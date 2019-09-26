Hershey Stock: This Dividend Stock Could Deliver Sweet Returns

Americans love a comeback story: Apple, Rocky, Tiger Woods. And the same thing applies to the stock market. You can make a lot of money by buying shares in struggling businesses and holding on for their eventual redemption.

Case in point, The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Shares of the 125-year-old company have traded sideways for years, following stagnant chocolate sales and a failed Chinese expansion. I have pounded the table for years telling people to own shares. But from a few fans in the dividend investing community, Wall Street has longed viewed the stock as dead money.

That view has changed now. Behind the scenes, CEO Michele Buck has engineered a quiet overhaul of the chocolate maker. And investors, it seems, have finally taken notice. Over the past year, Hershey shares have delivered a total return, including dividends, of 43%. Yet, this could just be the beginning. And that could translate into a lucrative income stream for dividend hunters.

Dividend Investors: The Case for Hershey Stock

Admittedly, Hershey skeptics can point to a lot of problems with the business. Chocolate, the company’s core business, remains a stagnant, slow-growth industry. In other words, it’s not the kind of operation that you would expect to deliver robust capital gains and dividend hikes.

The shift to healthier lifestyles, especially among younger customers, has also bitten into sales. Worse, Hershey’s attempts to expand internationally haven’t amounted to much. European customers have never developed a taste for the sweeter brand of U.S. chocolate, preferring higher-end local brands. And last year, Hershey quietly sold off its Chinese subsidiary, Shanghai Golden Monkey Food Co., capping losses on a disastrous Asian expansion attempt.

But new CEO Michele Buck has energized this business. In 2018, executives raised prices by three percent across much of its product portfolio. Management has also rolled out a swath of innovative marketing strategies, such as stand-up packaging, new formulas for classic brands, and a big push into e-commerce. These efforts have boosted sales and padded the bottom line. Last quarter, Hershey’s net income topped $312.8 million, up 37% year over year - jaw-dropping growth in the world of consumer staples.

Undoubtedly, the Hershey skeptic might point to the company’s valuation. Shares trade at almost 21 times forward earnings. That not only makes Hershey look expensive relative to other consumer staple names like Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Mondelez (MDLZ), it also makes shares look rich compared to hot tech names such as Apple (APPLE) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). Why would anyone pay this much for a chocolate business?

Hershey, however, has quietly become much more than just a chocolate company. Over the past few years, Buck has acquired a number of small snack brands: Amplify Snack Brands in 2017, Pirate Brands in 2018, and Fulfil in 2019. These businesses all enjoy solid margins and mid- to high-single digit growth. Hershey can then unlock more value from these acquisitions by pushing these brands through the company’s massive distribution network. In other words, it is no longer just a pure candy play. The company has emerged as a snacking behemoth, well-positioned to profit from changing consumer tastes.

Furthermore, Buck has slashed costs through layoffs and streamlining the company’s manufacturing operations. These efforts have started to show up in Hershey’s income statement. In 2016, the business earned $0.43 in gross profit on every dollar generated in sales. Last quarter, this figure topped $0.49. That has freed up a lot of cash flow for promotion and advertising, especially digital marketing, providing a nice boost to sales as well.

That combination of lower costs and higher sales (the favorite four words of any stock analysts) has paid off. When Hershey reported in July, management posted an unexpected two percent bump in organic sales. The company also saw earnings come in at $1.31 per share, crushing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.18. The reason? Executives have executed far better than anyone expected. And given management’s optimistic profit guidance for the rest of 2019, investors have good reason to expect those sweet returns to continue.

For shareholders, this could create a great income stream. Since 2010, executives have nearly tripled the distribution to investors. Today, shares pay a quarterly dividend of $0.77 apiece, which works out to an annual yield of two percent. Moreover, management has spent billions on the company’s stock repurchase program over the past few decades. This initiative, which I sometimes describe as a “stealth dividend,” has reduced the number of shares outstanding by almost 10%, increasing shareholders’ stake in a wonderful business.

Going forward, you can expect that payout to surge. Over the next five years, Wall Street expects Hershey to increase earnings per share at a high-single digit annual clip. That growth rate looks conservative, given management’s tendency to underpromise and overdeliver. Regardless, the company’s conservative payout ratio (53% at the time of this writing) leaves management with plenty of financial wiggle room to boost the payout further. Shareholders, therefore, can expect distribution bumps roughly in line with or even slightly faster than earnings growth.

This combination of a decent upfront payout and ongoing dividend hikes should result in respectable returns. Including stock buybacks, Hershey pays a total shareholder yield of 2.5%. Assuming a growth rate of between seven and eight percent over the next five years, that brings the estimated return into the low double digits. That meets my hurdle rate for a wonderful, recession-proof business like Hershey.

The Bottom Line on Hershey Stock

Everyone loves a comeback story. And in the stock market, you can do well by buying tired, struggling companies on the verge of redemption.

Hershey stock provides one such example. CEO Michele Buck has reignited this business through acquisitions, innovation, and cost cuts. She is taking the firm from a conventional confectionery creator and into a snack food behemoth, making investors a fortune in the process. In just a few years, that could turn the stock into an income machine.

Dividend investors should take notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.