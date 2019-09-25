The Lowdown On Nabriva

We take an in-depth look at this antibiotic concern in the paragraphs below.

Despite peak sales forecasts of $200-300 million for Xenleta and likely approval of its second antibiotic Contepo in 2020, the company’s market cap languishes around ~$150 million.

Today, we look at Nabriva Therapeutics which has received a tepid reception for the FDA approval of its antibiotic Xenleta on August 19th, 2019.

Today, we look at a small antibiotic concern. This 'busted IPO' comes from across the pond and recently received FDA approval for its primary drug candidate. We provide an in-depth 'deep dive' in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is a Dublin, Ireland-based biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of antibiotics to treat serious infections. The company has two primary assets. One (Xenleta) received FDA approval on August 19, 2019; for the other (Contepo), Nabriva received a CRL in April 2019. Nabriva was originally founded in Austria as a spin-off from Sandoz GmbH in 2005 and went public in 2015, raising net proceeds of $92.4 million from the sale of its American Depository Shares (ADSs) at $10.25 per. Its American operations were established in 2014 and are headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Currently, Nabriva's ADSs trade around $2 for a total market cap of ~$150 million.

Antibiotics Market

The antibiotics market that Nabriva is about to enter is substantial (~$43 billion globally in 2018), extremely diverse, yet generally financially frustrating for new participants. Antibiotics are divided up by seven major classes, two spectrums (broad or narrow - e.g. targeting gram-negative or gram-positive bacteria), with many mechanisms of actions, and five administration routes. Much of this variety is a function of the increasing threat of resistance developed by bacteria, germs, and some parasites to antibiotics over the past several decades.

Assets

With drug resistance in mind, Nabriva has developed two antibiotics, one with a novel mechanism of action and one with a new approach to its delivery.

Xenleta (lefamulin) - The recently approved Xenleta is a semi-synthetic version of the naturally occurring antibiotic, pleuromutilin, which has been employed in veterinary practices for nearly four decades. Xenleta is unique in that it binds at four different sites in the peptidyl transferase center (PTC) on the bacterial ribosome, interfering with protein synthesis at two key sites, resulting in the cessation of bacterial growth. Owing to this novel mechanism of action, Nabriva believes Xenleta will not be susceptible to bacterial resistance or cross-resistance with other bacterial classes, such as beta-lactam, fluoroquinolone, glycopeptide, macrolide, and tetracycline.

It was recently approved for the treatment of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP), the number one cause of infectious death in the U.S. Of the 5-6 million cases annually, ~50,000 will result in death. CABP is the number five cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. with the average stay 3-to-4 days, resulting in a ~$17 billion bill for treatment.

Due to the increasing resistance to antibiotics, the current standard of care for treating CABP involves either a combination of antibiotics (cephalosporins and macrolides) or a respiratory fluoroquinolone monotherapy. However, 44% of bacterial strains are resistant to macrolides in severe pneumonia cases, and fluoroquinolones are associated with safety and tolerability concerns, including a recently discovered proclivity for ruptures or tears in the aorta, which occurs at a rate of 9 aneurism events per 100,000 patients and 300 per 100,000 for those at highest risk. As a result of these safety concerns, fluoroquinolone use has decreased or been restricted at many hospitals. Additionally, fluoroquinolone resistance has jumped from almost non-existent to 3%. Overall, fluoroquinolone use has decreased ~25% since 2006. Thus, the opportunity for Xenleta.

Xenleta was evaluated in two global Phase 3 studies involving over 1,200 patients, where it demonstrated noninferiority to moxifloxacin in the treatment of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) administered via IV only, IV to oral, and oral only regimens. Moxifloxacin is a fourth generation fluoroquinolone and the standard of care for the treatment of adults with CABP. In two similar Phase 3 trials, Xenleta exhibited very similar efficacy versus moxifloxacin with minimal effect on off-target GI flora and low risk of C. difficile infection, a frequent side effect of fluoroquinolones. Overall, treatment emergent adverse events were relatively similar.

Xenleta is available for oral (600mg every 12 hours) and IV (150mg every 12 hours) administration with a 5-to-7 day course of therapy. Doctors can initiate patients on IV or oral therapy, allowing the potential avoidance of hospitalization, or can transition from IV to oral, which may expedite discharge from the hospital. Also, owing to its spectrum of antibacterial activity against both typical and atypical pathogens, Xenleta could eliminate the need for combination antibiotic therapy against CABP.

