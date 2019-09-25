Insiders have been buying shares of Golden Star Resources, Erdene Development, and GT Gold. I break down each transaction below.

Insider buying refers to when insiders of a company - such as CEOs or directors - purchase shares of company stock on the public market.

Insider buying has picked up at a few mining stocks and gold/copper developers.

3 Mining Stocks With Recent Insider Buying (September 2019 Update)

Here's a look at recent and notable insider buying in the mining sector. Check out my last update on Aug. 26 in case you missed it.

Insiders have been buying shares of various stocks, including Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS), Erdene Development (OTCPK:ERDCF) and GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF).

Here's a look at the purchases, plus my thoughts on each stock. Subscribers to my marketplace service received this story early and were provided Buy/Hold/Sell ratings for each stock.

1. Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources operates two gold mines on the Ashanti gold belt in Ghana. Revised gold production guidance for 2019 calls for between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces at a cash operating cost per ounce of $800-850 and AISC of $1,100-1,200/oz.

Its second-quarter 2019 financial results on July 31 were a disappointment, with some issues reported at the Prestea mine; the company subsequently launched a review of the mine and has begun implementing some changes to reduce costs, while redesigning the mine plan.

Guidance at Prestea calls for AISC to range between $1,900 and $2,150/oz this year, which is obviously unacceptable with gold prices at $1,500/oz as it will be losing lots of money. The benefits of the new mine plan aren't expected to be realized until next year.

Recently, insiders have taken advantage of a dip in Golden Star's stock price, scooping up shares. Here's a summary of purchases:

- On September 13, Andrew Wray, CEO and director, bought 37,500 shares at C$3.20 per share, worth approximately C$120,000. Wray also serves as CEO of La Mancha Group. Wray's total annual compensation at Golden Star is $63,367 (not including stock options), according to WallMine.com

- On September 16, Anu Dhir, director, bought 1,900 shares at C$4.19, valued at C$7,961. Dhir is also a co-founder and executive of ZinQ Mining and is a director at Taseko Mines.

- On September 18, Ani Markova, who was appointed to board of directors on September 5, purchased 10,000 shares at C$4.18 per share, valued at C$41,800.

- Also take note that, on September 10, Golden Star reported that La Mancha Group will acquire up to an additional 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company. La Mancha previously invested $125.7 million to buy a 30% stake in Golden Star.

The insider purchases look like a positive sign, including the increased investment coming from La Mancha, but there may be better buys out there at the moment.

2. Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is developing the Khundii gold project in Mongolia, which contains 939,000 ounces of gold (at 1.0 cut-off grade). The company's goal is to develop a high-grade gold mine capable of producing at least 50,000 ounces of gold per year, potentially expanding to more than 100,000 ounces per year.

Based on the results of a 2018 PEA study, the mine is estimated to produce 51,200 ounces of gold per year at $714/AISC. The project has a post-tax net present value of $99 million, using a $1,200/oz gold price (but that value jumps to $200 million at $1,600/oz gold).

Its market cap of $32 million represents just a small fraction of the project's value using current gold prices. Upfront capex requirements are very low at $32.2 million, but it's not clear yet just how it will raise the funds to advance Khundii to production.

Insiders have been buying some shares recently:

- On September 18, Robert Jenkins, chief financial officer, purchased 10,000 shares at C$0.195 and 10,000 shares at $0.20. Jenkins purchased another 10,000 shares at C$0.20 on September 23, and 10,000 shares at C$0.20 on September 24.

In total, he bought 40,000 shares. Jenkins was appointed the new CFO back in May of 2019.

- On September 23, Peter Akerley, president and CEO of Erdene, bought 10,000 shares at C$0.20.

- Erdene management and directors own 8% of the company, according to its investor presentation. Sandstorm Gold (SAND) was a previous investor in Erdene and holds a 1% NSR on Khundii after Erdene bought back half of the royalty.

These purchases come just as Erdene has commenced a new drilling program at Khundii, with a pre-feasibility study on track for a H2 2019 release. Perhaps insiders are expecting a strong PFS, or have confidence in the expected results from the drill program.

Investors should note that Mongolia is not considered a great mining jurisdiction as it has suffered from government corruption in the past, and as Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) experiences capex overrun issues at the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

3. GT Gold

GT Gold is a gold exploration company focusing on gold-copper discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Its Saddle North discovery has returned some eye-popping results, including one hole which returned 1.0% copper-equivalent (1.5 g/t gold equivalent) over 777 meters.

Saddle North is located near Newcrest's (OTCPK:NCMGY) Red Chris Mine. Other large gold-copper intersections have included: 0.43 g/t gold and 0.22% copper over 964.14 meters; 0.57 g/t gold and 0.26% copper over 1,206 meters; and 4.05 g/t gold and 0.30% copper over 51 meters.

On September 4, the company reported the successful extension of the deep, high-grade mineralization it hit in 2018 drill holes listed above. It reported massive drill intersections, one of which included 1,206 meters of 0.94 g/t AuEq.

Results have also been very encouraging at the Saddle South epithermal gold-silver system, with one drill returning 31.79 g/t gold and 1,141 g/t silver over 3.10 meters.

Insiders are presumably bullish on GT Gold's exploration upside, as they have been buying shares lately:

- On September 9, Charles Greig, VP of exploration, bought 25,000 shares at C$0.95 per share.

- On September 18, Paul Harbidge, president and CEO, bought 75,000 shares at C$1.02 per share.

- Insiders (management and directors) own a combined 12.6% of the company, while Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) owns 9.9% following the closing of a C$17.6 million investment on May 29, 2019.

- Prominent gold investor Ross Beaty, chairman of Pan American Silver and shareholder in several other gold companies, owns 8% of GT Gold.

GT Gold is a high-risk, high-reward gold-copper exploration stock. All signs so far point to a potentially large gold-copper resource at Saddle North, which could rival the size and grades of the nearby Red Chris mine.

What do you think of the recent insider buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSS, SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.