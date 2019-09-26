Netflix: The Risks Mount

The race for writing talent will intensify. Writers with track records will continue to demand top dollar. That doesn't mean new content by these writers will match previous success.

However, the onslaught of streaming video content from Disney+, AppleTV+, HBO, and others will give Netflix users incentive to cut and run if Netflix content disappoints.

Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings said it himself last week: Increased competition for new shows and movies will only intensify as Disney+ and Apple+ open up their wallets for writing talent. This comes on the heels of the company's Q2-19 report in July that showed subscriber growth dramatically missing expectations.

Barry Diller said nobody can catch Netflix's global reach of 150 million subscribers and counting. That said, subscriber levels in the U.S. may have hit a wall. In Q2-19, U.S. subscriber count contracted. Of the 128 million households in the US, about half subscribe to Netflix. International growth continues to be strong, and it's hard to say what the potential is internationally.

For Netflix to further strengthen its position abroad and minimize the risk of subscriber deterioration domestically, it needs better content. It is likely Netflix has turned the corner with recent megadeals with showrunners, but that remains to be seen.

The Streaming War Is Just Getting Started

In order for a show or movie to exist, a writer(s) must sit down and write it. There are probably millions of people who believe they can do this - and do it well - but they're wrong.

(Source)

And just because a script reads well doesn't mean it will be a great show or movie. Or attract a wide audience if it is good. Recently deceased screenwriter William Goldman said it best about Hollywood decades ago: "Nobody knows anything." The same can be said about prognosticators of which media companies will - or won't - win the streaming wars.

In recent years, Netflix has had the advantage of riding on the backs of other studios' content via licensing agreements to develop a global streaming powerhouse. With 150 million global subscribers now, it could be argued that from a pure streaming standpoint, there is no clear No. 2 to threaten Netflix's reach. Yet.

Amazon has 100 million Prime subscribers domestically, but Prime members use Prime for a lot of things, not streaming content exclusively, and a lot of the video content on Amazon is not actually included in Prime - you still have to pay to rent many movies and shows. It's a mixed bag.

Apple will launch AppleTV+ in November, and this could be the early stages of a massive threat to Netflix's global reach for content consumers. There are 1.4 billion installed Apple devices globally. And the service will cost just $4.99/month, which is lower than both Disney+ - also launching in November - and Netflix.

(Source)

That said, Apple is just getting started and will only distribute its own internally produced shows, of which there are just nine initially. For the sake of comparison, Netflix appears to have now produced hundreds of original shows or movies, and Disney+ will include 7,500 episodes of current and past shows and 500 movies. With the forthcoming launch of AppleTV+ and Disney+, the competition is really just getting started. And it will intensify.

To this point, Netflix has left something to be desired from an original content standpoint. It's had some hits, but it's had a lot of misses. And it may become increasingly difficult to maintain the interest of viewers, who will have a lot more options with the rollouts of competing products - products that will likely only improve over time.

Netflix Is Paying 9-Figure Deals

Recent Netflix megadeals with successful showrunners like Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris, and the creators of Game of Thrones may be a strong turning point that provides the platform with years of excellent shows and movies that generate continued subscriber growth, not just internationally but domestically as well.

You can try to model out what the financials will look ten years out based on some of the recent talent acquisitions - and that's what this is, a talent acquisition. We don't know what these writers will create. They've created successful shows in the past, but that doesn't mean they can repeat. We'll just have to wait and see.

The company's future as a strong producer of original content is riding on these recent megadeals. Six years ago, MIT engineer geniuses attempt to predict what Netflix's international penetration would be today and missed by a wide margin, predicting 30 million subscribers versus the current count of more than 90 million. That's not just a miss - that's a mega-whiff.

The point: It's hard to predict the future in a dramatically changing media landscape.

Will all of these recent Netflix content megadeals lead to big hits? Probably not. Which showrunners will fail? Maybe none of them, maybe all of them. As in the investing biz, past success is not a predictor of future results. I have no idea how these 9-figure content deals will play out. Neither do you.

And neither does Netflix. The company will have to increasingly spread ever-larger bets across multiple creators. And it will have to do this repeatedly in order to maximize the chances of creating hits and keeping its content fresh.

Valuation

Netflix's massive negative operating cash flow (nearly $3 billion last year) keeps me away. I'm not certain the company can simply grow its way out of cash flow issues and continue to manage its massive debt load - long-term debt is now at $13 billion. The need for more hits and more deals will likely lead to more debt issuance in the future. I doubt the company can simply pull a lever and increase the monthly subscription fee given the onslaught of competition that is either lower priced - AppleTV+ - or offers a better value - Disney+.

Given the uncertainty around future streaming habits among viewers, the impossibility of knowing as yet if Netflix's recent megadeals are wise investments, the recent contraction in domestic subscription base, and the company's reluctance to juice revenue through advertising in its programming makes me concerned that we would could see more downside for the stock price ahead.

Conclusion

There are too many risks and uncertainty with Netflix at this point. I can't recommend buying the stock absent a speculative bet - and it is just a bet - that the company's days of producing consistently big hits are just beginning, that subscriber growth domestically and internationally will continue for several years, and that Netflix will remain the king of content globally for years to come and will be able to use that leverage to raise subscription prices. In short, the speculative bet would be that Netflix will emerge from the current situation with a moat. That's simply a bet I'm unwilling to make at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.