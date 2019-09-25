Ford: A Dubious Future Repeats

A company like Ford, in full restructuring mode and with high costs to make the transition to electric, might have a hard time surviving the next recession.

But this September, Moody downgraded Ford bonds to junk again, expecting Ford to “remain weak through 2020/2021 period”.

Three years before the 2008 recession, Ford bonds were cut to junk. In 2012, they returned to investment grade, after avoiding bankruptcy a few years earlier.

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it. - Henry Ford

Three years before the 2008 recession, Ford (F) bonds were cut to junk. In 2012, they returned to investment grade, after avoiding bankruptcy a few years earlier. But this September, Moody's downgraded Ford bonds to junk again, expecting Ford to "remain weak through 2020/2021 period".

Currently undergoing a vast restructuring, Ford did improve its cash flow and balance sheet. The q/q analysis for 2Q 2019 shows strong cash and liquidity balance, first-half cash flow up 80% YoY, and global funded pension plans fully funded and de-risked.

As part of its reorganization plans, Ford is pushing into electric vehicles to slash carbon dioxide emissions to meet environmental standards in the European Union. By 2024, Ford plans to launch no less than nine electric vehicles in Europe.

Unlike General Motors (GM) that managed to raise profits by selling its European brands (Opel and Vauxhall) to Peugeot, Ford invests billions to boost sales and get a strong foothold in the electric vehicle market. It recently partnered with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) to develop self-driving and electric vehicles.

Competition in the domestic market is fierce too. The US is the largest export market for European Union autos. President's Trump "America first" policy may lead to tariffs being imposed on the EU autos, but that's not enough on the long run.

At a time when US stocks sit close to all-time highs, the company's share price is under pressure. In the last five years, it consolidated in a falling channel, albeit it looks like a potential bullish flag.

Recessionary fears do not help. Central banks around the world (Fed included) slashed rates in a monetary easing frenzy. A company like Ford, in full restructuring mode and with high costs to make the transition to electric, might have a hard time surviving the next recession.

Given the pressing deadlines to meet environmental demands and the recent developments in the bond market, the more the falling channel persists, the more doom and gloom for Ford.

Assuming it survives and restructuring does the trick, the $10-14 is a pivotal area for the stock price. Finally, a clear break above $15 is a bullish sign, ending twenty-years of changes and challenges.

Selling short a company like Ford is not for everyone. But buying should come only after proof of life. That proof is a break above $15. Until then, Ford is on its own.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That's why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn't enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I've managed to become an award-winning author, and I'm sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.