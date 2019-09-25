Vishay Intertechnology: I'll Pass For Now

9 months into the down cycle in semiconductors, I'd advise all investors to hold off from investing at current prices.

While the dividend seems safe, there is too much uncertainty around VSH's dividend growth potential for me to consider investing.

VSH initiated its dividend program in 2014. It has increased its dividend three times in the past three years.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is a semiconductor stock that doesn’t get much attention or coverage. The company started paying a dividend in 2014, so today I will analyze the stock to determine whether it has potential as a dividend paying stock. Vishay is a semiconductor producer that has manufacturing plants in Europe, Asia and North America. Its sales are split between the 3 continents, making it geographically diversified.

Source: Open Domain

Vishay has a dividend yield of 2.18% & trades around $17.43. Based on my M.A.D Assessment VSH has a Dividend Strength score of 77 and a Stock Strength score of 89.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Vishay for the foreseeable future.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I will first consider Vishay’s potential as an income producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Vishay started paying a dividend in 2014. That dividend remained flat for two years before increasing consecutively each year for the past 3 years. Now 3 years of dividend growth isn’t much of a history. I tend to prefer stocks which have a long history of increasing dividends. The longer the history, the higher the opportunity cost of cutting or freezing the dividend. If the dividend has been growing for 20 years, management will think twice before cutting the dividend. In the case of Vishay, it would only take 3 years for management to get back to the current streak.

This doesn’t mean I don’t consider stocks with shorter histories of dividend hikes, but it does mean that I need to be highly convinced by the stock’s prospects. The dividend will need to be super safe, and the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential needs to be really attractive. (For more on the latter, read: “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me”.)

Dividend Safety

18% of Vishay's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 83% of dividend stocks.

VSH pays 15% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 74% of dividend stocks.

Vishay has a free cashflow payout ratio of 55%, a better ratio than 42% of dividend stocks.

04/07/2015 02/07/2016 01/07/2017 30/06/2018 29/06/2019 Dividends $0.2400 $0.2400 $0.2400 $0.2900 $0.3650 Net Income $0.74 $-0.69 $0.51 $0.30 $2.03 Payout Ratio 33% -35% 48% 97% 18% Cash From Operations $1.91 $1.65 $2.12 $1.76 $2.45 Payout Ratio 13% 15% 12% 17% 15% Free Cash Flow $0.73 $0.49 $1.09 $0.32 $0.65 Payout Ratio 33% 48% 22% 88% 56%

Source: mad-dividends.com

At current levels, the dividend is super well covered. Investors will want to keep in mind that the trailing twelve months include the two last quarters of 2018, which coincided with the peak in the previous semiconductor cycle. We are currently in a down cycle, yet looking back historically, it comes apparent that VSH has managed to maintain its dividend between 12% and 17% of operating cashflow per share for the past 5 years.

Free cashflow has been a lot more volatile, yet even in the worst of the 5 last trailing twelve month periods, the dividend never required more than 88% of free cashflow.

Furthermore, VSH can pay its interest 12 times, which is better than 78% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very safe. At the peak of the semiconductor industry, Vishay can cover its interest about 15 times, and about 5-6 times at the trough of the cycle.

This implies that interest expenses should have a limited impact on the company’s ability to pay its dividend.

The dividend seems safe. At least, the company can afford it. Ideally, I’d have liked to see a longer history of dividend growth, but if management is truly committed to its dividend, I see no reason why the company shouldn’t continue to pay and grow its dividend in the future.

Dividend Potential

Vishay's dividend yield of 2.18% is better than 43% of dividend stocks. Since initiating its dividend, the stock has yielded between 1% and 2.5%, placing the yield at the higher end of the 5 year history. For stocks which yield around 2%, I’m looking for double digit dividend growth potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This is where the stock falls short as an income producing vehicle. Based on the increases in the past 3 years, I’m not convinced management is set on increasing the dividend at the aggressive rate which is required for a low yielding stock to make its way in my portfolio.

This last year, the dividend grew 5.5% which is below its 3 year CAGR of 16.5%. There simply isn’t enough history for me to know whether management will continue to increase its dividend at this new slow rate or whether it will resume the aggressive growth of the two previous years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Only time will tell. Vishay’s peak sales in 2018 were encouraging, setting a new high watermark for the company at over $3bn in revenue. Yet with the cyclical nature of the industry, it is hard to assess whether or not management will commit a higher percentage of operating cashflow to its dividend. CAPEX still eats up a lot more of operating cashflow than the dividend does.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The second quarter of 2019 marked the downturn of the current semiconductor cycle. Revenues were down 10% year on year, while operating income was down 35%. In the latest earnings call, CEO Gerard Paul mentioned that inventories were up from $100mn to approximately $150mn, and that it would probably take three quarters to come back down to normal levels.

