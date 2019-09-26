DouYu: Valuation Model Suggests A Potential Upside Of 100%+

Our analysis of the company's upside potential and downside risks even accounting for a huge margin of error suggests that upside potential far outweighs any possible downside risks.

Introduction

We will continue to initiate our coverage on the Chinese software market with another game live streaming platform provider. DouYu (DOYU) has a similar business model like Huya (HUYA), as it produces a vast amount of high-quality live streaming content and generates revenues through sales of virtual items. DouYu share price is currently down approximately 21% YTD and is trading at $8.83 per ADS.

We believe that the company is undervalued due to negative sentiment triggered by the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. Furthermore, we believe that market participants are not fairly taking into consideration the company’s potential of the existing user base monetization over the next several years. Additionally, DouYu’s strong business performance will be supported by the increasing number of new blockbuster games and related esports events in the near future.

We recommend a Buy into this company given that the upside far outweighs any potential downside risks. Our valuation model suggests that the company should be trading between $18.89 and $31.54 per ADS.

Data by YCharts

Management

It is our belief that DouYu has a strong and experienced management team that will help it to maintain a strong market position in the domestic esports industry. Given the fact that the leaders of the company have already co-founded a few companies together in the past, we believe that they will do everything possible to create a strong value for DouYu shareholders in the long run.

Mr. Shaojie Chen, the chief executive officer and chairman of the company, has a successful track record in the Chinese tech industry so far. He had previously served as a chief executive officer at AcFun between March 2010 and March 2012. Overall, he has accumulated more than 11 years of experience in the tech industry.

Wenming Zhang, the co-chief executive officer and co-founder of the company, has previously served as the operational specialist of Shenzhen Zhangmenren Network Technology Company and as the project operational manager of Hangzhou Bianfeng Network Technology Company. Overall, he has accumulated more than 9 years of experience in the Chinese tech industry.

Market Dynamics

(Source: Company Prospectus)

To avoid repetition, we recommend our readers to read about projections and general industry trends of the game live streaming market in China in our recently released article about Huya Inc.

Given the rapidly growing popularity of esports-related content in China, plenty of smaller as well as bigger companies want to capitalize on this opportunity. Consequently, some investors might be nervous when they hear of a new promising company that will be entering the market in the near future. However, in reality, things are not that simple, as the key players like DouYu and Huya have an important role as well as an influence in the existing esports ecosystem. For instance, when we want to watch a major sports event like the NBA Finals, we have to find a related sports channel which has an exclusive right to broadcast the event. The same role is played by game live streaming platforms like DouYu, Huya or Twitch (AMZN), which distribute major esports events and tournaments to end-users. To obtain exclusive rights of top-tier esports tournaments is not an easy process, because it takes years of strong co-operation and relationships with games developers & publishers and brands & advertisers. In the end, providers of live streaming platforms become extremely powerful with the vast user base that enables them to create their own esports teams and tournaments with highly competitive prize pools.

(Source: PSG E-sports)

Consequently, we believe that DouYu will be able to maintain a duopoly market structure together with Huya in the near future. For instance, management of the company is even welcoming Kuaishou, a new competitor in the industry. DouYu’s users usually come from first- and second-tier cities and have stronger consumption capabilities together with longer lifetime value. While Kuaishou is targeting users in low-tier cities, particular users might after some time decide to try more established live streaming platforms on the market from DouYu and Huya.

Esports industry-related risks

Nevertheless, given the rapidly changing nature of the esports industry, a major free content provider like Youku Tudou - a Chinese equivalent of YouTube - might purchase streaming rights of esports events and disrupt the existing market. Consequently, loss of exclusivity would most likely lead to a lower number of viewers for both DouYu and Huya, thus leading to weaker business performance. For instance, ESL, which is an esports league organizer, decided to end almost one-year long Facebook exclusivity in 2019. One of the key reasons was a steep decline in viewership numbers, combined with a weaker stream quality. Therefore, tournament and league organizers like ESL will be more tempted in the near future to broadcast sports events on multiple platforms.

“Providing ESL fans a way to watch esports on multiple platforms is something we know the community cares about, and that’s a big reason why all 2019 content will broadcast anywhere ESL chooses to stream.”



(Source: TalkEsport website)

Corporate Strategy

Management described DouYu’s corporate strengths as follows:

Leading game-centric live streaming platform

A large and highly engaged user base

A deep pool of top streamers empowered by a comprehensive streamer development system

Strategically positioned in eSports to secure coveted access to premium content

Technology and Big Data-enabled user experience and value proposition

Multiple monetization channels with significant potential

Visionary and experienced management team with strong shareholder support

(Source: Company Prospectus)

In our opinion, the most important organic growth driver and the key business challenge will be a consistent conversion of casual gamers who enjoy high-quality content offerings on DouYu’s platform into paying users. The company has the highest number of average MAUs in China - 162.8 million in Q2 19, while Huya reported 143.9 million. However, Huya makes way more money with live streaming revenue of RMB1,921.5 million compared to RMB1,708.3 million of DouYu. Well, both companies have a primary source of live streaming revenues derived from sales of virtual items and special social features like private interaction with streamers. In the past, the company and its direct peers took advantage of the rapid growth of the esports industry by attracting the high number of live streamers, who have been making the platform more attractive for end-users. Looking into the future, we anticipate that an increased number of blockbuster games like Fortnite or League of Legends in the past will be a key growth driver of user base expansion, as well as improved stickiness of the live streaming platform.

In our opinion, DouYu is doing a great job when it comes down to organic user base expansion without paid assistance from third parties. However, it takes a bit longer for initial users who only enjoy watching live streams of top streamers or main esports events to convert them into paying users. For instance, management stated during the most recent earnings call that it takes one to two quarters to cultivate the paying habits of new users.

