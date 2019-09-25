Putting Boston Scientific On Our Radar

We would want shares of BSX to pull back first given how we view the market as already pricing in a large part of its promising growth trajectory.

Image Source: Boston Scientific Corporation – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) manufacturers medical instruments and is a major provider in the coronary stent and cardiac rhythm management markets. The company does not pay out a common dividend at this time as management prefers to invest back into the business to grow Boston Scientific’s footprint and ability to compete in a quality industry. We like the medical instrument industry due to the ability for companies to truly differentiate themselves via patents, trade secrets, and large R&D budgets (Boston Scientific spent 11.3% of its 2018 revenues on R&D). The space allows for material shareholder value creation which is exemplified by Boston Scientific’s stock price and more importantly fundamental performance improvements since 2012. While we aren’t interested in Boston Scientific at ~$43 per share (where BSX is trading at as of this writing) as that’s near the top end of our fair value range, we are keeping the company on our radar should shares pull back close meaningfully.

We recently boosted our expectations for Boston Scientific’s future financial performance as management targets growth in areas like structural heart and neuromodulation, where double-digit annual growth rates are possible (particularly as it relates to revenue). The graphic down below provides a template for how we view Boston Scientific as it relates to its expected revenue growth over the next five years, expected operating margins, expected future discounted free cash flows, and more, ultimately creating our intrinsic value for shares of BSX. The top end of our fair value range stands at $45 per share, meaning that while a premium is priced into the company’s stock price at ~$43 per share as of this writing, that premium isn’t entirely unjustified in our view. Investors are bidding shares of BSX up because the company’s growth prospects look promising and that generally speaking implies the market expects that stronger future free cash flows lay ahead.

Image Shown: An overview of the assumptions and estimates we use in our enterprise cash flow model covering Boston Scientific.

What We Think

Here are some of our thoughts on Boston Scientific from our 16-page Stock Report:

Boston Scientific is a major provider in the coronary stent and cardiac rhythm management [CRM] market. Interventional cardiology, CRM, and endoscopy are its largest divisions at ~$2.6 billion, ~$2 billion, and ~$1.8 billion in sales, respectively, as of 2018. It also operates in neuromodulation and electrophysiology, among other areas. The company was founded in 1979. Boston Scientific is expecting its addressable market to grow at a 5%-6% CAGR from 2017-2020, which it anticipates being highlighted by double digit annual growth in structural heart and neuromodulation. 25% of 2020 revenue is expected to come from high growth areas, up from 7% in 2012. Boston Scientific expects the 2018-2020 period to result in a 5%-8% organic revenue CAGR along with ongoing annual improvement in its adjusted operating margin. Management will continue to target double digit adjusted EPS growth, and it expects its adjusted operating margin to come in at ~27% in 2020 before expanding to its long-term target of 30%+. Boston Scientific is also looking to drive meaningful adjusted free cash flow growth in coming years. It expects adjusted free cash flow grow at a 10% CAGR from 2016-2020 and reach ~$2.4 billion in 2020, compared to just $1.6 billion in 2016. M&A and share repurchases will account for the bulk of its capital allocation plan in coming years. Boston Scientific has been actively pursuing and completing minor acquisitions that are expanding its addressable market and strengthening its existing market positions. Symetis, NxThera, nVision Medical, and Emcision are among its more recent purchases.

Additionally, here’s why we like the medical instrument industry and why we think the space is conducive to shareholder value creation:

The medical instrument industry is heavily regulated and characterized by rapid technological change. Firms have been forced to compete on price due to economically-motivated buyers, consolidation among healthcare providers, and declining reimbursement rates. Healthcare reform measures have put additional pressure on procedure rates and market sizes. Still, firms can gain advantages by developing products with differentiated clinical outcomes or by creating patent-protected technology. Since most constituents hold important patents or trade secrets, we tend to like the group.

Management is very optimistic on Boston Scientific’s growth trajectory over the coming years as you can see in the graphic below. Past acquisitions and integrating those purchases into Boston Scientific’s asset base have substantially grown its total addressable market, particularly markets with stronger growth trajectories. After posting substantially weaker performance in the early-2010s, Boston Scientific has turned things around with annual organic revenue growth increasing over the past few years. That trajectory is expected to continue into the early-2020s.

Image Source: Boston Scientific – IR Presentation

A combination of scale, integrating new assets into its operations, efficiency improvements, and expanding into lucrative high-growth markets like urology and pelvic health (Boston Scientific aims to generate $2.0 billion in revenue from this segment by 2022) are expected to drive operating margin expansion over time as you can see in the graphic below. Rising revenue streams and operating margin improvements are expected to generate double-digit adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS going forward.

Image Source: Boston Scientific – IR Presentation

There’s a lot to like about Boston Scientific and its promising growth trajectory, but we caution the firm did have a net debt load of $9.4 billion at the end of June 2019 (inclusive of short-term debt). We project (at the midpoint) the company will generate ~$2.5 billion in adjusted free cash flow in 2019 and see Boston Scientific’s net debt load as manageable given its strong cash flow potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Shares of BSX are already trading at the upper end of our fair value range, so we would prefer to keep Boston Scientific on our radar and see if shares pull back meaningfully after the epic run they have had since 2012. Boston Scientific is moving into lucrative high-growth markets which we appreciate, but the market has already priced that upside in. America’s aging demographic profile (Boston Scientific generated the majority of its 2018 revenues in America) will act as a powerful tailwind going forward as domestic healthcare spending shifts ever higher. Boston Scientific is also pushing deeper into emerging markets with plenty of success, gaining access to additional growth upside over the long-term. We will be keeping Boston Scientific on our radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.