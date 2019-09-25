Wright's Law Continues To Drive Shale Breakeven Costs Lower

There are large differences in operating performance across companies and investors should avoid companies which are not top tier performers.

A shift in company focus from growth to free cash flow generation and continued reductions in breakeven costs should lead to improved stock price performance going forward.

The equity of most shale producers has declined significantly over the last 12 months due to investor concern over free cash flows.

Investor sentiment towards U.S. shale producers has become extremely negative in recent months due to concerns they are unable to generate positive free cash flows at current oil prices. While this is true for many companies, there are producers who have achieved consistent improvements in operating performance and are capable of generating positive free cash flows. Continued reductions in breakeven costs driven by increased experience and a shift in focus from production growth to positive cash flow should make better performing operators an attractive investment opportunity.

Wright’s Law

Wright’s Law is a description of a commonly observed relationship between experience performing an activity and improvements in productivity. Many manufacturing industries have observed this phenomenon and achieved cost declines of approximately 10-20% every time cumulative production doubles. Industries where this phenomenon has been observed include automobile manufacturing, synthetic meat, photovoltaic cells and lithium-ion batteries.

This is a phenomenon that generally is difficult to observe in the oil and gas industry due to most reservoirs being heterogeneous and most fields requiring a relatively small number of wells. The U.S. shale industry is an exception, and a clear relationship between experience and reductions in breakeven costs can be observed.

The Resource Pyramid

Natural resources occur in a distribution of varying quality, which can be described with a resource pyramid. In general, high quality resources occur in small quantities that are easy to develop but quickly exhausted. Low quality resources occur in large quantities but require advanced technologies and high prices to be extracted economically. As an oil field is developed breakeven costs may decline initially as the resource is delineated and the highest quality reservoir is determined but over time breakeven costs should be expected to increase as production moves from the highest quality reservoir to increasingly poor reservoir quality.

Figure 1: Oil and Gas Resource Pyramid

(source: Created by author)

Shale Breakeven Costs

The decline in breakeven costs due to the accumulation of experience and the increase in breakeven costs due to a decrease in reservoir quality are competing forces which should be expected to play out in U.S. shale fields in coming years.

Figure 2: Oil and Gas Breakeven Cost Drivers

(source: Created by author)

Looking at data from a number of shale oil and gas producers in the U.S. a reduction in breakeven costs with increased experience can clearly be seen and this trend is yet to show signs of slowing or reversing. The data implies a 15% reduction in breakeven cost for every doubling of cumulative wells drilled, which currently equates to approximately a 1-3% improvement in breakeven costs for most companies each year. Breakeven costs are volatile, though, due to service and equipment prices fluctuating significantly, and with prices currently depressed E&P companies may face rising breakeven costs in the short term.

Figure 3: U.S. Shale Experience Curve

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

The experience curve indicates that current average breakeven costs are approximately 44 USD/bbl while net profit margins indicate breakeven costs of 50-60 USD/bbl.

Figure 4: U.S. Shale E&P Profit Margin

(source: Created by author using data from company reports and The Federal Reserve)

Improvements in productivity with experience and breakeven costs in the 40-60 USD/bbl range can also be seen in the number of active oil rigs. Between 2011 and 2014 the number of rigs in the U.S. drilling for oil increased as a result of shale becoming increasingly profitable as a result of declining costs. There was a significant reduction in the number of active oil rigs in 2015 once oil prices settled below 60 USD/bbl. Between 2016 and 2018 a similar increase of oil rigs with relatively constant oil prices has been observed, indicating continued improvements in operating performance.

Figure 5: US Oil Rig Count

(source: Created by author using data from Baker Hughes and The Federal Reserve)

The question going forward is at what point does the effect of declining reservoir quality begin to overwhelm productivity improvements. There is some indication that productivity gains have slowed in recent years but there is no definitive evidence yet that productivity is decreasing. While it is likely that the highest quality areas of the major shale basins have been delineated, it is not clear to what extent they have been produced, including opportunities for infill drilling.

Figure 6: Permian Basin Average Well Productivity After 6 Months

(source: shaleprofile)

Growth and Free Cash Flow

Capital intensive businesses, like oil exploration and production, should not be expected to generate free cash flows when they are growing rapidly as significant capital investments are required to create future revenue growth. As growth declines, a sustainable business should be on a trajectory to positive free cash flow at a moderate level of growth. While many shale producers are unlikely to ever achieve significant positive free cash flows, companies with better acreage and strong operational performance are clearly capable of growth and positive free cash flows.

Figure 7: U.S. Shale E&P Free Cash Flow

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

As shale producers mature and with pressure from investors, there is a shift in focus from production growth to free cash flow generation. For more operationally efficient producers, lower growth should result in the generation of significant positive free cash flows. In addition, lower production growth from the U.S. shale industry as a whole is likely to be supportive of higher oil prices.

Figure 8: U.S. Shale E&P Production Growth

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Best Performing Operators

Despite low oil prices in recent years, the better shale producers have still been able to achieve growth, positive free cash flow and profitability. They also have relatively low breakeven costs and have achieved reductions in cost above the industry average.

Company Breakeven Cost (USD/bbl) Cost Decline 3 yr Avg. Production Growth 3 yr Avg. Free Cash Flow / Sales 3 yr Avg. Profit Margin Concho (CXO) 43.9 25.1% 28.9% -0.9% 37.0% EOG (EOG) 41.2 22.4% 13.3% 13.4% 28.6% Pioneer (PXD) 37.1 17.9% 16.8% 12.7% 19.6% Cimarex (XEC) 32.7 21.7% 21.1% -9.0% 26.4% Diamondback (FANG) 45.8 18.4% 83.2% -89.1% 42.9% Median 41.2 21.7% 16.8% -0.9% 28.6%

Table 1: High Operating Performance Companies

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Valuation

Investors have recognized the better-performing companies and rewarded them with higher multiples than their poorer performing peers. On an absolute basis I believe they are significantly undervalued, though, and offer approximately 25% upside potential provided economic conditions do not deteriorate.

Company EV / S EV / Reserves Concho 4.62 16.14 EOG 4.35 17.75 Pioneer 2.57 33.23 Cimarex 3.16 12.49 Diamondback 7.13 21.57 Median 4.35 17.75

Table 2: Valuation Multiples for Companies Achieving High Operating Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance and company reports)

Despite trading on lower multiples, I believe investors should avoid poorer-performing companies as they are likely to continue to struggle achieve profitability and positive free cash flows.

Company EV / S EV / Reserves Whiting (WLL) 1.71 6.85 Noble (NBL) 4.81 9.96 Chesapeake (CHK) 1.46 10.34 QEP Resources (QEP) 1.96 4.62 Median 1.83 8.4

Table 3: Valuation Multiples for Companies Achieving Low Operating Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance and company reports)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.