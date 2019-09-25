Natural Gas Storage Forecast: EOS Indices Remain Above Market Expectations

While total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus", which has built up over the past months.

The Weather

Last week (ending September 20), the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) plunged by 12.0% w-o-w (from 80 to 72), as weather conditions cooled down across the country. Heating demand has increased but remains too weak to have any significant impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days, or TDDs) was approximately 9.0% below last year's level but 16.0% above the norm (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions are cooling down again, but more gradually. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will edge down by only 4.0% w-o-w in the week ending September 27 (from 72 to 69). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 80 bcf/d and 85 bcf/d, which is approximately 16.0% above 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 10.0% above last year's level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get cooler (again), but in absolute terms, the temperatures are expected to remain noticeably above the norm. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 7.0% w-o-w for the week ending October 4. At the same time, the number of heating degree days (HDDs) is projected to more than triple (from 5 to 20). In annual terms, total energy demand is expected to remain elevated (around 17.0% above last year's level), while the deviation from the norm should be around +29.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (short-range 00z runs) are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (September 25 - October 10). Total demand is expected to average 81.9 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 17.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.8 bcf/d (1.6 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, rising nuclear outages - are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential powerburn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018). Furthermore, despite higher number of TDDs, stronger cooling demand cannot fully offset the loss of heating demand during this time of the year.

Therefore, while total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus", which has built up over the past months. Indeed, total supply (dry gas production + imports) remains close to 100.0 bcf/d. Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 3.1 bcf/d looser in September 2019 (vs. September 2018) and 7.4 bcf/d looser in October 2019 (vs. October 2018).

Price and Technicals

In the mid-term, the trading bias is slightly bearish. So far, an ascending wedge is providing dynamic support. However, a break below it, would open the way towards 2.450 and 2.400.

In the short term, as long as October contract price remains below 2.520, the trading bias will be slightly bearish. On a 4-hour chart, October contract has broken below an ascending wedge and could be heading towards 2.460, 2.430 and 2.390 (in extension). A short-term rebound towards 2.520 is possible, but we wouldn't bet on it.

Storage Report

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a slightly larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 90 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 39 bcf larger than a year ago and 16 bcf larger vs the 5-year average for this time of the year).

At this point in time, EOS storage indices remain above market expectations (see the table above), but heating demand can completely alter the S/D balance very quickly. The weather risk will be rising in the weeks ahead (due to the uncertainty surrounding the winter outlook). Fundamentally, the trading bias remains bearish, but we recommend to refrain from excessive trading, until winter outlook becomes more certain.

