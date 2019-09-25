Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes

With all the uncertainty and negativity around, it's a nice consolation to know that you can at least make some money off of all this. And a relatively simple way to do so is to own stocks of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). If shit hits the fan in terms of geopolitical risk and potential conflicts, the resulting increase in arms sales will fatten the purse of loyal shareholders of Lockheed Martin.

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years the stock is up 114% -- before dividends. Factoring in around a 2% dividend yield, the annual total return is more than 18%. Yes, we've been in a bull market, but getting a return like this in a relatively smooth fashion from a stable defence company is by all respects really good.

Historical Dividend Growth

Even though it's by no means a dividend king, Lockheed Martin has been paying dividends for a considerable number of years. It has been irregular for much of the time, though. It started paying a dividend back in 1995, but it only started increasing regularly in 2003. Since then, it's been committed to annual increases. If it keeps this up, it's not going to be too long before it's labeled a dividend aristocrat.

Ten years ago the quarterly dividend per share was $0.57. The current dividend is $2.20 for a total increase of 3.9x or an annual average increase of 14.5%. This is a growth rate that is not sustainable over the long term and the growth rate has indeed been coming down recently.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the chart, the dividend has been rising steadily over the last five years. If there is one thing we can call the Board of Lockheed Martin, it is that it is consistent. The last four dividend increases have been of exactly 10% each. Before that it was 13% and six years ago it was 16%.

The payout-ratio is another story. It's been around the 50% mark for the most time but has now and then veered off to 42% on the downside and around 105% on the upside. This, of course, is because of volatility of earnings. In 2017, the EPS came in quite a bit lower than in previous years. Luckily, earnings were back up last year and it seems it will continue up this year. Consequently, I am not too worried about the payout ratio as it should land comfortably below 50% on this year's earnings.

September Dividend Hike

So as we've seen, this company loves to reward its shareholders with generous dividend increases. Its history was a bit volatile in terms of dividend growth for a number of years, but it has been very consistent for a several years now. The baseline is therefore for the customary 10% dividend hike.

On the other hand, if things were going especially good or bad at the company, the Board would have to evaluate whether the situation is a short term deviation from the trend or a real change to the business. If the latter, it would also have to change its dividend growth habits.

Well, judging from its latest earnings report, it doesn't look like this company has any problems making ever more money. Earnings for the quarter jumped 23% to $5.00 from $4.05 a year ago and guidance for the full year was raised. The low end of projected EPS for 2019 was raised to $20.85. If the company were to reach this low end it would entail a payout ratio of 42%. Clearly, then, the company does have some leeway to increase the dividend this year.

An EPS of $20.85 would mean that the company grows earnings a full 18.5% from the 2018 level of $17.59. There is thus an argument to be made for a pretty substantial dividend hike of nearly 20%. In and of itself there would be nothing wrong with that, but I do not think the Board would go that far. The business this company operates in is not entirely predictable, to say the least, and so it is prudent to use the good years to leave some ammunition for the inevitable rough years coming up.

On the low end, the Board could be extra conservative and go for a substantially lower hike than the last couple of years. Then again, as the CEO stated in the earnings report, the company is fully committed to creating long-term value for shareholders. Given the conservative payout ratio there is clearly enough money to invest in profitable projects so the natural way to reward shareholders would be to offer decent dividend growth on the back of strong earnings growth. I therefore see no compelling reason for an unusually low hike this year. My prediction is therefore that the company will land somewhere in the middle, i.e. offer a dividend hike in-line with recent years of 10%. That would mean a new quarterly dividend of $2.42.

Risk Factors

A major risk for defence contractors is that its customers are few and powerful. If Lockheed Martin screws up its relationship to the U.S. Government, let's just say earnings will take a real hit for a long time! Further, especially in these times, there are shifting friendships and alliances around the world. For instance, NATO-ally Turkey is soon going to activate its Russian missile system. If you can't even sell to your allies anymore, the market situation is getting murkier. Another risk, which admittedly would be good for most of us, is the spreading of peace around the world. If the world becomes more peaceful, defence spending will inevitably come down. Lastly, tighter public budgets around the world will put pressure on defence contractors' revenues.

Current Valuation

Before getting too enthusiastic about a possible investment, it's always a good idea to consult some key multiples both with respect to the company itself but also some of its competitors. As a peer group I've chosen two close competitors: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN). True, the latter is in the process of being acquired by United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) but it's still trading as an independent company and I think it is more directly comparable than United Technologies.

Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman Raytheon Price/Sales 1.9x 1.9x 2.0x Price/Earnings 18.9x 19.1x 18.1x Yield 2.3% 1.4% 1.9%

Source: Morningstar

All the three companies are trading quite similarly on the Price/Sales ratio with Raytheon coming out narrowly as the most expensive of the three. Narrow is the trading range when it comes to the Price/Earnings ratio too with Northrop Grumman losing while Raytheon is the cheapest one with a multiple of 18.1x.

When we come the dividend yield, we finally have some more stretch in the field. Northrop Grumman is unquestionably the most expensive of the three, with Raytheon solidly in the middle whereas Lockheed Martin comes out as the clear winner with its yield of 2.3%.

I'm not afraid of the multiple of any of these but if I had to choose one of these, it would have to be Lockheed Martin as it offers a solid yield with a fairly cheap earnings multiple. Over the next five years, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to generate an annual average EPS growth of 14.5%. If we assume no change to the already reasonable multiple and add in the dividend yield of 2.3% we arrive at an expected total shareholder return over the next five years of 16.8%. Such a return is substantially above what the market as a whole offers over time and you will get it from a solid industry leader. This stock fits very well for dividend growth investors -- you'll get a good yield today and in addition you can expect that yield to grow by double digits for many years to come. Dividend growth investors should take note and add at any pullback.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin has been doing a great job of rewarding loyal dividend growth investors with annual hikes for the last 16 years. There is no sign of this trend being broken for the foreseeable future. The company has been growing strongly for many years and this year is no exception. It is therefore very likely investors will be rewarded with yet a double-digit dividend hike this year. Dividend growth investors should utilize any short-term weakness to add this stock to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.