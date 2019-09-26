Crescent Point Energy: Undervalued Based On Asset Sale Multiples

It is only trading for around 3.6x EBITDAX though, and a 4.7x multiple would value the company at around $6.85 USD per share.

Crescent Point Energy's (CPG) asset sales have helped it deleverage a bit and also appear to indicate that it is still undervalued a bit. Crescent Point managed to sell its Uinta Basin asset and some of its Southeastern Saskatchewan assets for around 4.7x projected 2020 EBITDAX (at mid-$50s oil). Crescent Point is now trading at around 3.6x projected 2020 EBITDAX, and valuing it at around 4.7x would increase its share price to around $6.85 USD.

Uinta Basin Sale

Crescent Point sold its Uinta Basin asset for around $700 million CAD ($525 million USD). This asset was expected to produce 20,000 BOEPD (75% oil, 10% NGLs, 15% natural gas) in 2020, and contribute around $110 million USD EBITDAX at strip prices, making the sale price around 4.8x EBITDAX.

This is a positive for Crescent Point given that the company was valued at around 3.0x EBITDAX before the sale. Crescent Point is giving up a considerable amount of development potential (around 95,000 net undeveloped acres with recognized drilling locations). However, the economics for the Uinta Basin are considered pretty marginal in a $50 to $60 WTI oil world. BTU Analytics estimated that Crescent Point needed close to $60 WTI oil to break even with a $7 million to $8.5 million two-mile lateral well cost. The economics have not been helped by the significant wax crude differential (negative $10 USD during 1H 2019).

Southeastern Saskatchewan Sale

Crescent Point also sold some of its Southeastern Saskatchewan assets in a lesser transaction. This involves around 7,000 BOEPD (70% oil, 15% NGLs, 15% natural gas) of conventional assets for approximately $212 million CAD ($159 million USD).

These assets have a relatively high operating cost (probably in the upper-teens USD per BOE) and thus generate a 30% lower operating netback than Crescent Point's corporate average. With around $36 million USD in projected EBITDAX for 2020, the sale multiple is around 4.5x EBITDAX, making this asset sale a positive too given Crescent Point's prior 3.0x EBITDAX valuation multiple.

Further Southeastern Saskatchewan sales are being pursued, with everything except the Viewfield Bakken and Flat Lake regions apparently up for sale.

Revised Outlook

After the various dispositions, it appears that Crescent Point has approximately 142,500 BOEPD (79% oil) of remaining production. This would generate around $2.151 billion USD in revenue at 2020 strip prices (approximately $54 USD WTI oil), not including hedges. Its oil differential should narrow a bit (to around negative $5.50 USD) due to the sale of its Uinta Basin asset.

Type Units $/Unit $ Millions Oil 41,041,406 $48.50 $1,991 NGLs 6,881,268 $17.00 $117 Natural Gas 24,538,950 $1.75 $43 Total Revenue $2,151

Crescent Point's operating expenses are expected to fall to close to $9 USD per BOE after the disposition of some higher cost assets. This results in a projection of $1.22 billion USD EBITDAX based on 2020 strip prices and production levels after the divestitures.

$ Millions Revenue $2,151 Less: Operating Expenses $474 Less: Royalties $295 Less: Transportation $82 Less: G&A $80 EBITDAX $1,220

Crescent Point forecasts net debt of around $2.75 billion CAD ($2.07 billion USD) at the end of 2019, which comes out to around 1.7x EBITDAX (based on $1.22 billion USD EBITDAX). Without these recent dispositions, Crescent Point's net debt would have been around 2.0x EBITDAX.

Source: Crescent Point Energy

Notes On Valuation

At $4.35 USD per share, Crescent Point is valued at around 3.6x projected 2020 EBITDAX (assuming flat production growth and $54 WTI oil as well as around 535 million shares at the end of 2019). This appears low given that Crescent Point was able to achieve around 4.7x for its asset sales.

If we assume that Crescent Point should be valued at around 4.7x EBITDAX instead, its value would increase to around $6.85 USD per share.

Conclusion

Crescent Point Energy's dispositions have reduced its leverage to a fairly comfortable level of 1.7x projected 2020 EBITDAX. It is also looking at more Southeastern Saskatchewan divestitures that would further reduce its leverage.

Given Crescent Point's reasonable debt situation and the solid multiple it received for its asset sales, it does seem that it is still undervalued despite its 50% share price increase since the end of August. There may still be another 50+% upside if the market starts to value its remaining assets at a similar multiple to what it sold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.