Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended September 22, 2019

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Juruena gold project in Brazil

On September 18, Meteoric Resources released results from two holes from the maiden drilling program at its Juruena project and the best intersection was 20.6m @ 94.9g/t Au from 96.8m in hole JUDD001. This is equal to 1,955(AuEq.)m and it included an interval of 3.65m @ 508.4g/t Au.

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

The company is also waiting for assays for six other drill holes in the Dona Maria artisanal open pit:

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

Meteoric Resources owns the Juruena and Novo Astro gold projects in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, which is a very hot exploration destination at the moment:

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

Both projects contain extensive artisanal workings and recorded production stands at over 500,000 ounces of gold. Juruena is a small project with just 260,900 ounces of resources, but the grades are spectacular, and the metallurgy is great with over 90% recoveries.

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

Meteoric is currently drilling 26 holes for 4,700m at Juruena and 21 holes for 2,500m at Novo Astro.

The share price of the company has been on a tear on the ASX with trading volume significantly increasing over the past few months.

(Source: Meteoric Resources)

This led to major shareholder Big River Gold deciding to sell its 5.1% stake in the company for A$2.75 million. The other major shareholder is mining entrepreneur Tolga Kumova, who holds a 12.1% interest. I think he's very skilled investor with a very interesting story – a taxi driver’s son who lost his family’s life savings in his youth and then amassed a fortune of around $100 million.

2) Fekola gold mine in Mali

On September 16, B2Gold (BTG) announced results from infill drilling at its Fekola mine, and the best intersection was 123m @ 4.1g/t Au from 309m in hole FKD_349. This is equal to 504(AuEq.)m, and the successful infill drilling paves the way for an upgrade of the inferred mineral resource to indicated status by the end of 2019.

(Source: B2Gold)

Also, step-out drilling continues to extend the deposit further to the north, and the company also released positive drill results from the Mamba zone in the Anaconda area, which is located around 20 kilometers away from the mine.

(Source: B2Gold)

B2Gold plans to drill another 30,000 meters at Fekola before the end of 2019 and continue with an aggressive exploration program in 2020.

The company currently has five producing mines across the world, but Fekola is clearly the star in its portfolio as it accounts for almost half of its annual production and exactly half of its reserves.

(Source: B2Gold)

The significance of Fekola is also set to increase as B2Gold plans to boost the latter’s processing throughput by 1.5 Mtpa to 7.5 Mtpa as well as extend the life of mine into 2030. The company plans to release a new mineral resource estimate for the project by the end of 2019.

The expansion of Fekola is scheduled to start in October 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2020. The mine is then expected to produce an average of 550,000 ounces of gold per year between 2020 and 2024. AISC over the life of mine are projected to stand at around $725 per ounce, which is slightly higher than the $625 - $665 per ounce expected for 2019. Still, these are very low AISC for a major gold mine.

3) Macassa gold project in Canada

On May 2, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) released results from 71 holes from underground exploration drilling at its Macassa project and the best interception was 3.3m @ 108.2g/t Au from 248.8m in hole 56-735A. This is equal to 357(AuEq.)m

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

Macassa is a high-grade low-cost mine located in Northern Ontario:

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

Since 1933, it has produced more than five million ounces of gold, and it currently has 2.25 million ounces of gold reserves at 21.9g/t. AISC are currently below $700 per ounce, and Kirkland Lake is ramping up production to more than 400,000 ounces per year.

(Source: Kirkland Lake)

Conclusion

Meteoric Resources owns two gold projects in a very hot exploration destination in Brazil and the first drill results from Juruena look spectacular. The company should soon release the results from another six holes and similar interceptions could propel the company’s share price even higher as juniors love momentum. I think that the presence of mining entrepreneur Tolga Kumova as the major shareholder is a plus as this is a man who has a history of picking winners. However, Meteoric is not listed in the USA, so if you want some exposure, you’ll have to go to the ASX.

B2Gold has been releasing some good drill results from its Fekola mine in Mali, and it looks set to significantly boost its reserves. I think that Fekola is an amazing project which has much more room to grow. However, B2Gold seems too expensive at the moment as its market capitalization is over $3.5 billion. Sure, costs are decreasing and production is expanding (mainly thanks to Fekola), but I think this is just too much for a company producing less than a million ounces of gold per year.

Kirkland Lake Gold owns two large very low-cost mines (Macassa and Fosterville) which I think have an amazing exploration potential. The company plans to produce around a million ounces of gold in 2019 at AISC in the $520-560 range, which is simply amazing for any gold producer. However, Kirkland currently has reserves of just 5.75 million ounces of gold and its market capitalization is $10.4 billion, which means that each one of those ounces is valued at around $1,800. I think that this is way too much.

