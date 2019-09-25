Be A Winner And Buy AutoZone

AutoZone (AZO) is a name that is a very reliable trade as it ebbs and flows. Still, investors in the name over the longer term are all winners. We think it is time you became a winner too and bought AutoZone for the longer term. We have had those who follow our work in the name for over a year. Over at BAD BEAT Investing, we put out a buy alert last year on this stock and said plainly there was a major opportunity in the name under $600. The stock had about doubled from there, but has now pulled back 100 points from the 52-week highs. We see this as an opportunity to consider getting into the name. With the company having reported earnings yesterday, we think the future is bright. We see a potential entry point to get back into the name around $1,075. Several pieces of evidence suggest there is value in this name once again following the sell-off the stock is experiencing. The company continues its tremendous buyback which ensures additional earnings per share growth over time. We believe that as the stock retraces you should be acquiring shares of this quality company.

What we thought of fiscal Q4 performance

We spent a good part of the day yesterday discussing AutoZone and responding to inquiries regarding this report. In our opinion, this sell-off is being driven by fear over gross margin compression and competition. Let us be clear. We think many are taking profits here, the quarter was strong in many aspects once again. The company is crushing sales expectations and even exceeding our same-store sales expectations. It is a stock for winners. We want you in there. In Q4, AutoZone registered sales of $3.99 billion, which was a 12.1% year-over-year increase, and was a slight beat versus consensus analyst estimates by $60 million. Sales continue to reliably grow each year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While sales continue to grow we need to of course have a handle on what is driving these sales. As such we turn to comparable sales which have been on the mend since bottoming out in 2017. This is a critical metric, and we were bullish on comps. We expected at least 2%, while the Street saw comps of 2.6%. AutoZone far surpassed expectations here:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This comparable sales beat was way ahead of expectations. This was a nice rise from last year's Q4 which saw an increase of 2.2% in same-store sales. After these results, we are projecting for the entire year 2020 ahead comparable sales of 2.75-3.25%. It is lofty but we think the company is trending in this direction, as the entire year 2019 saw 3.0% comps. We think this is a bullish but realistic range and will be attained.

The thing is, compared to even last year, comparable sales are still improving. While the percentage increase in comparable sales cannot rise forever realistically, the trend is absolutely solid. Comps still rose 3.0% despite the strength of last year's Q4. Further boosting the top line is that the company also continues to strategically open new shops to fuel future growth. The company opened 86 net new stores in the U.S. and added another 38 internationally. With these new store openings, and those opened in the last three quarters, sales should see continued mid-single-digit growth overall, driven by solid comps, in 2020. Continued sales growth is bullish as the company is reliable on this metric.

We mentioned above that margins may have been an excuse for the Street to sell this quarter. We think it was a weak point for a company displaying so much growth and valued to such a degree. Still, it seems the Street was looking for any excuse to take profits. Margins fell 20 basis points. That is it. We saw gross margins narrow due to lower merchandise margins as a result of the sales mix in the quarter. While AutoZone's gross margins are pretty stable it has worked hard to cut costs. Gross margins have generally improved of late but overall operating costs have weighed slightly. Despite higher occupancy costs operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell to 33.8%. Still, the gross margins are the story here. Margins came in at 53.4%, down from 53.6%. We think this hiccup triggered sales. Yet, clearly, margins are strong. Take a look at the trend the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Overall, we think this is a petty reason for sales, but we will take the selloff as a gift.

Looking ahead to 2020

As shareholders our firm is looking to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses, particularly those impacting gross margins.

If it can do this, earnings will not only rise even more, but the stock should react more positively. Make no mistake, the company continues to have a stellar buyback and we were pleased with the decreasing operational expenses as a percentage of sales. The bottom line is that earnings per share continue to grow nicely. Speaking of earnings, this is why one invests in a growth company like AutoZone.

We saw higher sales. We saw great (but slightly narrowed) margins. Operating margin remains solid. And as mentioned, the stellar buyback program continues to help earnings per share. You see, on the Street, AutoZone is known for having an ongoing buyback. AutoZone invests most of its excess cash into the buyback program, which we believe is one of the best approaches to building shareholder wealth. In 2020, we expect AutoZone will continue its buying streak as in Q4, AutoZone invested another $692 million into new purchases at an average price of $1,091 per share. This helped drive EPS to $22.59, smashing estimates by $0.80. As we look ahead to 2020, we could see the stock earning over $70 per share in fiscal 2020. Incredible.

Valuation

So we see earnings grew another 30%. We are projecting $70 per share in earnings this year. Based on the present share price of $1,075, the stock is at just 15 times forward earnings on the high end. The valuation metrics are attractive. Factoring in the buyback and continued strength, 2019 earnings could grow beyond this if buying ramps up. This continues to be extremely cheap relatively speaking. We think based on comparable names in the sector, when we look at retail, and when we look at the trading history of AutoZone, the name is still a value buy with this incredible growth. Its enterprise value to EBIT ratio is an attractive 14.0 on a forward basis, while its price to cash flow is 12x.

Take home

As the stock looks to fall back toward $800, AutoZone is on our radar. Earnings per share growth is phenomenal. We continue to project low single-digit sales increases, mid-2% comp growth, controlled store openings, investments in mobile/online, increasing commercial market share, and of course the killer buyback program. Let the stock fall. Then consider coming in and acquiring shares of this quality company at a more than fair price of 13 times forward earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.