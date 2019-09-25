Why Investors Might Consider Buying The BlackBerry Dip

September 2017 was the last time I wrote about BlackBerry (BB). Back then, suggesting that the company should make a bold acquisition proved true two years later. In February of this year, it completed the acquisition of Cylance for $1.4 billion. While the security software sector heats up, sending stocks like CrowdStrike Holdings (OTC:CRWD) to over $100, it did not help BlackBerry stock at all.

And now that BlackBerry is trading at $5.81, putting every shareholder at a paper loss, is it time to average down on the stock? For investors like me who sold the stock long ago in the double digits, does it make sense to start a position again, betting on the company's successful transformation?

BB stock after the earnings report on Sep. 24:

Transformation Taking Too Long

BlackBerry is a pure software play that pivoted itself away from the failing smartphone segment. Although the rapid deterioration in the business did not enable the company to generate any meaningful cash flow from hardware, BlackBerry prevailed. It solidified its MDM (mobile device management) product and rolled it into a unified endpoint management solution. It added enterprise apps through its Good Technology acquisition and then bulked up its IoT and secure messaging divisions. Fast-forward to the second quarter and investors will notice the problem: revenue is growing far too slowly:

Source: BlackBerry

At $35 million in quarterly revenue, BlackBerry Cylance sales will trail last year's $355 million. Gross margin also fell from 76.7% to 72.1% while operating expenses soared. The research and development costs of $62 million are acceptable, but selling, marketing, and administration costs rose from $106 million to $132 million year-over-year. BlackBerry failed to offset the growing costs with a higher rate of revenue growth.

On the conference call, CEO John Chen acknowledged that Microsoft (MSFT) is getting more aggressive. This will put pressure on BlackBerry's margins. But the company has new products coming out over the next six months. BIS is an example of a product that is already out. Yet, the changing landscape adds more uncertainties to the company's chances of growing software sales at a respectable level. VMware's (VMW) willingness to spend $2.1 billion for the acquisition of Carbon Black will only put tremendous pressure on BlackBerry's security business.

Growing Cylance Proving Difficult

BlackBerry's operating expenses grew because of the added costs of supporting Cylance. Rolling up Cylance into its own core offerings will weigh on profits. And the costs will not stop there. Given the increasingly competitive marketplace, it will need to spend more to improve Cylance sales. BlackBerry is hiring more sales staff to support both ESS (Enterprise Software and Services) and Cylance. To keep costs low, it will not hire more than it needs. So, as long as cash flow is positive, the company is willing to spend more to support software growth.

The sales cycle for ESS is six to nine months, whilst Cylance is shorter by a quarter. As it pushes to sell CylanceGuard, the managed service solution should appeal to customers. Since its release this past July, customers, partners, and interested buyers gave positive feedback.

$22 Billion Opportunity

The endpoint security market is a $14 billion opportunity and, based on the slide below, has the biggest market size potential:

Source: BlackBerry

Therein lies the opportunity for BlackBerry investors. Strategically, Cylance is a way to secure IoT that combines with Unified Endpoint Management, endpoint protection, endpoint security, and secure communications. The data systems and AI are there, too, on the single platform. In the short term, having more features will expose the company to more competition. And if one of the solutions is not as good as its competitors, uptake for the unified solution will slow.

BlackBerry forecasts softness on ESS. A reorganization of the sales force will also hurt results. Licensing will grow, contributing to its expectations for non-GAAP profitability in fiscal 2020. Analysts are still forecasting a loss:

Source: simplywall.st

Its break-even EPS will not happen until FY 2021:

Source: simplywall.st

Your Takeaway

Investors who bet that BlackBerry would turnaround by now should now expect the stock to underperform for at least two more quarters. Unlike DocuSign (DOCU) or Dropbox (DBX), both of which are top do-it-yourself stock picks, BlackBerry's platform offering is not yet resonating with its customers. If investors insist on holding the stock, consider buying the stock but holding puts as insurance. Alternatively, averaging down on the stock and selling covered calls will lower the average cost base.

