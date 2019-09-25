Pinduoduo: Healthy Strategy And Good E-Commerce Outlook Suggest An Upside Of 49%

Pinduoduo total number of orders has grown significantly from 4.3B in 2017 to 11.1B in 2018 and is expected to continue in 2021e.

Pinduoduo's DAU has surpassed JD's DAU and is currently well-positioned to capitalize on the persistent growth of China's e-commerce market.

Introduction

Pinduoduo (PDD) share price is at around $30.99. Since its IPO in July of 2018, the Chinese e-commerce company has outperformed its competitors Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and its shares have spiked more than 80% since July of 2019.

Introduction of in-house shipping information technology liberated the company from dependence on other companies like Alibaba which used to carry Pinduoduo shipments (around $70 billion worth of goods). On the other hand, the US-China trade dispute had affected the company's share price significantly. Similarly, multiple investigations that took place for Pinduoduo by US regulatory bodies also adversely affected the share price. We believe that downside, as explained above, is temporary.

We recommend a long position for this stock as it is expected to give similar returns in future if not better. Our valuation model suggests the price to be between $37.5 and $46.12.

Investment Thesis

Pinduoduo is one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players in terms of GMV and the number of total orders. Their GMV in 2017 and 2018 was RMB141.2 billion and RMB471.6 billion (US$68.6 billion), respectively. In 2017 and 2018, the number of total orders placed on Pinduoduo mobile platform reached 4.3 billion and 11.1 billion, respectively. These competitive advantages strongly suggest that Pinduoduo is well-poised to capitalise on this tremendous growth opportunity.

The company is currently undervalued. Despite accounting for potential multiple contractions and a -10% miss on our revenue estimates, our analysis suggests that downside potential is negligible. Our worst-case scenario suggests that there remains an upside of 3.5%.

Business Description

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast-growing "new e-commerce" platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. Pioneered and popularised a dynamic shopping experience through "Pin", a team purchase format that seamlessly integrates social experiences with online shopping experiences.

They have consciously built their platform to resemble a "virtual bazaar" where buyers browse and explore a full spectrum of products on their platform while interacting with one another. Using Pinduoduo, buyers could share product information on popular social networks and invite their friends, family and social contacts to purchase together, through which they enjoy not only the fun and excitement of discovery and shopping, but also a comprehensive selection of value-for-money products.

They have developed their own proprietary technology infrastructure that seamlessly connects their platform with buyers and merchants and supports their business growth. In addition, Pinduoduo has focused on developing its technological strengths in big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to efficiently design, manage and operate the services and solutions on its platform.

Management & Corp. Governance

Pinduoduo is a well-structured organisation with well defined code of corporate governance which follows all the industry standards like Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 etc. They have a functioning audit committee, Compensation Committee & Nominating Corporate Governance Committee. Pinduoduo management and Board of Directors are full of qualified and experienced professionals. The company's website has provided a robust description of their management team.

"Zheng Huang is our founder and has served as the chairman of our board of directors and our chief executive officer since our inception. Mr Huang is a serial entrepreneur with significant experience and expertise in the technology and internet sectors in China. Before founding our company, Mr Huang founded Xinyoudi Studio in 2011 to develop and operate online games. Before that, Mr Huang founded Ouku.com, a company that operated an online B2C platform for consumer electronics and home appliances, which was subsequently sold in 2010. Mr Huang started his career at Google's (Nasdaq: GOOG) headquarters in 2004 as a software engineer and project manager. Mr Huang subsequently relocated to China and was part of the team that established Google China." [Source: Pinduoduo Website] "Lei Chen is a founding member of our company and has served as our chief technology officer since 2016. Before joining our company, Mr Chen served as chief technology officer of Xinyoudi Studio since 2011. Mr Chen's prior working experience includes internships with Google (Nasdaq: GOOG), Yahoo Inc. and IBM (NYSE: IBM) in the United States." [Source: Pinduoduo Website] "Zhenwei Zheng is a founding member of our company and has served as our senior vice president of product development since 2016. Prior to joining our company, Mr. Zheng served as chief executive officer of Xinyoudi Studio since 2011. Prior to that, he held various positions at Baidu (Nasdaq: BIDU) from 2008 to 2010." [Source: Pinduoduo Website] "Junyun Xiao is a founding member of our company and has served as our senior vice president of operation since 2016. Prior to joining our company, Mr. Xiao served as operation director of Xinyoudi Studio since 2011. Prior to that, he was a member of the founding team of Ouku.com and served as operation manager from 2007 to 2010." [Source: Pinduoduo Website]

Market Dynamics

China is the world's largest e-commerce market, with over 50% of global e-Commerce transactions coming from China. In 2018, China's online retail transactions reached $1.33 trillion and were forecasted to reach $1.99 trillion by the end of 2019. In 2018, the number of digital buyers in China surpassed 560 million, with the total number projected to reach 634 million in 2020. By that year, China's e-commerce market is predicted to be larger than those of the U.S., UK, Japan, Germany, and France combined, according to Dezan Shira & Associates.

