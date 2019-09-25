U.S. Financial Accounts For Households And Corporates - No Sign Of Households Being Stretched

The household accounts show that wealth is rising strongly; this indicates there's plenty of room for the growth to continue.

But are households likely to either increase their savings rate or otherwise pull back on expenditure?

The U.S. economy is being driven along by rising consumer demand, real wages are rising, we've not seen the end of this yet.

The Wealth Effect

There's a little oddity in how we measure the economy called the wealth effect. If people feel richer, then they'll willingly spend more. If they feel poorer, then they'll spend less even if their incomes are just what they were.

That is, we've a little behavioral quirk about us people out here. One that we need to keep an eye upon.

US household wealth is growing rather strongly. We can thus expect household spending - that main driver of the economy - to continue to grow.

That Wealth Effect Again

It's important to understand this. As Dean Baker says about 2007 and 2008, it's not that Wall Street fell over therefore we had a recession. Sure, it made it worse and all that, but we were going to have one anyway. Because we'd just lost $7 trillion in housing wealth. Hey, maybe it wasn't really there anyway, but people thought it was. So, when it went, they reacted as if wealth had been lost. That means spending less.

Everyone spends less, we'll have a recession; that's just how it works.

As to why think about the lifetime income hypothesis, or perhaps income smoothing? We know - or hope - that we'll have lots of time in retirement. When we won't be working and thus won't have an income. So, we save when working to fund that latter part of our lives.

This can have some odd effects. When our wealth rises - that is, the value of all of our past savings - we can save less now and still smooth that income over our lifetime. Further, when wealth falls, then we need to save more now to do so. Even, when rates of return rise, we can save less. And we do indeed see that some people save more when returns to saving are lower.

The wealth effect matters. It really can drive changes in the economy as a whole.

Corporate Financial Accounts

We have the financial accounts from the Federal Reserve. Corporations first:

Non-financial corporate business wealth increased in the second quarter behind a sharp rise in real estate values. For the second quarter, non-financial corporate wealth increased by $770 billion to $16.79 trillion. Year-over-year growth accelerated to 3.2% from 2.8% in the first quarter.

Corporations are the less important part of this as they're not subject to that same wealth effect. But still:

(US Corporations wealth holdings from Moody's Analytics)

Note the gross number there, around $16 trillion and change. No, it isn't true that the corporations have all the money.

Household Financials

We have also the household numbers:

Household wealth increased in the second quarter, boosted mostly by a gain in the value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities. Wealth increased from a revised $111.6 trillion in the first quarter (previously $1.08.6 trillion) to $113.5 trillion in the second quarter. On a year-ago basis, household wealth was up 4.9% in the second quarter. There was a small gain in household liabilities as both home mortgage and consumer credit liabilities rose. All told, the new data don’t alter our view that the consumer is in good shape and should remain a key support for the economy.

Or the chart:

(US Household financials from Moody's Analytics)

Note that these are net numbers. We can thus imagine at least people borrowing to consume from this increased wealth. But more important is that lifetime income smoothing effect. Greater wealth means less needs to be saved now, potentially at least boosting consumption spending.

The Trade Deficit And Selling The Country

As an aside and not part of our investment case, there's also the point that has been raised by Warren Buffett and others. The trade deficit means that we've got to sell capital assets - houses, land, corporations - to foreigners to finance it. A current account deficit does mean, necessarily, a capital account surplus.

Over time Thriftville accumulates an enormous amount of these bonds, which at their core represent claim checks on the future output of Squanderville. A few pundits in Squanderville smell trouble coming. They foresee that for the Squanders both to eat and to pay off--or simply service--the debt they're piling up will eventually require them to work more than eight hours a day. But the residents of Squanderville are in no mood to listen to such doomsaying. Meanwhile, the citizens of Thriftville begin to get nervous. Just how good, they ask, are the IOUs of a shiftless island? So the Thrifts change strategy: Though they continue to hold some bonds, they sell most of them to Squanderville residents for Squanderbucks and use the proceeds to buy Squanderville land. And eventually the Thrifts own all of Squanderville. At that point, the Squanders are forced to deal with an ugly equation: They must now not only return to working eight hours a day in order to eat - they have nothing left to trade - but must also work additional hours to service their debt and pay Thriftville rent on the land so imprudently sold. In effect, Squanderville has been colonized by purchase rather than conquest.

Well, yes, OK. But now look at the relative sizes. The trade deficit (goods and services) is about $500 billion a year. We seem to be creating wealth at $2 trillion a quarter, $8 trillion a year. We can easily afford to be selling one-sixteenth of our new wealth to finance our imports. Actually, we can do this forever and foreigners will end up owning an ever smaller portion of the US.

The Effect Of The Wealth Effect

Note that the corporation wealth is a subset of household. Because all corporations are indeed owned by someone, therefore corporate wealth is part of household.

That household wealth is growing nicely. This means that households can borrow more, if they wish. They also have to save less in order to finance their desired future consumption. So, logically, we can expect them to do so.

We might even see a fall in the savings ratio over time. It would be logical if we did.

My View

The wealth effect really is large enough that it can drive major movements in the economy. It's certainly so on the downside, when wealth falls substantially. The effect on the upside might be a little more attenuated, but it's definitely there.

My reading here is that there's plenty room for growth in consumer spending. Especially, when we add in record low unemployment, rising real wages. The three reinforce each other.

I simply don't expect the US economy to run out of steam. Sure, something might change these effects, but that'll be new information. From what we can see now, I expect continued growth.

The Investor View

Of course, everyone's worried about when the economy is going to fall off a cliff. We're just not seeing any signs of that so far. As we've discussed recently when we looked at the Fed's view on interest rates, their basic thought is that there was a small slowdown over the summer. They've cut rates a little to deal with those transient issues. We might get one more 25 basis point cut this year, might not. But the expectation is that as wages and wealth are likely to keep rising, we're going to continue to have decent, even if unspectacular, growth. And thus we're going to see interest rate rises next year.

Without some major external event, the recession isn't here yet and doesn't look like being soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.