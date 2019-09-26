The Rich Are Hoarding Cash, And So Should You

There are two primary takeaways for investors: one a note of optimism and the other a note of caution.

The average cash allocation of the rich has been creeping up for a while but has now become the single largest portfolio asset, according to one survey.

The rich, on the other hand, widely expect a recession in 2020 and are preparing accordingly.

The UK Supreme Court deals a strong blow to Brexit's chances. Donald Trump digs his heels in on protectionism. Houthi rebels (likely backed by Iran) successfully shut down half of Saudi oil production capacity through a terrorist strike. Democrats launch an official impeachment inquiry into the President of the United States. Protests continue in Hong Kong. A political shakeup looks likely in Israel.

Meanwhile, manufacturing is contracting all around the globe, having already turned negative in the European cornerstones of Germany and France. Advanced economies are seeing their interest rates plummet into negative territory. In the US, job growth is slowing and the yield curve remains partially inverted. Economists, CFOs, and ordinary citizens alike widely see a recession coming in the near future.

Geopolitical risks. Domestic political risks. Trade risks. Economic risks. Credit risks.

And none of it seems capable of rattling investors. US stock indexes have surged this year, hitting new highs in the midst of all this risk and uncertainty. But what did actually cause a 20% drop in stocks? A Fed rate hike last December, as well as the announced plans from a seemingly stalwart Fed chairman for more hikes and quantitative tightening on "autopilot."

That sent stocks plunging, while everything else appears incapable of earning more than a shrug from the market. If that doesn't tell you how reliant stocks have become on central bank support (instead of that old-fashioned concept of "price discovery"), I don't know what will.

And yet...

The rich, sometimes called the "smart money," are hoarding cash in the form of large cash allocations.

Fairly often, I hear investment writers lambaste cash and those who hold sizable cash allocations as foolish. No one knows when the next bear market is coming, they say, so unless you're 100% invested in stocks (or close to it), you're missing out on gains! The opportunity cost of cash, they say, is too high.

In response, I would like to issue a defense of cash. For individual investors who have the luxury of not being 100% invested if they don't want to, the ability to have a large cash allocation is a huge advantage. It's an advantage on which high net worth investors around the world, including Warren Buffett, are overwhelmingly capitalizing.

The "Smart Money" Expects a 2020 Recession

Recessions are overwhelmingly correlated with stock bear markets. When recessions occur, the earnings of most companies are dragged down, and the stock prices follow.

There are some defensive companies that are likely to fare quite well through the next recession, but as I wrote in a previous article, the highest-quality among them are extremely overvalued because investors have anticipated an oncoming recession for a while now and have prepared accordingly.

The rich are largely in agreement about an imminent downturn: "55% of family offices said a global recession will come in 2020," according to a Campden Wealth Research survey of 360 ultra-high net worth UBS clients.

"Family offices are cautious about geopolitical tensions, and there is a widespread sense that we're reaching the end of the current market cycle," says Rebecca Gooch, director of research at Campden Wealth.

Interestingly, "91% of the family offices said that the US-China trade war will have 'major economic implications in 2020'" and the majority believe that Brexit will have negative implications for UK and European investments.

“We are very cautious,” says a survey respondent who manages a multi-family office in North America. “Even now with the market we don’t feel very comfortable.”

The Rich Are Reining In Their Spending

This survey of UBS clients comes on the back of a CNBC report published on August 28th, which shows that the rich have recently pulled back on their spending.

High-end real estate and cars, luxury retailers, and top-tier art sales have declined markedly this year. The weakest segment of the American economy right now, the report suggests, is the very top. The high end of the real estate market is having its worst year since the Great Recession, luxury cars are sitting idle at auto shows, upscale retailer Nordstrom (JWN) has posted three consecutive quarters of sales declines, and art auction sales are down for the first time in ten years.

The risk here is that the rich might inadvertently fulfill their own prediction of an oncoming recession. By reining in their spending, they could cause a "trickle-down" effect into the broader economy. The top 10% of earners already account for about half of nominal consumer spending (which accounts for ~70% of GDP), according to Moody's Analytics, and as such, they play an outsized role in determining the level of economic output.

“If high-income consumers pull back any further on their spending," says Moody's Analytics' Mark Zandi, "it will be a significant threat to the economic expansion."

