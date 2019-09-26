Are U.S. Stocks Priced Too High Relative To The Rest Of The World

Although these two factors will tend to dominate going forward, there are some issues that are on the horizon that could significantly change the picture.

The two reasons given for this are that the US economy is growing faster than most countries and that the US has some giant firms that are dominating world markets.

US stocks are trading, relative to the rest of the world, at higher valuation premiums since the dot.com bubble.

The United States economy is doing a lot better than many other economies in the world and this fact is serving as a reason why US financial markets are out-performing those in other countries.

I have just been writing about the strength of the United States dollar in foreign exchange markets and discussing why one of the reasons for this strength is the relative strength of the US economy.

James Mackintosh writes in the Wall Street Journal about the relative strength of the US stock market against most other stock markets in the world.

Mr. Mackintosh is concerned that US stocks may be overvalued relative to stocks in other markets.

He writes, “Aside from the dot-com bubble, U.S. stocks trade at their biggest valuation premium over other markets since at least 1980.”

Mr. Mackintosh explains: “The premium on the price-to-book multiple for U.S. stocks above those elsewhere is the highest since the 2001 recession wiped out the remnants of the dot-com valuations. Aside from the dot-com bubble period, the U.S. has the biggest price-to-book premium over the eurozone, U.K., Japan and emerging markets since at least 1980, according to Refinitiv data.”

Comparing prices to 12-month-forward earnings estimates for MSCI indexes the situation is perhaps even more extreme, with the U.S. at 17.4 times earnings, the eurozone at 13.3 times, Japan 12.9 times and the U.K. 12 times. In all cases this is at or close to the biggest premium in data since the 1980s.” Drill down and this is the result of the U.S. having a higher valuation than the eurozone, U.K. or Japan in six of the 10 high-level economic sectors (excluding real estate, which is hard to compare). It isn’t the cheapest in any sector.” Even where the U.S. lags behind—technology stocks are more expensive in the eurozone, industrial stocks in the U.K. and health-care stocks in Japan—the sheer size of the higher-value sectors in the U.S. helps boost the overall premium.”

Two reasons are given for this performance.

First, there is the economic growth explanation. The US economy is growing significantly faster than most other nations.

Furthermore, the US economic recovery is now in its eleventh year with no real signs of stopping.

And, there are questions about the measurement of real economic activity. Maybe we are not measuring all the right things, which might mean that the US is proceeding even faster relative to all others.

Second, the United States has quite a few big companies that dominate their industries and possess great growth possibilities. These companies tend to be the new era tech giants like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG).

The ability of these institutions to scale up and to add to size generating huge cash flows and impressive returns on equity is mind-boggling. And, these “new” Modern Corporations look like they can continue to do this for a long, long time. This is not a passing fancy.

However, Mr. Mackintosh raises questions about the sustainability of the market premiums that now exist.

The threat to the performance of the dominant big companies is the rising call for greater regulation. This could keep these organizations from benefiting from the “economics” of the information technology world. And, this growing threat is a real issue that must be recognized.

How this will work out is just speculation right now. And, there is one argument that in this modern environment, regulation may be less effective than in the past.

In the past, businesses were built around “real,” physical capital investment. Scale was achieved, but it was accomplished at a rising marginal cost.

Today, businesses are constructed on a foundation of intellectual capital and scale can be gained at zero- or near-zero marginal cost.

Regulations always result in companies working to “get around” regulations as best as they can. Heavy investment in “physical” capital, however, makes this “getting around” clumsy and difficult.

Many analysts argue that in our modern world, with expansion taking place at zero- or near-zero marginal cost, it will be much more difficult to constrain these “new” Modern Corporations.

We’ll see.

In terms of the economic growth situation, problems could spread and all nations could plunge into another recession or Great Recession. Then, again, the US economy could continue to expand.

A lot of this will depend upon the Federal Reserve and ability of the Fed to sustain the performance of the stock market and, consequently, the growth of the economy.

Mr. Mackintosh ends his piece with a word of caution, something that I can subscribe to.

“There is no single answer to the question of whether the valuation gap is too big, because only part of it comes from assumptions about faster U.S. growth. But the bigger it is, the more investors in U.S. stocks should be focused on the threats both to U.S. economic leadership and to the growing dominance of American tech giants.”

There is great uncertainty in the world today and this requires that investors remain vigilant and loose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.