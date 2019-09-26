The Recession Story That Never Seems To End

Indicators that measure the economic health of businesses and households are not telling a recession story.

The story of an imminent recession is a year old and still false.

People think in terms of stories, not facts and figures, and the stories don't even have to be true. In fact, false stories are often more widely believed and more persistent than true stories. The dominant story during Q4 of last year and the first half of this year has been one of imminent recession and was one which we tried to counter (here and here) with facts and figures that showed the economy was still a long way from excess. Economic expansions and bull markets do not end with a whimper - they end with a euphoric roar.

Many of those who sold out of their positions last December are continuing to hold onto the “recession story”, perhaps as a form of denial; mistakes can be hard to admit to. However, even the most misguided of stories eventually get crushed by a wall of facts. Let’s look at the facts again.

Labor Data

Since 1990, recessions have been preceded by a drop in the labor participation rate. The participation rate continues to rise (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

The nonfarm payrolls continue to print within the range that has been in place since 2010 (chart below).

(Source: Trading Economics, ANG Traders)

Initial unemployment claims continue to trend lower (chart below).

(Source: Trading Economics)

If we look back all the way to the late 1960s, it becomes obvious that there is an increase in initial unemployment claims for at least a year ahead of recessions. That is not happening at the moment (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

When we compare the initial jobless claims with the Coincident Economic Activity Index, we see that there is an inverse relationship between the two, where the initial claims increase while the economic activity decreases ahead of recessions. At this time, the initial claims continue to decrease further into historic lows, and economic activity remains steady. This behavior is not indicative of an approaching recession (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

Business Conditions

ADS Business Conditions Index

The Aruoba-Diebold-Scotti business conditions index is designed to track real business conditions at high frequency. The average value of the ADS index is zero. Progressively bigger positive values indicate progressively better-than-average conditions. The index has been positive for several weeks, indicating better-than-average business conditions. This is not how recessions start (chart below).

(Source: Philadelphia Fed)

Industrial Production

Industrial production has increased in three of the last four months (chart below).

(Source: Trading Economics)

A longer-term view shows that industrial production remains within the range of the last decade (chart below).

(Source: Trading Economics, ANG Traders)

Bank Credit to Commercial and Industrial Firms

The health of commercial credit always deteriorates ahead of recessions. Delinquency rates on commercial loans are going down and are close to historic lows (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

An interesting counterintuitive situation is the delinquency rate on agricultural production loans; loan delinquency goes down ahead of recessions. Over the past few years, the delinquency rate has been rising, which (strangely) means we are not approaching a recession. We'll leave it to others to hypothesize why that is the case (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

The percentage of banks tightening standards on commercial and industrial loans rises ahead of recessions. Standards are being loosened, not tightened, at the moment (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

The Consumer: Credit and Housing

The NAHB Housing Market Index has shown an increase in nine out of the last ten months (chart below).

(Source: Trading Economics)

Housing starts always drop ahead of recessions. They are rising at the moment, and that is not how recessions start (chart below).

(Source: FRED, ANG Traders)

The household debt service-to-disposable income ratio is as at all-time lows, and although the delinquency rate on consumer loans has risen from 2.0% in 2015 to 2.35% today, it is still lower than at any other time since record keeping began in 1986. Recessions don't start with such healthy consumer credit in place (chart below).

The economy is held together by many screws, and not all the screws are tight at the same time, but we think there are enough tight ones to prevent a recession. If the economy is going to continue its expansionary ways, then going long the stock market is the logical investment strategy. The simplest way to do this is to buy broad market ETFs such as SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM. And for those with a stomach for leverage, they can buy SPXL, TQQQ, or options on the ETFs themselves.

