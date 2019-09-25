IPO Update: Frequency Therapeutics Proposes Terms

FREQ has produced impressive trial results and has a potentially large commercial collaboration partnership with Astellas, so the IPO may be worth considering for patient life science investors.

The firm is developing a drug treatment for sensorineural hearing loss.

Frequency Therapeutics has filed proposed terms for its $100 million IPO.

Quick Take

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a drug treatment for sensorineural hearing loss.

FREQ has achieved promising Phase 1/2 trial results and has a major commercial collaboration with Astellas and the potential for outsize returns.

Company & Technology

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Frequency Therapeutics was founded in 2014 to develop drugs for patients suffering damage caused by degenerative diseases in the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President, CEO and Director David L. Lucchino, who was previously President and CEO of Entrega Bio.

Frequency Therapeutics has developed a new approach for treating degenerative cell loss named Progenitor Cell Activation [PCA] which utilize small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body and create functional tissue.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s therapeutic approach:

Source: Frequency Therapeutics

Management believes that the PCA platform can bypass challenges presented by stem cell therapies by utilizing already-existing progenitor cells and activating their dormant regenerative pathways.

Frequency’s lead drug candidate FX-322 is a small-molecule therapeutic currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss [SHL].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Frequency include Mizuho Securities Principal Investment, Perceptive Advisors, Polaris Founders Capital, Taiwania Capital, RTW Investments, Axil Capital, Deerfield Capital Management, Cobro Ventures, and Alexandria Venture Investments among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by VynZ Research, the global hearing aid market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the various technological advancements, increasing incidence of hearing loss, growing research and development expenditure, as well as an increasing geriatric population.

According to data from the WHO, there are about 466 million people worldwide who have disabling hearing loss, of which 34 million are children, while estimates put the total number as rising to 900 million by 2050.

Furthermore, over 1.1 billion young people, aged between 12 and 35 years, are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to a growing population base with hearing loss, developing infrastructure, rise in investments in healthcare, and penetration by the number of the large global healthcare providers in the region.

Major competitors that provide or are developing cell-regenerative treatments include:

Novartis (NVS)

Audion Therapeutics

Other major manufacturers of hearing aids and cochlear implants include:

Benson Hearing

GN Store Nord (CPH:GN)

MED-EL

Starkey Hearing Technologies

William Demant (CPH:DEMANT)

Widex

Sonova (OTCPK:SONVF)

Source: Sentieo

The firm’s drug candidate is designed to treat SHL on a cellular level through the activation of progenitor cells to build new, functioning cells within the body.

Financial Status

FREQ’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its treatment candidate programs through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and half years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $31.5 million in cash and $5.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

FREQ intends to sell 6.7 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price; this is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors as it is typical for life science IPOs to have some form of investor support.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $435.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.51%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $90.0 million to advance the clinical development of FX-322 for the treatment of SNHL, including the completion of our planned Phase 2a clinical trial for FX-322; approximately $32.0 million to advance the development of other product candidates using our PCA platform, including the submission of an IND for an MS product candidate; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Cowen.

Commentary

FREQ is currently in Phase 2 trials for its lead candidate and expects to publish initial top-line readout data in the second half of 2020 if all goes according to schedule.

The market opportunity for sensorineural hearing loss is quite large and poorly served by a drug-based treatment. Most hearing loss is simply augmented by hearing aids which turn up the volume of sound and don’t attempt to correct the problem.

As FREQ states, it has ‘completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of FX-322 in 23 patients with stable SNHL in which we observed a statistically significant improvement in word recognition, a key measure of hearing function, and FX-322 was observed to be well tolerated.’

The firm has a major commercial collaboration partner in Astellas, to which it has licensed the outside-U.S. commercial rights in return for an upfront payment of $80 million. FREQ is also entitled to receive up to $545 million in future success-based milestone payments as well as additional royalties on future product sales.

As to valuation, FREQ appears to be valued near the higher end of the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

Although valuation at IPO isn’t cheap, FREQ has shown promising results for its U.S. trials, has a major collaboration partner in Astellas, with the potential for large milestone payments and royalties.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 2, 2019.

