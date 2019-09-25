BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Waiting For A Cash Infusion

I remain interested but on the sidelines at least until the company raises enough cash to last into 2021.

Shares of BioCryst are stuck around $3 per share since the stock plunged after the company reported phase 3 results of BCX7353 in HAE patients.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) are stuck around $3 per share ever since the stock plunged after reporting phase 3 results of BCX7353 in hereditary angioedema (‘HAE’) in May. The subpar phase 3 results (relative to an available competing therapy) and the company’s poor financial situation are mostly to blame. BioCryst ended Q2 with only $97.5 million in cash and equivalents, and a projected cash burn for 2019 in the $105 million to $130 million range suggests the company needs to raise cash soon. I continue to believe that BCX7353 is a weak competitor to Takhzyro, and I also have doubts about the company’s ability to get to a position where it can try to compete without hurting shareholders in a meaningful way – be it with debt it may not be able to service, or with significant dilution.

Source: Stockcharts.com

On the other hand, I continue to have interest in the company’s factor D inhibitor BCX9930 and look forward to seeing the phase 1 results in healthy volunteers which should provide insight about its potential to compete with Achillion’s (NASDAQ:ACHN) first and second-gen factor D inhibitors. I remain on the sidelines for the time being but interested in seeing how this story develops in the following months.

BioCryst needs to raise cash soon

As mentioned, BioCryst ended Q2 2019 with $97.5 million in cash and equivalents, a $30.9 million decrease compared to the first quarter. The company continues to guide for operating cash utilization for 2019 in the $105-130 million range, which suggests a burn rate in the $50-75 million range in the second half of the year. Waiting much longer may result in further share price weakness and result in the risk of the company not being able to utilize equity as a means of raising (enough) cash.

BioCryst announced last week that it had entered into an amendment of the credit agreement with MidCap under which it has extended the deadline for drawing the second $30 million tranche by November 30, 2019. But even if BioCryst elects to draw the additional $30 million, it merely represents a one quarter lifeline. The credit agreement allows the company to draw $20 million more, but only after BCX7353’s FDA approval. The company can’t wait that long without raising additional cash in the meantime.

Management said on the Q2 earnings call and at two investor conferences earlier this month that equity and debt are being considered, including royalty-backed debt. Extending the cash runway into 2021 would be desirable, which suggests BioCryst needs to raise at least $100 million and be able to draw at least $30 million out of the $50 million available under the MidCap credit facility.

I will not consider taking a position in BioCryst until sufficient cash is secured.

Management touting the opportunity for BCX7353

I’ve written about BCX7353’s subpar phase 3 results in my previous article, but that hasn’t stopped BioCryst’s management team from praising the drug and saying how patients are excited about it being available soon.

The company’s strategy seems clear – drive the oral versus injectable option (convenience) and provide enough free drug samples to patients and hope enough of them respond well to the drug during the free trial period to stay on it. Another option to try to drive uptake is pricing – BioCryst may decide to undercut competing therapies and try to capture market share this way.

Management is particularly excited about 70% responders in the trial – patients experiencing a 70% or greater reduction in HAE attacks. 50% of patients in the phase 3 trial had 70% or greater reductions, and these rates are generally comparable to those of Takhzyro, but Takhzyro achieved that in the whole population, not just in 50% of patients (73% to 87%, actually). And if you want the 70% or greater responder rates for Takhzyro, they were in the 76-89% range in the phase 3 trial compared to BCX7353's 50%. Additionally, the percentage of attack-free rates in Takhzyro’s phase 3 trial were in the 31% to 44% range, and I didn’t see BioCryst share those numbers – just the 90% or greater reduction in attack rates, which was achieved by 22.5% of BCX7353-treated patients.

BioCryst faces a tough commercial battle, but I am not suggesting BCX7353 will be a complete bust. A portion of patients respond well to the drug and convenience of an oral drug may be preferred by some HAE patients. For a company of BioCryst’s size, $200 million a year (a small percentage of the $2+ billion, and growing global HAE market) may be more than enough to create shareholder value. But I’m not sure I would have enough conviction to hold a stock for what I consider to be an inferior drug with limited potential.

On the other hand, I would be happy to have it as upside optionality, provided that BCX9930, the company’s factor D inhibitor, proves to be a viable option for alternative pathway-mediated diseases, and, as mentioned earlier, provided the company is able to raise enough cash to last into 2021.

BCX9930 phase 1 results to be reported before year-end, Achillion set a high bar with ACH-5228

Unlike most investors (at least I imagine it to be so), BCX9930 is the reason I remain interested in BioCryst, not BCX7353. The phase 1 trial of BCX9930 in healthy volunteers has commenced, and the company expects to report results by year-end. And while I am usually not too interested and do not become particularly bullish on a drug candidate based on results in healthy volunteers, the PK/PD data will be very informative since we will see how effective BCX9930 is at inhibiting the alternative pathway. The PK/PD data will be indicative of its potential in alternative pathway-mediated diseases.

Preclinical results look good – twice-daily dosing of BCX9930 resulted in greater than 99.9% suppression of complement-mediated hemolysis in non-human primates.

Source: BioCryst presentation

Achillion Pharmaceuticals set the bar pretty high recently with ACH-5228. Higher doses of ACH-5228 resulted in greater than 95% mean alternative pathway inhibition in healthy volunteers, and the candidate was well-tolerated in the phase 1 study. BCX9930 needs to show at least similar, if not better results later this year (though there isn't much room for better). If non-human primate data translate to humans, BCX9930 could have a competitive candidate.

Source: Achillion presentation

The good news is that, while BCX9930 is a few years is behind danicopan (Achillion’s first-generation factor D inhibitor) in its first two targeted indications (PNH and C3G), the development timeline of BCX9930 and ACH-5228 is roughly similar at the moment, and danicopan appears to be an inferior drug candidate to ACH-5228 and potentially to BCX9930. The problem for BioCryst could be the lack of capital to conduct trials while Achillion has no such problems in the next two years.

I am looking forward to seeing the phase 1 results and BCX9930 potentially advancing to a proof of concept phase 2 trial in PNH patients in 2020.

Additional considerations

BioCryst is also developing BCX7353 for the acute treatment of HAE attacks. The start of a phase 3 trial was previously planned this summer but was postponed to 2020. I think the company may elect to further postpone the development of BCX7353 for acute HAE to preserve cash as I think the value of this program has diminished after phase 3 results in prophylactic HAE. However, in the long run, assuming the company has enough cash to do the trial and assuming the drug is somewhat of a success in the prophylaxis market, this would be a nice addition to the commercial portfolio.

BCX9250 is slated to enter the clinic this year and will be tested in healthy volunteers. The drug is targeting a rare disease called FOP for which there are no approved treatments. This program may drive upside for the stock in the following years, but it’s too early to matter now, and it seems BioCryst is prioritizing BCX9930.

Conclusion

I remain concerned about BioCryst’s financial health and expect BCX7353 to face a tough commercial battle in the HAE market. I remain on the sidelines at least until the company extends the cash runway into 2021. BCX9930 remains the most interesting asset to me, and I am looking forward to seeing the phase 1 results later this year. BCX9930 needs to be at least as potent as Achillion’s ACH-5228, and safe and well-tolerated too.

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.