CarMax Continues To Deliver

Post-earnings price action was somewhat bearish as traders are selling the good news as consumer sentiment continues to decline.

Unit sales and prices along with solid margins continue to support the bottom line while growth investments continue to pay off.

CarMax (KMX) is in a difficult situation. The company continues to beat earnings estimates as just revealed Q2 earnings show. The company is seeing higher sales, improved selling prices and strong margins. Nonetheless, not even its online progress and smoothened omni-channel approach could prevent the stock from erasing all post-earnings gains (and more). The stock is being hit by rolling over consumer sentiment and slower economic growth. So far, financials are not impacted by the slowdown, but this might just be a matter of time.

Source: CarMax

What Happened? And Does It Matter?

Let's start with the adjusted bottom line. As usual, the Virginia based car dealer reported adjusted earnings above expectations. In this case, adjusted EPS reached $1.40 which is $0.07 above expectations and 13% above the prior-year result. The last time earnings came in below expectations was back in Q4 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Anyhow, when looking at companies like CarMax, I mostly care about the numbers above the bottom line so to speak. I want to know how used and new car sales are doing, given that the economy is currently in a severe downtrend, reaching contraction in August (article).

Anyhow, the company delivered good results once again. Total used vehicle unit sales increased 6.2%. This includes a 3.2% increase in comparable store used unit sales. Strong comps were provided by conversion and strong web traffic.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales were up 4.7% compared to the prior-year quarter thanks to an increase in appraisal buy rate which was partially offset by lower appraisal traffic.

Gross profit per wholesale unit was 3.1% higher at $1,043. Zero- to four-year old vehicles accounted for 76% of sales which is 100 basis points lower compared the prior-year quarter. SUVs and trucks accounted for 46% of total sales which is an improvement of 300 basis points.

Interestingly enough, used car dealers continue to be in a good spot as most recent numbers show that both sales and prices continue to improve. July used car dealership retail sales were up 2.6%. August used car prices were up 2.1%.

And that's not everything. CarMax has used good times to further leverage its business (margins). SG&A expenses per used unit were $26 lower at $2,183. Higher efficiencies were able to offset higher costs connected to growth measures. These costs include technology platform expenses to further enhance omni-channel initiatives. In Q2, website traffic grew 15%.

"... we made significant progress on the roll-out of our omni-channel experience, and we remain confident that this is the future of car buying." - Source

With that being said, the stock, which is currently trading at 15.3x next year's earnings and a year-to-date return of almost 40%, erased all post-earnings gains. The same has happened a few times in the past. It's not necessarily a bad sign, but it worries me that we are seeing high trading volume.

Source: FINVIZ

It also makes sense as the risk/reward is getting worse by the day. Not only is economic growth down as I already mentioned, we are also starting to witness weaker consumer sentiment.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: University of Michigan)

September confidence was down 8.1% after a 6.7% decline in August. The 3-month average growth rate has reached a cycle low at -4.8%.

With regard to the post-earnings price action, I think it makes sense that traders used the surge to unload shares. The risk/reward peaked on the mid-term. That said, although I am not going to add cyclical stocks right now, I think CarMax is still the best option if you want to be long car dealers. The used car industry is still going strong and CarMax is outperforming the retail ETF (XRT) as you can see below. This is not only caused by the fact that used cars are in a good place but also because the company continues to report solid margins despite working on investments to support future growth, including online improvements.

Data by YCharts

My biggest takeaway was the price action after earnings. I think we will see a lot of uncertainty during the next earnings season, and I expect that a lot of strength will be sold as loss as the economy is weakening. Regardless, I would not short this company even though I am avoiding consumer stocks. CarMax has a proven track record and is more than likely going to continue its success in the future.

