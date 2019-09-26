CompuGroup - Quality Stock To Own With Up To 37% Upside

Fundamental valuation implies upside of up to 37% with forward looking EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.6x - 28% discount to historic levels.

Attractive profitability with EBITDA margin expanding moderately to 28.4% or CAGR 7.8% by 2022 albeit being burdened by ongoing R&D investments.

Telematics second base is rather unclear, however CompuGroup can materially benefit from it, once it starts in 2021.

Topline growth of 3% CAGR still distorted by telematics roll out and strong 67% recurring revenue by 2022.

Unusually high stock volatility is not likely to continue

Since the beginning of the year, CompuGroup's (OTC:CMPVF) [ETR:COP] stock returned +34%, while its benchmark index - TecDAX was up +15% and MDAX +17%. However, the stock showed abnormally high volatility rising as high as €74 or +80% - the highest level in the company's history while subsequently falling to €49. We reckon, the performance was mainly the result of overhyped M&A speculations (discussed later in detail) potentially catapulting CompuGroup to the monopolistic position (c. 80% market share) in the German hospital market.

In fact, after falling from its all time high, we believe the stock has an attractive upside potential. Fundamental valuation (DCF and peers/historic multiples) delivers rather mixed picture, ranging between virtually zero upside (peer multiples) and up to 37% (DCF/historic multiples). In the long term, we see the stock returning to its all time high level once again, once digitization in Healthcare is up and running.

Chart 1 Strong benchmark beat

Source: Image created by author with data from Boerse.de

Key Stock Drivers

1) Leading eHealth software provider with 40% market share in the German market.

CompuGroup (CGM) occupies the leading market position in the German outpatient market with 40% market share. The next largest peer is the German Medatixx (non-listed) with around 15% share followed by Psyprax (non-listed) with c. 10%. TOP 3 providers command in total 65% of outpatient market, implying highly concentrated market set up with ongoing consolidation. In fact, CompuGroup made more than 20 acquisitions spending around €500m in the past 10 years with the majority being small, regional German players.

Chart 2 Compugroup occupies leading market positions in its key markets

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup, Cerner, Agfa

2) First phase of telematics roll out is done, followed by 2-3 years of minor sales growth at 3.1% CAGR

Following strong high-single digit growth of 8.9% in the last 3 years, we see CGMs sales growth sliding down to 3.1% or 2.2% organically by 2022. At fist glance, the growth profile doesn't look appealing. However as we further discuss, the past developments were shaped by one single, one-off dominant factor. This resulted in 23% growth in 2018 which is not recurring, adjusting for it, CAGR stood at 4% - less than half of the recorded growth of 8.9%.

Going forward, we see top line to start normalising, however in the mid-term the growth of 3.1% should be still below adj. historic average of 4%. Only in the long-term (beyond 2021), we expect to see sales growth accelerating towards high single-digit as digitization in the German Healthcare market starting to gaining pace.

Chart 3 Dull sales growth in the mid-term as digitization unfolds slowly

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

CompuGroup's main focus lies in the development of software solutions for healthcare players. The company operates 4 business units with majority of sales (c. 65%) generated in the German market, the rest in other European countries and c. 5% in US.

Deep Dive Into Segments

Ambulatory Information Systems - (“AIS”) with 62% / 83% of total sales / EBITDA. CompuGroup is #1 in its key European markets with at least 40% market share. In this segment, the company develops primary (ERP similar) software for general practitioners (GPs) and dentists. The customers are usually very sticky with very low churn rate of c. 2% -3%.

Sales mainly consists of c. 75% recurring revenues with the rest being licenses (c.20%) as well as some training, consulting etc.

Historically, the segment grew at an average rate of 3%, however following telematics roll out (see below) in 2017 and 2018, the sales skyrocketed by 37% in 2018. Such an uptick in sales is one of a kind and is not recurring.

In 2020, we expect sales picking up by 3.2% largely supported by one off sales of c. €30m from required telematics update, with very high EBITDA margin of around 80% ("push of a button" with virtually no costs). Overall, we see sales growth flat during 2018-22 largely the result of telematics phasing out by 2021. However, underlying growth (excl. telematics impact) stands at 5% - above historic average, driven by (1) gradual price increases; (2) up-selling new e-service solutions; (3) and cross-selling additional “traditional” modules.

