Brookfield's Real Assets Fund Offers A 10.6% Yield But Not Much Else

Nothing special or unique here. Performance has been mediocre and if rates continue to fall, this fund will lag.

Brookfield Real Assets Income

Like many of the funds that exist today, Brookfield Real Assets (RA) is a byproduct of a merger of several other funds. Those include Brookfield Mortgage Opportunity Income (BOI), Brookfield High Income (HHY) and Brookfield Total Return (HTR).

Investment Strategy:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through growth of capital. The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in securities and other instruments of companies and issuers in the “real assets” asset class, which includes the following: Real Estate Securities; Infrastructure Securities; and Natural Resources Securities (collectively, “Real Asset Companies and Issuers”).

Fund Characteristics

Fund assets: $864M

Discount: -5.36%

Leverage: 22%

Distribution payment: $0.199

Distribution yield: 10.83%

Duration: 1.6 years

No. of holdings: 322

Weighted Avg Coupon: 5.06%

Fixed/floating: 64% / 36%

The Portfolio

The mandate in this fund is fairly wide open. They simply have an "80% policy" whereby 80% of the assets must be invested in securities and other instruments of "Real Asset Companies." The prospectus indicates that they "normally" invest at least 65% of their managed assets in fixed income securities of Real Asset Companies.

The fund is a true multisector fund but with a tilt towards real estate, infrastructure, and some areas of the energy market. The portfolio is a mix of corporate bonds, securitized credit (mostly mortgages), and stocks. But as the chart below shows, it is situated towards sectors of the market that deal with hard assets.

The fund does provide access to some unique areas of the market, including that securitized credit of non-agency MBS. The real asset equities section is mostly stocks like American Tower (AMT), National Grid (NGG), and master limited partnership names ("MLPs") like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

(Source: Fact Sheet for RA)

Credit quality has improved in the years since I've followed this fund. In the last year, they've nearly doubled their allocation to investment grade to 19.1% from 11%. However, they haven't really decreased their exposure to the CCC or below, nor the unrated categories which remain nearly 40% of the fund. They did reduce their exposure to common stocks from 28.5% to 22.6%.

If one would question how a bag of bonds in a sub-2% world can achieve a 10%-plus yield, you're either getting back capital (which you are in this case given the managed distribution policy) or they are really reaching for yield. More on that below.

Of the $246M (28.5% of total assets) they had in common stocks as of their last N-PORT SEC filing, just under $42 million of that were MLPs (17%). There's also another $36M in midstream company MLPs. Lastly, there's another 3.7% or $31.7M in pipeline companies like Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and TransCanada (NYSE:TRP).

(Source: N-PORT)

Another 13% of the common stocks (or 3.7% of the total portfolio) are pipelines and they have 9% of the common stock positions in office REITs.

The two largest pieces of the portfolio are the securitized credit and their corporate bond positions. The securitized credit portion is $422M in assets of which, $323M are primarily legacy non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The rest are commercial mortgage-backed securities or interest-only securitizations. In the corporate bond portion of the portfolio, they own corporate debt of various industries and sub-sectors. The largest holding is HCA Corp 7-year notes, which pay 5.25%.

Over 10% of the corporate debt is exposed to the oil and gas industries mostly through notes of midstream, transportation, and oil/gas distribution companies.

The image below shows that little has changed in some of the portfolio composition since last September.

(Source: Brookfield)

Performance

I would classify the fund as a primarily "go anywhere" type of fund that spans the grey area between traditional stock and bond investing. The best term would be a hybrid fund along the likes of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) or even our own Nuveen Real Asset Income (JRI).

The data below may be a bit skewed because I do not think YCharts is picking up the rights offerings of NHF correctly. In any event, the limited data (starting at the end of '16) shows JRI as the "winner" between these three funds.

Data by YCharts

RA does have lower volatility than the other two with an equity beta of 0.30 compared to 0.45 for JRI and 0.36 for NHF. Annualized volatility on the price is about 8.8% compared to 10.6% for JRI. NAV volatility is very similar.

