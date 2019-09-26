Why (Another) Rate Cut Could Be A Bad Thing

McCullough explains why rate cuts could actually make the situation worse, not better.

While most “Old Wall” investors pray for the Powell Fed to goose “stocks” higher with another rate cut, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough has a warning: Be careful what you wish for.

McCullough explains why rate cuts (or as we affectionately call it at Hedgeye, “more cowbell”) could actually make the situation worse, not better.

“When [the Fed] goes to the third rate cut, that’s really bad. If they go to a third one, it's because the economic scenario looks exactly like how we’ve depicted it to be [growth and inflation slowing in the U.S. and globally], and it could easily be depicted as a bad thing,” explains McCullough. “But it’s not bad for the things that you are long of, which include Utilities making all-time highs, Gold looking great, and Treasuries.”