Chart 4 AIS sees its top line declining amid low telematics revenue

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

Excursion - Digitisation of Healthcare in Germany

With the goal to digitize German healthcare system, the government obliges all participants in the healthcare system (including general practitioners (GPs), pharmacy, dentists, therapists, hospitals) to install the so-called telematics connections (“TI”) in their offices. This TI consists of two hardware pieces: 1) connector (to establish secure connection) and card reader (to read patient data from the insurance card, that every stationary insured person has) and 2) software maintenance. All of TI components are entirely reimbursed by the government, in essence making it absolutely free for all the doctors. To give an idea, hardware part costs around €3,000 and annual maintenance fee is around €800 - all of which paid by the government. In case doctors will refuse to install telematics, they will be charged 1% in 2019 rising to 2.5% in 2020 from their annual fees. The last deadline (following multiple shifts) expired on 30. June 2019.

Chart 5 eHealth Roadmap in Germany

Source:CompuGroup Medical

CompuGroup was the first TI provider, since it started selling TI components in Q4 2017. In total, it has done 55,000 installations so far and should finish the year with roughly 57,000. Since its rollout, it generated est. €230m in TI sales, with around €200m in hardware/one off sales and the rest being maintenance revenue. In fact, based on the total installed base of 57,000, we expect recurring revenues from TI to amount to €45m for the foreseeable future.

Chart 6 Best year -2018 is one of a kind

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

Being the first fully certified telematics provider has paid off, with the company securing the leading market position. According to the information provided on the recent Capital Markets Day (“CMD”), CGM is currently the largest telematics provider with c. 45% or 55k installation volume (c.120k), followed by Arvato/Secunet 30% or 30k-40k, T-Systems with 10% or 10k-15k and RISE with c. 5k to 10k corresponding to c.5%. However, the company failed to connect 20k or 33% of its customers/doctors citing 1) general GPs resistance to technology as well as 2) retiring doctors refusing to change existing systems.

In fact, we should expect to see 15%-20% residual GPs without telematics connections by the year end. What provider will secure those 20k is still open.

Chart 7 CompuGroup secured the leading market share in Telematics

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

Pharmacy Information Systems - (“PCS”) with 16% / 20% of total sales / EBITDA, CompuGroup occupies the leading market position in Italy with around 40% market share (acquired through M&A) as well as #4 in the German pharmacy market with c. 20% share. In this segment, the company develops administrative and financial software for (online) pharmacies, with more than 60% of sales being recurring.

Pharmacy is the second group (after GPs) required to install TI connections starting in 2020, however is not in full reimbursed by the government. With c. 8,000 customers (4,000 direct), we expect CompuGroup to generate c. €23m in hardware (one-off) sales in 2020 following recurring stream of maintenance revenue of approximately €6m.

Similar, to the telematics impact in the AIS segment, sales should pick up 23.5% in 2020 - explained by €23m in hardware revenue, while consequently declining to -10% in 2021. Excluding the one-off TI effect, top line development should stay at roughly 5% - historic average. Given the rather stable number of pharmacies, growth should be mainly achieved through: (1) cross-selling of e-service solutions; (2) gradually rising ASP; and (3) new customer acquisitions through bolt-on M&A activity.

Chart 8 Telematics-driven best year +23.5% expected in 2020

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

3) Recurring revenues should expand to 67% by 2022

CompuGroup business set up supports high share of recurring revenues accounting for more than 55% of the total revenues. This in turn leads to much higher visibility and provide protection against down cycles. Going forward, we see its share rising to 67% by 2022, supported by

Telematics related revenue stream of €45m p.a.

Adjacent services or second-base of telematics roll out, with €9m in 2021, accelerating to €21m and €36m in 2022-23, respectively while settling at €60m in the long term. We emphasize, this revenue portion is rather uncertain, as the full set of new products and its impact has not been announced or quantified by the company (see Telematics second base is rather unclear, however CompuGroup can materially benefit from it, once it starts in 2021).

