PetMed: Investing In The Health Of Man's Best Friend

Over 85 million U.S. families currently own at least one pet and spending on pet care has increased every year in the U.S. since 1994, including the past two recessions: 29% increase during the 2001 recession and 17% during the 2008-09 recession. One company in a great position to take advantage of the consistent growth in the pet care industry is PetMed Express Inc (PETS). As described in the company’s 10k, PETS is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. This company is in excellent financial health and is at an attractive price point compared to how it’s been valued historically. These factors and more combine to make PetMed an appealing investment opportunity.

Industry

Before diving into company fundamentals, it is important to note a few things regarding the resiliency of the US pet care industry. Below is some data put out by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) detailing the growth of the industry over the past 10 years and a breakdown of the sub sectors of where the spending is occurring:

Total U.S. Pet Industry Expenditures

2019 $75.38 billion estimated 2018 72.56 billion 2017 $69.51 billion 2016 $66.75 billion 2015 $60.28 billion 2014 $58.04 billion 2013 $55.72 billion 2012 $53.33 billion 2011 $50.96 billion 2010 $48.5 billion

Estimated 2019 Sales within the U.S. Market – 75.38 Billion

Estimated Breakdown:

31.68 billion Supplies/OTC Medicine 16.44 billion Vet Care 18.98 billion Animal Purchases 1.97 billion Other 6.31 billion

The above data was sourced from the APPA website and more information can be found here.

Some things to note from the above data, the annual growth rate of spending over the past 10 years in the industry is over 5% which is more than 3 times greater than overall consumer spending growth during that same period. PetMed primarily functions in the Supplies/OTC Medicine sector but the growth in this area alone has been enough to propel PetMed to consistent growth year after year.

Pet ownership in the U.S. is projected to continue to grow at a steady pace and as long as pet ownership grows, so will spending on the type of products that PetMed specializes in. PetMed’s status as a dominant player in such a steady industry allows for predictable cash flows and opportunity for consistent growth.

Underlying Business

PetMed is the primary player in a relatively niche market. They are able to leverage this advantage to establish well developed brand recognition and a sizable market share that would be difficult for competitors to chip away at. PetMed's product line includes over 3000 OTC and prescription cat and dog medications, many of which are commonly recommended by vets and pet experts. The company provides the below breakdown in their 10k of the different medications they make and distribute:

Non-Prescription Medications (OTC) and supplies: Flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Prescription Medications (Rx): Heartworm and flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

In addition to medications, the company also offers an array of pet supplies ranging from food and toys to crates and bedding. The supplies make a smaller portion of revenue than the medication segment but are often heavily advertised on their website and are included in promotional deals and used as an up-selling tactic when customers are buying pet medication.

One competitive advantage PetMed has over their competitors is their sophisticated distribution system that allows them to deliver their products directly to their customers doorstep without a substantial transportation cost. PetMed has an in-house order distribution system that allows them to send orders to arrive next day to any customer in the United States. They also have a customer care call center that is open well before and after typical businees hours in case the customer has any questions on a delivery or product.PetMed's website has attracted approximately 30 million visitors so far in 2019 and about 10% of those visitors placed an order. The company estimates it will add roughly 467000 new customers in 2019 and predicts first time customers will be retained at a high rate.

Fundamentals

PetMed is currently trading slightly above $18.00 a share, which is close to its 52 week low of $15.00 which it hit after missing its most recent earnings estimate by .16 a share. For reference, this time last year PetMed was selling upwards of 36$ per share. Being the dominant player in a niche industry, it is difficult to compare PetMed's valuation to a competitor but they do appear cheap by most metrics. They have a P/E of about 12 while their consensus forward P/E is 14.3. They also boast a Price/Sale of 1.3 and a Price/Book ratio of less than 3. The company does not have any debt which gives them a lot of flexibility with their retained earnings. They’ve largely been spending their free cash on advertising and CapEx but a majority of it has been gone towards distributing a hefty 6% dividend yield that has not been cut in over ten years. Despite the dividend and the cash reinvestment, PetMed still currently holds over 83 million in cash and cash equivalents which puts them in a great position to buy back shares, expand the company with growth opportunities, or to continue to grow the dividend.Numbers mentioned in the above section were taken from the company's 10k filing and can be found here.

Another area worth pointing out is PETS key executives seem to have a lot of faith in the direction of the company and are committed to their shareholders. This is demonstrated in part by CEO Menderes Akdag personally owning 510,000 shares in the company, 40,000 of which came through a purchase back in July. Despite the company’s strong cash flows and earnings over the past three years, Akdag who has been in his position for nearly 15 years, has actually reduced his pay from 2.9 million in 2016 to 850k this year. This “company first” mentality is instilled in the company and seems to be shared across the executives. Per data from Inside Arbitrage, no key executive has sold any shares in the company so far in 2019.

Short Squeeze Candidate

Outside of the company’s strong fundamentals, the stock is a strong candidate to experience price appreciation through a potential short squeeze. The company’s float is currently 16.25 million shares while a whopping 9.26 million of those are being shorted which means 57% of all the available shares in the market are currently shorted. This is an extremely high number, especially for a company that is already trading near its 5 year low and appears to have reached a level of resistance on the down side. Once a catalyst comes along and the price begins to climb, the short interests will begin to unwind their positions by buying back the shares in the market. The buys to cover will create upward pressure on the stock price and that cycle will continue as more and more short sellers unwind their positions. One such catalyst that could initiate a short squeeze could come from the company initiating share buy backs. They have the free cash flow to do so and as a currently unlevered company, they have plenty of capacity to take on debt to buy back additional shares if they choose to do so.

Possible Risks

Like any equity investment, there are certainly company specific and general market risk associated with this stock. The market risk is mitigated by the company operating in a relatively recession-proof industry as evidenced by previous data and by the stocks classification as Consumer Defensive. Company specific risk associated with the company include its customer base switching from its products to similar products offered by veterinarians or other third party distributors. Due to PetMed’s large market share and brand recognition, this risk appears to be relatively low. A bigger risk associated with the company has to do with the legal environment with which it operates. Since they are producing and distributing medication, there is significant regulation surrounding their product. Although PetMed is not currently facing any issues with their drugs getting rejected right now, it is a possibility that the regulatory landscape could change and have adverse effects on their product line.

Virtually all of the company's manufacturing and product distribution come from a single plant located in south Florida. Since their operations are so concentrated, any business disruptions to this one facility would severely impact the operation as a whole. Most notably, south Florida is a hot bed for hurricane activity and flooding, which if severe enough, could impair and even suspend operations.

Finally, PetMed has experienced a recent decline in revenue. Sales decreased to around 80 million in the most recent quarter which represents a drop of around 8.5% from the previous quarter. Management has attributed this decline primarily due to a combination of decreased new orders and an increase in promotional offers and discounts being offered through their online platform. They deemed the discounts to be necessary in order to maintain their positioning in an increasingly competitive online market and they did not rule out the possibility of this tactic continuing going forward. In an effort to reduce costs and improve margins, management has said they hope to partially offset any future revenue declines by continuing to develop and leverage their direct relationships with large manufacturers in the industry.

Conclusion

PetMed is a company with seemingly limited downside while boasting potential for good returns through its high dividend yield and price appreciation opportunities. Being a large player in a niche industry is a strong way to build steady earnings without taking on as much risk. PetMed has grown consistently over the years and when you pair that with the stable industry it operates in, PetMed should continue to produce favorable results in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.