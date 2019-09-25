Eli Lilly Throws Hat In The Ring For Lung Cancer Space, Takes Targeted Treatment Approach

Eli Lilly (LLY) announced that it had achieved positive results from a phase 1/2 study using the drug selpercatinib to treat RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is good clinical data because it adds RET to the list of genetically mutated alterations that can be targeted by using specific types of therapies. Selpercatinib was acquired by Eli Lilly when it offered to pay $8 billion to buy Loxo Oncology back in January of 2019. With Loxo's pipeline, Eli Lilly should continue to see success in treating specific types of cancers that are altered by specific genetic mutations.

RET Fusion Approach For The Treatment Of NSCLC Established

Before deep diving into the clinical data from the phase 1/2 study, it is important to note that Eli Lilly was able to go after two RET fusion-positive NSCLC indications. One population was one in which they were refractory (already had received treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy) and then another population who were treatment naive (had not yet been treated with a particular type of therapy). The stock of Eli Lilly, for the most part, traded flat when the data was announced. However, I would have hoped that there would have been more enthusiasm for the newly released data. The reason why is because as most of you might be aware, genetically altered types of cancer targets that currently exist today are EGFR, ROS1, and ALK. Such precision genomic mutation targets allow for doctors to give patients a superior clinical outcome. The bottom-line here is that Eli Lilly has proven RET is another successful genetic alteration to go after with precision medicine.

Thus, I would have hoped that the stock would have reacted in a more positive manner. Having said that, the true test will come as soon as selpercatinib hits the market. If it is approved by the FDA, Eli Lilly noted that these RET fusion-positive NSCLC patients will have their first genomically guided treatment option. One would think that a precision treatment would be more suitable, as opposed to a drug that only treats a broad patient population for a particular tumor type. The market might be more highly focused for Eli Lilly for a smaller RET fusion-positive cancer patient population, but selpercatinib will be more suited for them. Obviously, sales for specific subpopulations in NSCLC won't come close to those heavy hitters that command more of the broader market. The thing is that it will be more meaningful and have a larger impact on the lives of patients.

Phase 1/2 Registration Study With Two Positive Findings

The latest positive findings from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 study for Eli Lilly are highly idea. That's because selpercatinib was successful in two instances in this RET fusion-positive NSCLC population. What do I mean by that? Treatment using selpercatinib was successful in both the refractory setting and treatment naive setting. What does this say about the drug? It says that this drug has shown to be successful in specifically targeting RET mutant types of cancer. Why is this important? That's because if you take a look at the patient populations, there is a certain type of market to go after. On one hand, about 2% of NSCLC have been identified as having the RET mutation. That's not too bad, but the population that can be targeted tends to shift depending on the type of cancer. When looking at papillary and other thyroid cancers, that ends up being about 10% to 20% of the population. The bottom line is that RET mutant types of cancer rely on this specific kinase to proliferate and survive. When patients are treated with selpercatinib, they are able to achieve a solid clinical outcome because of the drug's ability to specifically inhibit this type of proliferation activity. This point can be proven with the latest clinical data.

In the context of RET fusion-positive NSCLC patients with prior platinum-based chemotherapy, the ORR achieved when taking selpercatinib was 68%. This is pretty good for a refractory setting, especially when these patients have already gone through a median of at least 3 prior treatments. An even more impressive number came about in the exact same NSCLC population who are treatment naive. Treatment naive, meaning that these patients have yet to receive therapy for their cancer. In this population, the ORR was shown to be 85%. With this data on hand, Eli Lilly can push forward to file a NDA later this year. This will be an important step because if selpercatinib is ultimately approved for this indication, it will be the first type of drug for these patients with the RET fusion-positive NSCLC. I have written many other SA articles extensively about another target that has been sought out by many big pharmaceutical companies. This involves EGFR as a specific genetic alteration for NSCLC. Some drugs used to target EGFR mutations that drive these cancers are Tarceva from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Gilogrif from Boehringer Ingelheim. This is just one genetic alteration target of the type for NSCLC, Novartis (NVS) is aiming in using its drug capmatinib to treat metastatic NSCLC patients with the MET exon 14 skipping mutation. This genomic approach to treating certain types of cancer should become more prevalent as time goes on. As observed with the latest clinical data from Eli Lilly here with selpercatinib, targeting the genetic alteration that causes the cancer in question produces more robust response rates.

Conclusion

Eli Lilly continuing to advance selpercatinib has a big implication. This provides the ability to target another genetic alteration for patients with NSCLC. Not only that, but there is also an opportunity to expand to other types of cancer besides NSCLC. As I alluded to above, thyroid and papillary cancers are other types of targets that can be treated using selpercatinib. Eli Lilly expects to file a NDA before the end of 2019. The biggest risk here is that once the application is filed, there is no guarantee that selpercatinib will be approved for RET fusion-positive NSCLC. Based on clinical data, especially with a 68% ORR in the refractory population, I believe there is a good chance for approval. On top of that, only 1.7% of patients discontinued treatment because of adverse events. Another risk involves competition. With that, I'm talking about a competitor by the name of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). That's because Blueprint has its own drug, known as BLU-667, which is also targeting RET fusion-positive NSCLC patients who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy. The good news is that Eli Lilly intends to file a NDA a lot earlier than Blueprint. This will give selpercatinib several months on the market on its own without competition. Having said all that, I believe Eli Lilly is in good shape in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.