Chart 9 Continued expansion of recurring revenues

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

Hospital Information Systems - (“HIS”) with 16% / 6% of total sales / EBITDA - the most underrepresented segment in the group's portfolio. The company develops laboratory and clinical software (mainly admin and financial) for hospitals in the DACH regions. Given the project-based revenue structure with c. 50% in recurring revenue it can fluctuate more intensely than other segments of CGM.

The segment has always been criticized for lacking scale with around €100m in revenues, resulting in stagnating sales and low profitability (c. 10% EBITDA margin vs peers average 20%-25%). However, the company has been holding on to it, refusing any potential sale, as insisted by investors. As per the company, large acquisition (at least doubling sales to c. €200m) will definitively help to improve the margins, however for the time being the focus is on 1) new product development and 2) winning bigger tenders (12-24 months).

2019 has been already very successful year so far, with 12% organic growth in H1 19 vs flat the year before. An acceleration in the growth trend was the result of working through its project pipeline leading to 5% market share gain.

Propelled by strong continued positive development in project pipeline and winning the biggest project in Austria with a contract volume of €100m/term 10 years (with the first revenues coming in this year), CGM raised its revenue guidance by around 3.5% to €113m to €115m. We share the group’s positive view on HIS segment and expect sales growth of 12% reaching €114m - mid point of the very narrow guidance in 2019.

Going forward, we expect to see top line growth at 8.5% CAGR (2018-22), as the company actively pushes its next generation products and participating on multiples bids in the DACH region.

Chart 10 Strong pipeline and next generation products drive top line

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

Excursion - Overhyped M&A speculations

Since the beginning of 2019, there were a decent amount of speculations surrounding acquisition of hospital division of Agfa-Gevaert-(OTC: OTC:AFGVF; [ETR:AGE]) - Belgian imaging and IT Solutions provider. As part of the restructuring, Agfa announced spin off of its hospital and parts of imaging business.

We remind, CompuGroup has already approached Agfa back in 2016 with the goal to acquire the full business (not only the hospital part), however following strong investor's resistance abandoned its plans. The reasons being 1) acquisition too big for CompuGroup with c. €2.5bn in revenues, with hospital business of only 10%; 2) need for restructuring, following acquisition; 3) high pension liabilities of Agfa; 4) high overall leverage of the combined group, post acquisition.

However, this time is different, since only hospital business is for sale. This would be beneficial for Compugroup to reach the needed scale for its division and improve its (EBITDA) margin profile from the current 10% to c. 25% (Agfa). On the flip side given (1) keen interest of financial investors (estimates 50 potential bidders) driving valuations with an estimated EV of between €800m to €1b implying EV/Sales of 3x-4x - too expensive for CompuGroup given its disciplined M&A approach as well as (2) its large size with sales between €250m-€300m (portion being non-core for CGM) might be difficult to digest.

Health Connectivity Services - (“HSC”) with 6% / 8% of total sales / EBITDA. Albeit being less sophisticated in terms of product offerings (information interface for pharma, labs etc.), the company can earn the highest margins of between 30% and 40%. However, CompuGroup doesn't see it as a core segment rather as a pet project.

Chart 11 Growing with the flow, nothing special

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

4) Telematics second base is rather unclear, however CompuGroup can materially benefit from it, once it starts in 2021.

On the back of the installed TI base, which is not yet fully implemented, the second step requires installation of additional applications, such as 1) e-medication plan, 2) emergency data set and 3) e-letters (not mandatory) in 2019-20. However, the biggest impact should have the electronic patient records (ePA), which is required in 2021 by law.

In fact, according to multiple studies (presented by the company), the total savings from healthcare digitization accounts for around €34bn. The lions share of those savings with €9bn or 1/4 accounts for the so called paperless data mainly including ePA applications. Compugroup has been investing in development of ePA software for the past years, which should be implemented by January 1 2021. Tenders have been already released and Compugroup is one of the bidders. According to the management, ePA application presents attractive opportunity, however the magnitude and the timing of this opportunity for the company it still not clear.

The pricing is still open, potentially transaction based or factoring into existing customer contracts.

