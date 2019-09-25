Oil Stocks: 3 Signs To Better Confirm A Bottom

Despite oil (OIL) being one of the best performing asset classes for 2019, the oil stocks (XOP) have not been nearly as fortunate. Oil is up over 20% year-to-date, and the 4th best-performing asset class, while the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF is down 11%. Before the surge in oil last week, the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF had made new all-time lows and was down over 20% for the year. The good news for investors is that quite a few indicators continue to suggest that the index is trying to carve out a long-term bottom. While we do not have any price-based indicators suggesting this, breadth continues to be favorable considering the new all-time lows made last month. There are no guarantees that the lows are in, but this article discusses a few things I am watching that would significantly increase the probabilities of a bottom. It's now up to the bulls to prove themselves, and show follow-through to the recent thrust off the lows. Follow-through to the initial push higher has been the missing ingredient in past rallies.

(Source: TC2000.com)

A couple of months ago, I first discussed the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF and noted that there was a reason to be optimistic as long as the $24.00 area held. This call was briefly derailed as despite the minimal deterioration in the commodity price, the Oil/Gas Production & Exploration ETF sunk through this $24.00 level. The index immediately dropped another 15%, with several oil stocks plunging to new lows. The positive that came from this, however, is that it was the same laggards that made new lows, while the better names continue to remain relatively unfazed. The below chart I've built of XOP constituents above their 200-day moving averages can better illustrate this:

As we can see from the below chart, the percent of XOP constituents above their 200-day moving averages did not make a new low, despite the index making new all-time lows. This is a positive divergence and suggests that while the worst companies continue to get hammered, the majority of names are attempting to build new bases. Even more impressive, the XOP constituents above their 200-day moving averages saw a higher high last week at 41.00% vs. the prior high of 33% in April. This occurred despite the index being at 10% lower levels.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The below chart which plots the XOP constituents above their 200-day moving averages on the left and the Oil/Gas Exploration Production index on the right can better illustrate this. As we can see, a lower low in the index did not result in more oil stocks hitting new 52-week lows. Additionally, a lower high in the XOP resulted in a reading of more stocks above their 200-day moving averages.

(Source: TC2000.com, Author's Chart)

This measure of breadth does not guarantee bottoms and is not perfect, as this same divergence was developing in May before the index sunk to new 52-week lows just recently. However, with a stampede of selling and more weakness from the index, this measurement of breadth held its ground. The key now is to get some follow-through from price to suggest that breadth is telling the truth. Breadth indicators often show up early and suggest that a significant low is on the horizon, but they can only do so much if the price action cannot do its job. Let's take a look at three indicators I'm watching that tend to confirm bottoms, and suggest the path of least resistance is now higher.

The 20-Month Moving Average

The most important indication of major bottoms generally occurs with a close above the 20-month moving average, and the Oil/Gas Exploration Production ETF has lots of work to do to achieve this. The 20-month moving average will be sitting at the $31.60 level for October, and the index will need a monthly close above $31.60 to reverse on the monthly time-frame. This is often the last of three bottoming signals to occur, but it is the most reliable of them. For the index to retake this critical level, it will need a monthly close above $31.60 for October, or a monthly close above $31.00 for November. Until this occurs, the monthly chart cannot flip back to a neutral posture from bearish currently.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This indicator successfully confirmed a bottom in the Italy ETF (EWI) when I went long near $24.00. The Italy ETF put up a 40% gain in less than a year following this signal, with no draw-down from the signal.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Percent Of XOP Constituents Above Their 200-Day Moving Average

The next indication of a bottom I am watching for is the percent of XOP constituents trading above their 200-day moving averages. Generally, a move above the 60% level for this indicator suggests that a confirmed bottom is in. The reason for this is that once the laggards start waking up and attempting to move back into new uptrends, usually the bottom is not too far away. The current reading is 27% for the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF, after hitting a high just above 40% last week.

(Source: Author's Chart)

We can see that this indicator worked well for the Homebuilders ETF (XHB), and gave a bottom signal on March 1st, 2019. This is comparable to the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF as the Homebuilders were in an 18-month bear market before this signal. Since this signal for the Homebuilders ETF, the index is up 12% the past six months and has outperformed nearly all S&P-500 (SPY) sectors during this period.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The 200-Day Moving Average

The last thing I am watching for to indicate a tradeable bottom is in, is the index reclaiming its 200-day moving average (yellow line). The 200-day moving average is one of the most heavily followed barometers to decipher between bull and bear markets and is completely objective, which makes it easy to use. The 200-day moving average gave a sell signal on the Oil/Gas Exploration and Production ETF on October 23rd of last year at $38.30, and the index has plummeted nearly 50% since. The first indication of a turnaround in the index would be two consecutive daily closes back above this key moving average. To indicate follow-through above this key moving average, I would prefer to see a weekly close above the $28.00 level. The $28.00 area has been strong resistance for the past few months and is converging with the 200-day moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF has shown impressive resilience from a breadth standpoint, and the recent thrust off the lows suggests a bottom might be in place. The key to this bottoming thesis holding is that the bulls defend the $20.90 level on a weekly close. Any weekly close below $20.90 is going to sour the chances of a bottom significantly and put a dent in breadth as well. For now, though, we continue to see positive breadth divergences. The recent thrust off the lows with a 10.8% return last Monday tells us there is some buying appetite out there.

While these are positives, we still don't have any confirmation that a bottom is in. Bottoms can take months or even years to develop, and I prefer to see the momentum shift to indicate that the path of least resistance is finally higher. While it's great to catch the exact low of a market, it doesn't help if that market trades sideways for three years like silver (SLV) did from 2015 through 2018. The first sign of a bottom would be the percent of Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF constituents above their 200-day moving averages rising above the 60% level. The second indication would be a weekly close above the $28.00 level. The final evidence would be a close back above the 20-month moving average. While this will require much work from the bulls, I prefer only to get involved in markets when the odds are stacked in my favor.

I currently have no position in the Oil/Gas Exploration and Production ETF, but continue to look for oil names that are setting up in the sector. If we could see at least one of the above three indications of a bottom develop, I would consider increasing my exposure to the sector from the one oil name I currently own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.