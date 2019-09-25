REITs Are A Buy: These Are The Ones Dividend Growth Investors Should Focus On

The Real Estate sector has been leading the market all year and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The Real Estate sector emerged as a sector of choice for me earlier this year and remains a top-three sector for dividend-growth investment. The reasons include earnings outlook, exposure to foreign revenue streams, dividend yield relative to virtually every retail-quality investment vehicle available, and safe-haven real-asset appeal. In this article, I dissect the sector looking for the best new plays for dividend growth investors.

The Earnings Outlook

The earnings outlook for the sector is not robust, but it is among the best available. The sector is expected to produce the second strongest earnings growth this quarter, the strongest growth this year, and carry that growth into next year. The Health Care and Utility sectors are also on my list, but those are worthy of their own analysis.

Source: own work, data sourced from FactSet

Other sectors like the Industrials, the Materials, and the Energy sectors are all projected to post double-digit EPS gains next year, but they have hurdles. The biggest hurdle is they all have negative growth in the forecast before next year. The Energy sector is going to see double-digit EPS declines this quarter, and next quarter growth is questionable. The Materials and Industrials sectors are both looking at double-digit EPS declines next quarter.

On a sub-sector level, there are 8 industries within the Real Estate sector and 6 are expected to produce growth this quarter. The two outliers are Hotel & Resorts REITs and Real Estate Services, both of which are projected post net earnings declines.

The Sector-Level View

The Real Estate sector has been leading the market all year, and that is no surprise. Even the XLRE Real Estate SPDR (XLRE) yields close to 3.0% at today's prices, and that is a far cry better than the broad market (SPY) or bonds. The broad market S&P 500 average yield is about 1.85%, while bonds are paying closer to 1.65%. In addition, Real Estate comes with stable revenue growth (relative to industry, default rates etc.), real asset safe-haven appeal, and an outlook for dividend distribution growth.

For my analysis, I conducted a sampling of REITs in eight different industries. I did not include the Real Estate Services in this analysis because the yield doesn't compete with REITs, and my goal is yield and growth. My industries match up with the seven REIT sectors tracked by S&P with the addition of Diversified REITs. All groups have at least five members, most have six or more to ensure a good comparison.

One thing that became strikingly clear upon completion of my data assembly is that my results do not match the "broad market consensus" as reported by FactSet Insight.

While it is true that the S&P Real Estate sector is going to see solid growth this quarter that outlook does not match the broader real estate industry and specifically the REITs. There are only 32 names on S&P 500 Real Estate index, and not all of those are REITs. I have 45 REITs in my comparison and could have easily doubled that number. Based on my analysis, the broad REIT real estate sector will be lucky to post FFO growth this quarter, if at all.

The good news, and there is good news, is that growth is expected on an industry by industry basis that in some cases is quite robust. Add to this a general expectation for FFO growth over the next two years and the picture brightens a bit more. The trick for dividend growth investors is picking the right REIT industries to target and the right REITs within those industries for new investment purchases.

The Industry-Level View

The Industrial REITs are going to have the largest FFO growth this quarter, and that growth will be double digits just like FactSet reported. Contrary to FactSet, the only other industries I expect to post positive FFO growth this quarter are the Specialized and Residential REITs. Both those industries should see mid-single-digit FFO growth.

Source: own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

Looking to next year, all of the REIT industries save one, the Office REITs, should see positive FFO growth. The average will run about 5.0%, the strongest industry will be the Specialized REITs. The Specialized REITs should see their FFO growth accelerate to double-digits on top of this year's 5.0%.

In terms of valuation, the REITs are, in general, fairly valued. The bad news is the ones with the best FFO growth outlook are the highest valued. The Industrial, Residential, and Specialized are all trading above 20X next year's FFO. The Specialized REITs have the best outlook for FFO growth and FFO growth acceleration which makes their 24X FFO valuation understandable.

There is one name within the Specialized REITs, Iron Mountain (IRM), trading near 13X forward FFO, which presents a possible deep-value play. The problem with Iron Mountain is the payout ratio is edging above 100%, which makes it a high-probability target for distribution cuts.

Source: own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

At the industry level, P/FFO(fwd) is ranging from 18 to 28 for most names in my grouping. The lowest valued industries are the Diversified, Retail, and Hospitality REITs. These industries are all trading well below the broad-market average of 17X forward earnings and the Hospitality are trading at the cheapest levels. The average yield among the Diversified, Retail, and Hospitality REITs is 5.90% which makes them very attractive in my opinion.

Source: own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

Regarding the distribution, the average yield for my list is over 4.25% so it will be easy to beat the broad market, the ten-year Treasury, and the XLRE no matter what REIT Industry I pick. Unfortunately, along with the higher valuations, the industries with the best growth outlook also have the lowest yields but even they beat the broad market. The highest yields are attached to the lowest valued industries, Retail, Diversified and Hospitality, and the payouts are relatively safe so there is a reward for value-seekers.

Source: own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

In terms of dividend health, the entire REIT sector is running a relatively safe 63.90% payout ratio. For REITs, I'm happy if the payout ratio is below 85%. If it's below 65%, I'm very happy. I like a lower ratio for two reasons, the first is dividend safety and the second is the outlook for distribution increase. Companies with lower payout ratios are more able to increase their dividends.

Source: own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

In this analysis, the industries with the highest payout ratios also have some of the highest yields. This is a concern because it may mean trading yield for distribution growth or vice versa. The Healthcare industry has the highest payout ratios but even within this group there are healthy distributions as there in all the industries. Even within the Healthcare Industry only one name, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), is above my threshold and that just barely. Most are running close to 80%, high, but not too high.

Source: own work, data source from Seeking Alpha

One REIT Industry To Rule Them All?

There really is no clear winner when it comes to the industry-level analysis of the REITs. The sectors with the best growth outlook have the highest valuations and lowest yields. The sectors with the best valuations have the highest yields but worst payout ratios. In between, there is lackluster growth outlook with good yield and payout ratios.

I could try and whittle the industries down to a single target-industry or short-list. The problem for me is that any cuts I make would be arbitrary and/or reduce exposure to the metrics I like.

Do I cut the highest values? The highest payout ratios? The worst growth outlook? Any way I slice it leaves me with choices I find less than perfect when compared with the Technical Investor ideal investment; a stock with positive growth outlook, positive distribution growth outlook, and high current income.

My conclusion, diversify. It is clear that the Real Estate REIT sector is one The Technical Investor wants to invest in. Because there is no single industry that stands out as the one I want to focus on specifically targeting favorable industries or all the industries is the best approach. Each industry has something to offer for dividend growth investors. Closer inspection reveals choices within all that closely match what I am looking for.

A Sample Portfolio Of REITs For Dividend Growth Investors

This is what a sample portfolio might look like. I've chosen the one best-looking name from each industry based on yield, distribution health, and growth outlook. I am pleased with the results.

The cost of buying one share of the "Technical Investor REIT Index" is about $450 at today's share prices, there are eight stocks on the list.

The group yields 3.60% relative to the broad market's 1.85% average.

The payout ratio is sub-65% and "very healthy".

The group is fairly valued relative to the broad market, trading at 17X forward FFO.

The group is expecting FFO growth this quarter and next year.

The group is expecting FFO growth will expand from this year to next.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is this. The real estate sector and the REITs are one you want to target for new investment dollars. Growth is expected this quarter, this year and next year, but it will be spotty. No one industry stands out as a clear winner to target for new investment. Within each industry, you can find yield, distribution health, and FFO growth. If you look, a diversified approach targeting those REITs is best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.