The company's launch will target hospitals with high rates of macrolide or beta-lactams resistance; fluoroquinolone restrictions for CABP; and above average rates of C. difficile, CABP mortality, CABP readmission, and reimbursement penalties for CABP. Xenleta will carry a wholesale acquisition price of $205 per IV patient treatment day and $275 per oral treatment day.

In China, the company has licensed Xenleta to Sinovant Sciences where it recently received a $5 million milestone payment thanks to approval of Xenleta. Nabriva is eligible for up to $85 million in milestone payouts and double-digit royalty payments from the Greater China region under this arrangement.

In addition to the established regimens, Nabriva's entrant will compete with Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (PRTK) Nuzyra (omadacycline), an IV and oral tetracycline designed to overcome resistance issues, which was launched in February 2019

Contepo. Nabriva's second asset, Contepo, is essentially IV fosfomycin, an antibiotic with a broad spectrum of bacterial Gram-negative and Gram-positive activity, including many multidrug-resistant strains. Fosfomycin is the sole member of the epoxide class of antibiotics and has been used broadly for over 45 years outside the U.S. to treat, among other indications, complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), for which Contepo is presently being evaluated in the U.S. Nabriva believes that its dosing and administration regimen of fosfomycin optimizes its pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Contepo works by inhibiting bacterial wall synthesis, like a cephalosporin. What differentiates Contepo is that it inhibits an early step in bacterial wall synthesis, causing bacteria to die quickly. Due to this unique mechanism of action, no cross resistance has been observed between Contepo and other classes of antibiotics.

This asset was attained through a merger with privately-held Zavante Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. The deal involved an upfront consideration of 8.15 million Nabriva ordinary shares and contingent payments up to $97.5 million that essentially amount to regulatory and commercial milestones for Contepo, of which $25 million is for FDA approval. Zavante's President & CEO, Theodore Schroeder, became the CEO of Nabriva upon consummation of the merger. Mr. Schroeder was a co-founder of Cadence Pharmaceutical, which was sold to Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) for ~$1.3 billion. Its sole product was an intravenous form of acetaminophen.

Contepo was studied in a 464-patient cUTI Phase 2/3 trial where it demonstrated noninferiority to a combination therapy of broad-spectrum piperacillin and beta-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam (PIP-TAZ). PIP-TAZ is a broadly used option for the treatment of serious Gram-negative infections, including cUTI. In the trial, Contepo cured 64.7% of patients versus 54.5% for those treated with PIP-TAZ. On the back of these results, Nabriva submitted an NDA using the 505{B}(2) regulatory pathway. In April 2019, the company received a CRL for deficiencies at one contract manufacturer. No new trials are necessary. Nabriva met with the FDA in July 2019 to discuss its findings and plans to resubmit an NDA in early 4Q19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With one therapy beginning commercialization and one likely a year away, the company exited 2Q19 with $73.9 million in cash and short-term investments and ~$25 million in debt. Nabriva has had an ATM facility with Jeffries since June 2019 to sell up to $50 million of equity, under which it has raised net proceeds of $1.6 million to date. The company is also eligible to borrow an additional $50 million if it achieves specified regulatory and commercial milestones, of which $10 million is now eligible to be borrowed as a result of the FDA's approval of Xenleta. $5 million is also eligible if Contepo receives FDA approval. All this amounts to a cash runway through 2Q20.

Owing to the relative apathy surrounding antibiotic offerings, when news of Xenleta's approval hit the tape, shares of NBRV traded lower from a close of $2.28 a share on August 16, 2019, to a close of ~$2.05 on August 22, 2019. Part of the unimportance assigned to antibiotics stems from Big Pharma itself, with Sanofi (SNY) and Novartis (NVS) shuttering their antibiotics development activities in 2018.

With that said, Street analysts are largely upbeat on Nabriva's prospects with five buys and two outperform ratings outweighing one hold rating. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $8.50 at the moment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry estimated Xenleta's peak sales at $200 million. Evaluate Pharma puts it at $301 million.

Verdict:

Nabriva has the tailwinds of one approved antibiotic and another very likely approved antibiotic in 2020 competing against the headwinds of overall investor indifference towards antibiotic developers, damage done by the Contepo CRL, and a potential looming cash call. With a solid go-to-market strategy for Xenleta and a CEO who has spun one drug into gold before, this busted IPO is worth a small investment now and perhaps a slightly larger 'watch item' position if it comes back to the capital markets in the coming months.

Unfortunately, given the current challenging breakdown of economics in the antibiotic space, it is impossible to provide the most positive recommendation on NBRV at this point. If the company was in another sub-sector of the industry, I would definitely be more positive on it, given the progress the company has made. At best, it is a 'watch item' for those that want some exposure to the antibiotic space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.