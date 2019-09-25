Here, I show how two of those hedges ameliorated that drop, and briefly discuss possible courses of action for hedged longs now.

In June, I presented hedges for uniQure shareholders looking to stay long while limiting their downside risk.

Less to smile at today for uniQure (photo via uniQure).

Crash Protection Kicks In For uniQure

In an article in June (Hedging Your Bet On uniQure), I presented ways uniQure (QURE) shareholders who wanted to stay long could limit their downside risk. Since then, the stock has dropped 47%.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at how two of the hedges ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged uniQure longs now.

The June Optimal Put Hedge

On June 17th, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 10,000 shares of uniQure against a greater-than-30% drop by mid-January 2021.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Note that the cost was $179,000 or 13.96% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 47% drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Tuesday's close:

Screen capture via CBOE.

How That Hedge Ameliorated uniQure's Drop

QURE closed at $81.14 on June 17th. A shareholder who owned 10,000 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $811,400 in QURE shares plus $179,000 in puts, so the net position value was $811,400 + $179,000 = $990,400.

QURE closed at $42.78 on Tuesday, September 25th, down 47% from its close on June 17th. The investor's shares were worth $427,800 on Tuesday, and the put options were worth $362,000, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Tuesday's close was $427,800 + $362,000 = $789,800. $789,800 represents a 26.6% drop from $811,400.

The June Optimal Collar Hedge

On June 17th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >30% drop in QURE by mid-January 2021, while not capping your possible upside at less than 29% by then.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was zero, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

Screen capture via CBOE.

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

Screen capture via CBOE.

How That Hedge Ameliorated uniQure's Drop

Recall that QURE closed at $81.14 on June 17th. A shareholder who owned 10,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $811,400 in QURE shares, $44,000 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, it would have cost him $44,000. So, his net position value on June 17th was ($811,400 + $44,000) - $44,000 = $811,400.

Since QURE closed at $42.78 on Tuesday, September 25th, the investor's shares were worth $427,800 on Tuesday, the put options were worth $246,500, and it would have cost $24,250 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($427,800 + $246,500) - $24,250 = $650,050. $650,050 represents a 19.9% drop from $811,400.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although uniQure had dropped by 47% from June 17th to September 25th and both hedges were designed to protect against a >30% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 26.6%, and the optimal collar hedged position was down 19.9%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave somewhat more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further uniQure might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more uniQure shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

Security Selection Plus Optimal Hedging This article focused on the performance of hedges on uniQure, which wasn't one of my picks. In my Marketplace service, I combine optimal hedging with a security selection method that has outperformed SPY. You can see the most recent published performance update here: Bulletproof Investing Performance Update - Week 94.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.