The company has several tools in hand to speed up this process, however, we find the most important one to be implementation of advanced Big Data and Artificial Intelligence capabilities. In fact, it will help users to find their preferred content, leading to a higher amount of time spent on the platform. Simultaneously, streamers might use advanced data to better interact with their target user population. They might use it as well to create more customized content to meet the expectations or preferences of their followers. To sum up this section, direct cooperation with streamers and talent agencies to boost high-quality and diversified content over a long time combined with new social features will enhance the end-user experience, thus leading to a better stickiness of the game live streaming platform. We believe that it will create a highly engaged and interactive community with strong multi-channel monetization opportunities.

Business Model and Financial Analysis

DouYu has two primary business models, namely: (1) Live Streaming and (2) Advertising and others. Both segments are industry standard for game live streaming companies like Huya and Twitch. However, DouYu has a higher share of advertising and other revenues compared to its direct peer Huya - 8.8% vs. 4.6% as of June 30, 2019.

(Source: Author)

Company management uses both operational metrics - total paying users and ARPPU - for measuring the business performance. Both KPIs have been growing significantly over the last 10 quarters. For instance, total paying users and ARPPU of the business segment live streaming achieved a growth rate of approximately 55% and 34% in 2018, respectively.

(Source: Company Prospectus)

According to the company's prospectus, the annual ARPPU of Live Streaming was 574 RMB compared to 210 RMB of DouYu in 2018. Consequently, we anticipate that DouYu has a lot of upside potential to improve its ARPPU over the next couple of years.

Based on our analysis, we expect the number of total paying users to increase by roughly 195% in 2021, primarily driven by the increasing popularity and positive market dynamics of the esports industry. Based on our conservative estimates of the total paying users and ARPPU, we expect the company to achieve a revenue of $1.492 billion by 2020.

After going public, DouYu was able to beat its first analysts’ consensus estimates in Q2 19. Furthermore, the company has been consistently improving its costs and expenses over the past several years.

Gross margin has improved from -0.2% in 2017 to 4.1% in 2018. In fact, gross margin has skyrocketed to 16.1% in Q2 19, which points out the continued trend of strong revenue growth, which leads to better scale of a company. On the other hand, the company has been failing by a wide margin when it comes down to optimization of operating expenses between 2016 and 2018. For instance, the total operating margin slightly improved from -32.8% in 2017 to -23.51% in 2018.

However, the operating margin has increased to -0.53% in Q2 19, up more than 2500 bps Y/Y, driven by strong S&M efficiency improvements as a result of a better promotion strategy of DouYu’s brand awareness and game-centric premium content.

We anticipate that as the company expands its user base and improves its monetization efficiency across the esports value chain, it will lead to better operating efficiency and improved margins. Additionally, both margins are at lower levels at the moment compared to those of its direct peer in China, Huya Inc.

(Source: Author)

Although both the costs of goods and operating margins have been improving, the contribution margin of the live streaming segment is still negative. We expect the contribution margin of this segment to continue to remain negative through the end of 2020, even though ARPPU is expected to grow by 26% between 2018 and 2020. In our opinion, the key challenge will be the optimization of both costs per paying user and customer acquisition costs - because of competitive market dynamics. For instance, DouYu will have to spend a decent amount on brand awareness to penetrate new users from new market entrants like Kuaishou. Nevertheless, given the strong popularity and good customer reviews of DouYu’s high-quality game live streaming currently available on the domestic market, they will most likely drive further improvement of contribution margins over the long run.

(Source: Author)

The balance sheet of the company currently seems healthy, and cash flow from operations has been consistently improving over the last several years. Given that DouYu has been aggressively expanding its paying user base and average MAUs over the last several quarters, combined with a healthy cash position, we don’t anticipate significant red flags in the near future.

Business Outlook

(Source: MarketWatch)

Based on the most recent earnings call, the company has provided guidance of total net revenues to be in the range of RMB1,950-2,000 million, or up 90.3-95.2% YoY. The average consensus estimate of RMB 1,990 million in Q3 19 is close to the high point of the provided guidance. Therefore, we believe that DouYu will most likely report revenue numbers in line with Street estimates during the next earnings release. Nevertheless, we believe that it is still very early for the company to be able to drive significant improvements in its profitability over the next couple of quarters.

Our analysis suggests that DouYu should be able to deliver an annual net revenue CAGR of approximately 55.61% between 2019 and 2021. Furthermore, that is above our Huya’s estimated CAGR of 45%, as well as above the projected CAGR of the esports market between 2017 and 2022. Additionally, we anticipate a more steady gross and operating profit margin expansion from 2021 onwards.

Valuation

We have applied a P/S of 5.8x on Huya's revenue to derive a value for the company in our previous article. In our opinion, we do not see DouYu trading at a premium compared to Huya. At best, DouYu's multiple should be on par with that of Huya.

(Source: Author)

Even if we missed DouYu's 2021e revenue by 50% and the company trades at a P/S of 4.06x, there remains a potential 54% upside. At worst, our analysis suggests a maximum downside of 10.2% against a maximum upside of more than 300%. Despite having a large margin of error, the downside risks are relatively low. Based on the upside/downside, we suggest accumulating DOYU with a price target between $18.89 and $31.54 per ADS.

Conclusion

We believe that DouYu’s strategy and attempt to bring the highest-quality game live streaming content to the Chinese market, combined with strong monetization opportunities, makes it a great stock to follow over the next several years. We reiterate our recommendation to HOLD DouYu with a target price between $18.89 and $31.54 per ADS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOYU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.