Capital One: Buckle Up For An Exciting Earnings Season

The third quarter has been very eventful for financial institutions, given the trade war, yield curve inversion, and monetary easing.

As I have mentioned recently, the third quarter of the year was marked by a confluence of events that, by themselves, would have been enough to shake things up in the banking sector: (1) the Fed's decision to cut rates for the first time in over a decade, (2) the designation of China as a currency manipulator, (3) the yield curve inversion that took place for the first time in over 10 years, (4) the escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, (5) the lingering Brexit drama, and (5) oil price volatility caused by geopolitical tensions on the Arabian peninsula.

It is against this backdrop that Capital One (COF) will report its 3Q19 results on October 24, after the closing bell.

What to expect in 3Q19?

If the external factors were not enough to make this a unique earnings season for banks in general, Capital One is undergoing an internal transformation reflected in the disposition of certain assets (e.g. mortgage business earlier in 2018 and the exit of other small partnerships) and acquisition of others (e.g. the Walmart portfolio). Net-net, I still expect to see domestic card loan balances increase, but probably by a timid 1.5%, while I project that auto should grow by a more aggressive 3%.

Next is the question of NIM or net interest margins. Last quarter, Capital One managed to expand its margins by 14 bps YOY to 6.8%, but in great part as a result of a few discrete events that will likely not repeat this time. In 3Q19, the so-called "twos and tens" (i.e. the yields on the two-year and ten-year treasury notes) converged further and then crisscrossed for the first time in many years, suggesting that banks might have a harder time borrowing at low and lending at high rates. The impact of the third quarter yield inversion on near-term interest income and margin trends will be a topic worth paying close attention to.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from U.S. Dept. of the Treasury

Another area of concern for me, although one that is more likely to have a mid-to-long term impact on Capital One's financial performance is credit quality. At a sector level, delinquencies have been increasing in the past few years, even if at a moderated pace. As the chart below depicts, 30-day delinquencies have climbed to highs not seen since 2013 and stayed at those elevated levels. Those who subscribe to the idea of the debt cycle driving economic expansion and contraction should remain very attentive to the banks' credit metrics.

In what pertains to Capital One specifically, the company tends to hold a riskier book of consumer loans as measured by delinquencies and charge-offs vs. peers like Discover (DFS) and, certainly, mega banks like Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC). Therefore, any sign of credit quality distress in the sector could impact Capital One first. In July and August, delinquency and charge offs increased substantially in Capital One's auto business, while the same metrics on the credit card side remained largely unchanged.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the Federal Reserve

On the stock

I have traditionally been neutral on the idea of investing in COF. While the company has reported hits and misses lately, I remain cautious about the overall macroeconomic landscape and bank's ability to thrive in an environment of decreased consumer spending, over-leverage, and credit deterioration. It does not help that Capital One's business model is highly concentrated in the consumer business, and the company cannot easily offset the eventual headwinds with strength in areas like asset management, investment banking, or sales and trading.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that COF trades at a current-year P/E of 8.0x and tangible book value of just about 1.0x that seem de-risked. Still, in the financial services sector, I would likely favor a bet on a more diversified, robust name like JPMorgan (JPM) instead.