[Source: www.export.gov]

Ecommerce is a significant driver of China's retail economy, with sales growing more than 30% in 2019 to reach $1.989 trillion. That means 35.3% of China's retail sales occur online, by far the highest rate in the world. The US lags far behind, with e-commerce on track to represent 10.9% of its retail sales. China surpassed the US in e-commerce sales in 2013. By the end of this year, China will have 55.8% of all online retail sales globally, with that figure expected to exceed 63% by 2022. The US's share of the global e-commerce market is expected to drop to 15% by 2022.

Source: [www.emarketer.com]

In FY17, China had over 750 million Internet users and penetration of nearly 55%. Its online retail market is expected to grow from 17% of total retail sales in 2017 to 25% by 2020.

Source: [PWC]

The ecommerce space in China is dominated by domestic platforms, namely Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall (55% market share) and JD.com (25% market share). Pinduoduo, a new model of social media e-Commerce firm that leverages group purchasing, has overtaken dozens of competitors in the past two years to become the third-largest platform, with a 5.7% market share. Platforms such as Suning, Kaola, Vipshop, Gome, Yihaodian, Dangdang, JMei, and others make up the remaining market share. Cross-border e-commerce is experiencing significant growth; estimates suggest that the current $122 billion of cross-border ecommerce transactions could grow to $199 billion by 2022.

Source

Chart below shows how Pinduoduo active users surpassed JD.com.

[Source: Bloomberg]

Pinduoduo's annual spending per active buyer in the 12 months ended June 30 jumped 92% to $213.80. Over the same period, gross merchandise volume processed on its site soared 171% to more than $103 billion. Average monthly active users rose 88% to 366 million.

[Source: Company Presentation]

The company faces multiple challenges, few of which are listed below:

Competition with established companies like Jingdong, Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), Baidu (BIDU), Rakuten, etc. Trade war with the USA may affect its share price resulting from actions by USA regulatory bodies. Regulators' persistent crackdown on the sale of counterfeit products can temporarily affect the company's share price, which is supported by history. Company's main sales are in china, where the market may become saturated soon in coming years. After that, the company may face another growth hurdle which would have to be overcome by entering the global market. This will be another main milestone which the company will have to achieve.

Source: [Author]

Corporate Strategy

Pinduoduo management believes that the following strengths contribute to their success and differentiate them from their competitors:

Innovative "new e-commerce" platform with rapid growth Value-for-money merchandise with a strong focus on quality control Highly active buyer base cultivated by a fun and interactive shopping experience Strong commitment to technology Experienced management team with extensive technology and operational background

Source: [Company profile]

Pinduoduo future strategy target the following points.

Commit relentlessly to a consumer-centric approach, explore innovative solutions to solve existing problems, and offer new contributions to society; Fulfilling social responsibilities is the cornerstone of a value system - protect intellectual property rights, combat counterfeits vigorously, support farmers, and alleviate poverty. Focus on and get to the roots of these problems pragmatically and solve them persistently one by one; Focus on the long-term intrinsic value; should not be afraid to invest for the future; and Continue to evolve the organisation, and step-by-step make it a more inclusive, transparent, global and mature public institution.

Source: [Letter to Shareholder]

Pinduoduo approach includes a policy of "Benefit All," put "People First" and be "More Open". Such strategies along with robust code of corporate governance, strong organisational structure, competent management, key market competitive edges, right choices in the right time in the marketplace, all these factors can play a massive role in the future success of Pinduoduo.

Business Outlook & Valuation

Pinduoduo is currently trading above almost all of the Chinese high growth companies. However, we feel that now Pinduoduo does not deserve such a premium, especially against giants such as Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The company is still in an early stage, and it is hard to find reasons apart from growth to justify its premium against these giants.

[Source: Author]

As such, we used the median P/S to derive a valuation for Pinduoduo. Despite our conservative approach, our analysis suggests that upside potential remains exceptionally high. Even if we account for a contraction of the median P/S to 4.07 and revenue to miss by -10%, there is still a potential upside of 3.5% [Source: Author]

Based on our valuation model, we suggest buying into the company with a price target range between $37.5 and $46.12. Overall, given the current market situation of Chinese e-commerce, along with Pinduoduo strategic and tactical orientation, we believe that Pinduoduo is a good stock with the potential of further capital gain. We recommend a long position on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.