AT&T: Nothing To Brag About

The stock is destined to stall at $40 without the peaceful retiring of the current CEO under pressure from Elliott Management.

The media company hasn't seen any benefits to the business over the last year.

While HBO again grabbed top honors at the Emmys, AT&T (T) has failed to parlay the success into revenue growth in the media division while the DTC video streaming markets soar and competition looms. The wireless and media conglomerate has failed due to a business hard to manage as outlined by Elliott Management.

Image Source: Reuters

Award Leader

HBO took home the top honor in this year's Emmy race after a tie last year with Netflix (NFLX). The company took home 34 trophies due in large part to the success of "Game of Thrones". The series has been a big contributor to HBO Emmy nominations and wins since 2011. The series won 12 Emmys last year and 59 total prizes.

Source: CNBC

Netflix ended in a close second with 27 awards and Amazon (AMZN) Prime won 15 awards. The streaming services remain big threats to the perceived leadership of HBO.

The concern for HBO and AT&T is that the limited series "Chernobyl" won 10 awards and the combination with "Game of Thrones" accounted for 22 trophies out of the 34. With the later series concluding an eight-year run, HBO ends 2019 with limited momentum just as the video streaming wars heat up with the launch of Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) and Apple TV+ in a little over a month. Both of the later services already have more consumer brand awareness than the new HBO Max and a prime reason my investment thesis doesn't advocate holding the stock hoping the Elliott Management plan to play out.

Sales Laggard

So, while WarnerMedia completed a string of years with dominance over the Emmys, the business is already struggling.

Going back to Q2, HBO and WarnerMedia were already struggling with revenues lagging current market leaders of Netflix and Hulu. HBO reported Q2 revenue growth of only 3% while Netflix continued a trend of growing over 30% and Hulu saw subscribers surge via promotional offerings.

Source: AT&T Q2'19 investor briefing

Over the course of the last year, all key financial metrics are relatively flat, with revenues maxing out at $1.7 billion per quarter and operating income near $600 million. The problem facing AT&T isn't the video streaming wars as much as the opening income profit margin up at 33.4% in the last quarter. The Q2 operating margin is down 70 basis points from last Q2, but the number is far above the competition entering the space with promotional offers from Hulu or the purchasers of new products via Apple.

The quick point here is that HBO is a profit machine is the current environment, but the $2.4 billion in annual operating income won't last. Either HBO starts losing subscribers with an HBO Max price target around $17/month or AT&T has to cut the monthly subscription price and profit margins via massive prices cuts to match the Disney+ and Apple TV+ prices below $7/month.

All of these Emmy nominations and awards for shows already aired on HBO did absolutely nothing to boost revenue growth even in a growing DTC video market. The lackluster results in the division are behind the reason for AT&T to originally purchase Time Warner is a prime reason Elliott Management is pressuring a change in leadership behind the scenes. The investment firm apparently expects CEO Randall Stephenson to retire next year.

The replacement of the CEO via such a scenario where a new executive leader would follow the Elliott Management script of focusing on repaying more debt and avoiding large scale acquisitions would lead to a more bullish outcome for the stock.

The WarnerMedia event for HBO Max not occurring until October 29 is a prime example of the problem. The company went from buying Time Warner to obtain HBO as a top competitor to Netflix in the video streaming space back in 2016 to not launching a service until 2020 behind just about everybody in the industry.

The lack of leadership and urgency via the merger integration is a prime reason that AT&T has far underperformed peers and the major stock indexes. Since CEO Randall Stephenson was appointed on June 4, 2007, the proxy peer group as calculated by Elliott Management has outperformed the stock by 134%.

Source: Elliott Management letter

In this period, the management team was outmaneuvered in the video streaming market and now might need to divest the DirecTV business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T and HBO have nothing to brag about here. When a ton of Emmy awards has done nothing for the business, shareholders need to expect a shift in the business to occur and likely for the bad.

The stock has capped upside around $40 when the dividend yield reaches 5%. Outside of the peaceful retiring of the CEO with a replacement willing to follow the Elliott Management playbook, AT&T isn't going to see $60 in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.