I compared the fund to some other securities including an MLP fund and other real assets securities (popular open-end funds). Against these competitors, RA does significantly better since inception.

Data by YCharts

The Distribution

CEF Investors like two things: yield and getting a deal. Most investors purchase closed-end funds for the income stream, which means the yield is an important draw. The second part mentioned above - getting a deal: investors rarely like paying full price. They want to see a significant discount before jumping into these types of assets.

RA has a managed distribution policy ("MDP") which typically targets a higher yield payout comprised not just of investment income but also, in some cases, gains and return of capital.

With 32% of the distribution coming out as your own money being returned to you, the distribution will always be in peril. Some of that ROC is in fact the distributions from the MLP holdings. Still it is hard to know how much of that $0.199 is coming from there. It's likely a small percentage. In terms of the safety of the distribution you would have to watch the NAV for signs of cannibalization eating away at too much principal and sending it into a permanent downward spiral.

Below is the statement of changes in net assets of RA from their latest annual report. In the last year, you can see that the percentage of the distribution that came from ROC rose by $11M (+55%). In 2018, 36% of the distribution was return of capital. That compares to 2017 where 23% of the distribution paid was return of capital. The total distributions paid will stay roughly the same as the shares outstanding will be relatively unchanged.

(Source: N-CSR)

Over time, the ROC will continue to rise as they send out capital to meet distribution obligations. Think of it as an amortization schedule for your house. The more principal you pay down, the less interest you owe. In the case of RA, the more capital that you return the less that remains in the fund to be invested and earn yield. It is what investors in the CEF space call destructive ROC.

However, over the last year, the NAV has been fairly stagnant with some decent unrealized (and realized) gains helping to offset that cannibalization of the NAV. But when the NAV falls in value, thanks to widening spreads and lower equity prices, the gains won't be there to offset the higher payout. This is similar to the sequence of returns risk an investor faces - withdrawing principal in down markets.

The distribution coverage, overall, is about 55% so far in 2019. ROC is up another 3%+ this year and is likely to continue higher. We have no insight as to when or even IF the distribution will be cut. These guys seem like the type that would rather grind down the NAV rather than cut the payout.

(Source: Brookfield)

The fund still has a lot of tax loss carry-forwards stemming from the disastrous performance of some of the predecessor funds - namely BOI which had a lot of mortgage servicing equity positions during the recession.

(Source: Brookfield)

Valuation

Yield-chasing has driven down the discount to just -5%. Back in December, this fund was down in the high-teens for a discount. Most of that has evaporated and helped juice the YTD price returns. Investors saw at the start of the year a 12%+ yield and dove right in once the risk-on environment returned.

Z-scores are, of course, elevated with the three- and six-month figures now well above +2.0 and the one year number moving in that direction. The chart below is a fairly common-looking one for a credit-based fund, especially over the last year where we saw tight conditions materialize in the late summer turn into very cheap conditions in December, and then reverse again.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Like most of the CEF market, valuations have firmed up in the last 8 months and has become hard to find value. Certainly, RA is in the same spot as the risk-on environment has caused investors to see higher-yielding products even if those distributions are not fully covered by net investment income.

Concluding Thoughts

The fund has been at best, an "okay" performer in the last couple of years - but not when you consider it through a risk prism. As we noted above, the fund is far more positioned for rising rates than falling, which likely means it will continue to be a sub-par performer. I've been saying for years now that Brookfield needs to be included into the group of fund sponsors that are in the bottom tier in terms of shareholder governance. Others include NexPoint/Highland, Cornerstone, or some of the shadier BDCs out there.

I see nothing here that is unique or special that should warrant a tight discount or even a premia. In my mind, like NHF, questionable corporate governance should warrant a permanent discount to NAV. The fund may look a bit more attractive at a mid-teens discount but even then I would be in it for a trade - nothing more. I have yet to find evidence that this is a fund that you could buy-and-hold indefinitely.