Normalised over the cycle, VSH has the potential to increase its dividend, possibly even at a double digit rate. However, the latest dividend hike was below my expectations. When combined with the short history of dividend hikes, and the lack of commentary given by management, I lack confidence in VSH’s dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives VSH a dividend strength score of 77 / 100. The stock has the potential to become an interesting dividend stock. Its dividend program is still in its infancy. With such a low dividend yield, it is hard for me to be confident in the stock’s potential. As such I would suggest dividend investors stay away from VSH.

Stock Strength

But not everyone is concerned with dividends right? Maybe you’re reading this because you own VSH and you want to know the stock’s prospects for capital appreciation. To assess this, I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Keep in mind that due to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, valuation can be complicated. In the words of fellow SA contributor, Cory Cramer, “for cyclicals, when valuations look bad, it is often time to buy, and when the numbers look good it is usually time to take profits.”

The semiconductor industry is cyclical by nature. With ever increasing applications for semiconductors (EVs, automated factories, IoT) these downcycles have come with lower levels of losses since the turn of the century.

Source: WSTS

The length from peak to trough has remained between 10 and 17 months, however. This makes it extremely difficult to correctly time investing in names like VSH.

A look at the history of articles published on SA will show one recommendation to short the stock at the very same time the trough had been reached in 2016. I will tread lightly when analyzing VSH’s potential for capital appreciation.

Value

VSH has a P/E of 8.59x

P/S of 0.85x

P/CFO of 7.10x

Dividend yield of 2.18%

Buyback yield of 8.01%

Shareholder yield of 10%.

These values would suggest that VSH is more undervalued than 98% of stocks, which isn’t surprising, given that 3 quarters of great results are still in the TTM numbers.

Company Name Ticker Price Earnings Price Sales Price Book Price Cash Flow Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) 16.01 1.64 2.06 9.95 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) 163.5 0.71 1.1 10.21 Avx Corporation (NYSE:AVX) 9.74 1.52 1.09 15.74 Kemet Corporation (KEM) 5.54 0.84 1.73 6.46 On Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 15.02 1.4 2.47 7.1 Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) 8.59 0.85 1.7 7.1 Median 12.38 1.125 1.715 8.525

Source: mad-dividends.com

However if we look at some of the company’s peers, we can see in the comp table above that Vishay is cheaper than its peers on all metrics included.

This offers the company a certain level of value relative to its peers.

Furthermore, the stock’s 8% buyback yield, which can be attributed to the company’s repurchase of convertible senior notes & debentures, significantly reduces potential dilution and therefore the diluted number of shares.

This, however, should be viewed as a one time event, since the company hasn’t initiated a stock repurchase program since it ended a one year $150mn program in 2018.

Semiconductor stocks will look cheap when we still have peak revenues and earnings in the rearview mirror. If history is any indicator, however, the stock will likely remain cheap until the industry recovers and the company posts a good quarter.

As the downcycle numbers get incorporated into VSH’s ttm multiples in the next two quarters, the perceived value will likely come down, as will its value score.

Value Score: 98 / 100

Momentum

Vishay's price has increased by 9.35% these last 3 months, despite being down -8.07% these last 6 months & -18.93% these last 12 months. VSH now currently sits at $17.43.

Source: mad-dividends.com

VSH has better momentum than 46% of stocks. This doesn’t indicate to me that the stock has found its trough. Its picked up a bit of momentum in the past 3 months, but not enough to convince me that the stock has been through the worst of it. In the weeks prior to the earnings call In July the stock inched higher, only to trade lower following the announcement of quarterly results. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this happen again, when 3rd quarter results appear in October.

Momentum Score: 46 / 100

Financial Strength

VSH's gearing ratio of 1.1 is better than 58% of stocks. Vishay's liabilities have decreased by -14% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 21.4% of VSH's liabilities. The stock has very little gearing, which is a plus. Liabilities have come down over the course of the year, as management repurchased debt, affording the company the luxury of entering this downcycle on solid ground.

These ratios would suggest that Vishay has better financial strength than 93% of stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 93/100

Earnings Quality

Vishay’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -3.2% puts it ahead of 33% of stocks. 72.5% of VSH's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 30% of stocks. Each dollar of VSH's assets generates $0.9 of revenue, putting it ahead of 72% of stocks. Based on these findings, VSH has higher earnings quality than 47% of stocks. VSH’s earnings quality is run of the mill. At peak revenues, the company’s asset base is very efficient, and remains reasonably efficient at lower levels of revenue. There are no obvious red flags based on the metrics presented above.

Earnings Quality Score: 47 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 89 / 100 which would be satisfying if the stock’s cyclicality wasn’t biasing my opinion towards caution. The current downcycle which started this year, probably has at least another quarter or two ahead of it. As such I would advise investors interested in trading VSH to wait for a better purchasing opportunity in upcoming months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 77 and a stock strength of 89, Vishay remains an inadequate choice for dividend investors, so I will personally be passing on the stock for the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.