Chart 12 Second base time line

Source: CompuGroup Medical

We made an attempt to quantify financial impact from ePA implementation.

Given the current state of the TI project and the deadlines, we believe it’s fair to assume the introduction to kick off in 2021 with only minor sales impact (est. €10m).

Going forward, as new services unfold, we expect to see current sales per GP €1,200 expanding to €2,150 by 2021 and €3,000 by 2025 - reaching the level of Nordic countries, where digitization of healthcare system is much more advanced than in Germany.

Path from €1,200 to €2,150 is largely driven by €800 in telematics related maintenance revenue (fully reimbursed by the government) and assumed €150 new/adjacent services

Path from €2,150 to €3,000 is driven by broadband roll out of adjacent services, i.e. second based telematics roll out

Given the same customer base and product properties of ambulatory information systems AIS, we believe the new services’ margin profile will resemble that of AIS, with an EBITDA margin of 40%.

The overall financial impact of those incremental services may be ultimately profound with around €300m in incremental / recurring revenue, once fully implemented (suggested by CGM) compared to our conservative assumption of €150m by 2025.

Chart 13 Adjacent TI apps should more than double sales per doctor by 2025

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

5) Attractive profitability with EBITDA margin expanding moderately to 28.9% or CAGR 7.8% by 2022 albeit being burdened by ongoing R&D investments.

In spite of a rather dull sales growth post TI implementation, we see positive dynamics in profitability. EBITDA margin should expand by 140bps to 28.9% by 2022 on the back of 1) increasing share of high margin telematics maintenance sales in the AIS segment; 2) slight margin improvement in HIS business and 3) pharmacy (“PCS”) segment benefiting from telematics roll out starting 2020. In order to provide better comparison, we estimate the impact of one-off telematics earnings at around 500bps, implying steep like-for-like margin improvement of more than 600bps by 2022.

We point out, we expect EBITDA in 2019 to decline by c. 330bps to 24.5% as it burdened by two one offs: 1) €15m in M&A transaction costs for failed M&A – which subsequently led to profit warning (“PW”) at the beginning of September and 2) departing CFO received stock-based cash settlement resulting in a net cost burden of c. €4m. Adjusting for those, EBITDA margin would stand at 27%. Following this margin hiccup in 2019, we expect to see margin expansion going forward.

Chart 14 Telematics and HIS margin expansion drive profitability

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

* adjusted for IFRS 16 impact

Putting it all together - Segment margin development

In the AIS segment CGM generates c. 83% of its total EBITDA making it the key driver of the group’s profitability. We expect to see EBITDA margin to stay flat at 34.8% in 2022 compared to 2018 - the most profitable year in group's history with 34.4% margin (it was boosted by one-off telematics related earnings of c. €40m). However excluding estimated hardware-related one off margin impact of c. 8%, the core segment margin stood at 27%. This is below group’s historic margin levels of between 29% to 30%, as CGM temporary neglected its core business at the expense of telematics rollout (sales people were heavily invested in it at the detriment of the core business). This implies, based on the like-for-like comparison, mid-term margin improvement of roughly 200bps per annum.

Key drivers

Core business margin (excluding any telematics related impact) should stay at historic average of 30%

We assume no margin dilutive hardware sales going forward, as CompuGroup effectively stops telematics implementation in 2019

Starting in 2020, maintenance margin of c. 40% comes into full force with an estimated recurring impact of €18m

We see one off positive impact of €24m from telematics related software update in 2020 with roughly 80% margin

Adjacent services should see similar margin to maintenance of 40% resulting in increasing recurring incremental stream of €4m in 2021; €8m in 2022 and €14.4m in 2021 while settling at c. €24m in the long term. We emphasize, this EBITDA portion is rather uncertain, as the full set of new products and its impact has not been announced or quantified by the company.

Chart 15 AIS EBITDA margin on the path to the "new normal"

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

In the PSC segment (c. 20% of group EBITDA), we don’t expect to see any material change in the margin profile and staying in its historic range between 27% and 29% going forward. However, we see EBITDA margin rising to 29.1% in 2020, as pharmacy is the second group to be connected to telematics. We point out, EBITDA margins in 2018-19 were above historic average at c. 29.7% given one off regulatory boost in Italy, which is not expected to persist.