The pullback in spending by the ultra-rich probably has to do with the 20% decline in stocks last December, as ~80% of stocks are owned by the top 10% of earners. As an aside, it's interesting to note that this is yet more evidence that the Fed's intended "wealth effect" from QE impacted only the already wealthy.

So, what do the wealthy do in response to this expectation (that may be self-fulfilling) of an ensuing recession?

Stockpile Cash

According to the study of ultra-wealthy UBS clients (via Business Insider), "45% said they had changed their investment strategy and 42% were starting to up their cash reserves to help fight against downturn."

This, actually, is not a very recent trend on the part of the rich, though it has been amped up this year. The rich have upped their savings markedly since 2017, "more than doubling over the past two years, suggesting that the wealthy are hoarding cash."

The cash holdings of the top 1% as of April 1st, 2019, for instance, are over $300 billion, compared to around $15 billion just prior to the Great Recession and around $50 billion at the end of 2006. This, to me, signifies just how generous the Fed's monetary policies have been toward the already wealthy in the last decade.

A September 2nd article in the Financial Times corroborates these findings:

In the first quarter of this year, HNWIs [high-net worth individuals] held nearly 28 per cent of their portfolios on average in cash, according to the Capgemini World Wealth report. A year previously, that figure was 27.2 per cent.



Overall cash holdings of clients at UBS, the largest wealth manager in the world, are now 26 per cent, according to its quarterly investor sentiment survey - up from 25 per cent at the start of the year. Credit Suisse’s chief executive Tidjane Thiam told analysts in July that clients were holding 29 per cent in cash - albeit a slight dip from 30 per cent at the start of 2019.

Perhaps more notable than the slight uptick in cash holdings are the changes in the allocations of other assets. Fixed-income holdings have ticked up slightly, while equities have declined, reflecting the bearishness of the rich. Meanwhile, alternative investments (e.g., hedge funds, private equity, other hard assets) have risen the most on a percentage basis.

Source: Financial Times

But, of course, the standout takeaway from the chart above is that the single largest asset allocation of the ultra-wealthy right now is cash.

The dual reason for holding so much cash, per the UBS report (via CBS News), is "to mitigate loss and/or to strike at new opportunities."

In other words, cash acts as a portfolio stabilizer, lowering overall volatility and helping the investor to sleep well at night. But it's also useful as dry powder so as to take advantage of any rare investment opportunities that may be coming.

Two Takeaways For Investors

I see two primary takeaways for investors pertaining to the rich's cash hoarding.

First, since the wealthy have significantly more cash at the ready today compared to times prior to the previous few recessions, it seems unlikely that the next bear market will be quite as deep as the last two. With plenty of dry powder, the rich will be able to scoop up shares of stocks, if and when they fall to more enticing prices. The flip side to this is that any significant fall in stocks is likely to be amply cushioned, preventing severe and unstoppable falls.

That said, the second takeaway for investors is that it's a good idea to follow the lead of the rich and raise a fairly sizable cash allocation as well. Though the desperation of central banks and the dry powder of the rich will probably prevent the 50%+ drawdowns seen in the last few recessions/bear markets, stock prices have not become totally immune to the economic backdrop or to their relationship with earnings.

If and when the American economy slumps into recession, earnings will fall, as is their custom. The breakneck pace of corporate share buybacks will have to slow as cash becomes more scarce and deleveraging comes back into shareholders' focus. And since corporations themselves have been the primary net buyers of stocks over the last decade, the slowdown in buybacks combined with panicking investors should still result in 20-40% drawdowns of the major indexes.

At that point, those investors who remained 100% invested in the market and mocked those with large cash allocations will realize their folly. Or, at least, they will realize why the "smart money" chose to protect itself and prepare with ample cash holdings.

Though I am an ardent supporter of value investing and active stock-picking, I have to admit that the majority of my own gains have come from buying when either the entire market (e.g., December 2018) or large swathes of the market (i.e., REITs and utilities in the Spring of 2018) were down. I've profited more from macro trends than from my individual deep value picks.

Investors would do well to remember that holding cash is a necessary prerequisite to investing the way Warren Buffett and most of the great investors throughout history do. I think you will find that the greater your cash allocation, the less scary the next recession will be.

Money markets and ultra-short duration bond ETFs (such as NEAR, SHV, GSY, MINT, etc.) would seem the logical places to store one's cash so as to earn some income until the Fed drives overnight rates back to zero.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEAR, SHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.