Chart 16 No surprises to be expected

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

In the HIS segment, which contributes only 5% to the group’s EBITDA, we expect to see some moderate margin improvement to 13% from its historic average of c. 10%. This should be mainly driven by 1) strong pipeline development with attractive margins and 2) declining R&D expenses, as the company finalizes development of its next generation products.

Chart 17 HIS margin should slowly expand amid lower R&D expenses

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

5) Solid FCF - partially distorted by TI phasing out

FCF development should follow similar path as sales and profitability development, meaning some distortion backed by TI roll out phasing out. In 2019, we see FCF declining to €63m on the back of declining hardware/telematics related sales, while subsequently rising to €100m by 2022. Adjusting for one-off telematics impact, FCF should grow at 26% CAGR by 2022. Capex should stay at historic average of 5.8% of sales, as capitalised R&D should subsequently decline. In terms of NWC we don't see any major shift, staying at around 14.5% of sales going forward.

In terms of FCF yield, we see its falling to 2.2% in 2019 while subsequently rising to 3.4% by 2022 vs its all time high of 4.1% in 2018 - the most profitable year in group's history (was elevated by one-off telematics related cash inflow of c. €40m). However, once again looking at pre-telematics yield levels of c. 1%. Our estimates, imply an improvement of 240bps by 2022.

In our calculations, we have excluded any future M&As. However, highlight that M&A is an important part of the group’s strategy used to gain access to e-health care European and US markets.

In terms of the dividend policy, over the past five years, CGM has maintained this fixed dividend, distributing €0.35/per share. Going forward, we forecast the dividends to rise from €0.50 to €0.63 by 2022 - implying payout ratio of 28.6%.

CompuGroup has recently renewed its share repurchase program, aiming to buy 930,825 in shares with a total volume of €48.4m representing 1.8% of equity. Together with already existing treasury stock, the total holding accounts for 10% of total equity - hitting 10% full limit. In terms of utilisation, no information has been provided, meaning CGM doesn't exclude cancelling the repurchased shares. However, we believe, as in the past it will use them as a form of M&A currency.

Table 1 Flattish FCF amid Telematics stop - on a like-for-like 26% CAGR

Source: Image created by author with data from CompuGroup

6) Fundamental valuation suggests up to 37% upside

Given the already strong stock performance, ~+33% YTD, we wonder whether there is any further upside to the stock. We have applied three valuation approaches:

DCF model - factored in a) slow top-line growth of +3.1% over 2019-22 and subsequently shifting towards 5% in the mid term with 2% perpetual growth; b) conservative EBITDA margin between 24.5% and 29.9% while subsequently improving towards 30% in the long term; and c) WACC of 6.3% reflecting largely uncertain timing of second base of telematics roll out. The model yields fair value range of between €60 and €65, implying 10% to 18% upside potential.

Chart 18 DCF implies only moderate upside +13%

Source: Image created by author

Peer multiples (both from EU and US) range between 9x and 11x EV/EBITDA and 16x and 22x P/E for 2019-21, respectively. Those contrast largely to CGM's 28x to 30x P/E and 15x to 16x EV/EBITDA - implying c.50% premium over peers.

Chart 19 Historic valuation implies 0% upside - stock is "fairly" valued

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Historical valuation implies 37% upside to the current stock price. In the last three years (2016-18), P/E was highly volatile and distorted by telematics roll out, ranged between 49x and 74x vs. 32x and 41x peers and EV/EBITDA between 21x and 22x vs. 14x and 17x peers - implying average premium of c. 40%.

Chart 16 Historic valuation implies moderate upside ~37%

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Conclusion

We see CompuGroup to be in a favourable position to further benefit from ongoing digitization of healthcare in Germany. Although the first phase of telematics roll out is coming to an end, we see the company to continue benefitting once second base has arrived. Given, expanding share of recurring revenue, attractive profitability profile and low customer churn rate, we see better chance of surviving any economic downturn. Fundamental valuation provides a rather mixed picture with a maximum upside of 37%. We point out to potentially high stock volatility, given possible regulatory uncertainties with regards to new products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.