Crude Tanker Market Improvements Blurred By Global Turmoil

But a host of global economic and political issues is creeping into the picture. How will those impact the trade?

Overview

Spring and Summer of 2018 marked the low point in the latest crude and product tanker down cycle. 2019 has shown solid year over year improvements across all major crude tanker classes.

The cause for the most recent downturn, an acute oversupply of vessels, has been corrected. As deliveries have slowed, that excess capacity has been absorbed by the market and a thin orderbook (lack of newbuild orders) is paving the way for a much tighter supply side.

But demand side issues have been creeping into the picture courtesy of a global economic slowdown. Demand side revisions for crude have become commonplace among the IEA and EIA as economic conditions have continued to deteriorate.

In fact, in August the EIA cut their forecasts for global oil demand to 1 million b/d in 2019, 300,000 b/d below their June estimates, and their seventh consecutive downward demand revision.

The IEA shares the EIA’s grim outlook regarding oil demand growth, forecasting a couple of weeks ago that the oil demand growth would come in at 1.1 million b/d for 2019. Last year, the IEA predicted that 2019 oil demand would grow by 1.5 million b/d. Instead, demand for the January-to-May period was at its weakest since 2008.

Adding to the shifting demand estimates are changing trade flows, courtesy of OPEC cuts, Iranian sanctions, Venezuela's collapse, and a torrent of light/sweet crude being exported out of the USA.

Furthermore, we have the 2020 Sulfur Cap which has been projected to not only impact crude tanker flows/demand but also to potentially create price spikes, which would have a knock-on effect on demand if great enough.

Add to this the prospect of slow steaming brought on by higher bunker prices from the shift to lower sulfur fuel. Vessels heading to dry dock in large numbers for scrubber retrofits thereby reducing supply availability. Finally, there is the potential for older vessels to be rendered uneconomical as a result of higher bunker prices which would inspire a wave of demolitions.

Yes, the next year will be a very interesting one for crude tankers.

ETFs and companies engaged in the crude tanker segment include the Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA), Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Supply

The glut of vessels which plagued the markets in 2016 and 2017 showed signs of being absorbed during peak demand cycles as rates spiked on seasonal strength late last year.

This typically signals an overall improving market, especially if subsequent rates hold above the previous year, which they have thus far in the crude tanker segment.

But the catch is that the conditions that prompted this re-balancing must continue to hold, or better yet progress.

2018 was marked by a low number of newbuilds hitting the water, complemented by an abnormally high number of vessel retirements.

Additionally, that year saw notably high crude demand growth which translates directly into tanker demand growth.

2019 is facing not only lackluster demand side growth, but also a high number of vessel deliveries coupled with a muted demolition market.

However, to keep things in perspective, while 2019's delivery schedule is heavy in comparison to recent years, remaining deliveries compose an orderbook that is now at its thinnest since 1997.

VLCCs

My ongoing concern for this class is the high number of deliveries expected in 2019, which dwarfs anything in recent history.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

While 2020 looks fairly manageable with 40 deliveries, I am expecting about 8 of 2019's deliveries will be rolled over into 2020, making for gross fleet growth of approximately 6% in 2020.

Surprisingly, the 45 deliveries already this year haven't created too much turmoil, and rates lately have even been spiking, with VLCCs posting very strong gains well ahead of typical seasonal strength.

Source: ShipBrief

The number of aging vessels compared to incoming newbuilds looks to favor a tighter market as there are ample candidates for retirement nearing or beyond the 20 year mark.

Source: VesselsValue

However, only five VLCCs have been reported scrapped to date and recently vintage tonnage has been gaining attention in the second hand market.

Source: VesselsValue

Notice that many of the recent sales in the VLCC class have been vessels 15 years old or any greater.

This recent activity has led to them trading well above demolition values as noted by the most recent sale of the nearly 17 year old Nave Electron.

Source: VesselsValue

This vessel was not only purchased well above demo value but in the face of costly upcoming surveys. This calls into question some analysts' predictions that VLCCs 15 years and older will be scrapped in the face of the upcoming 2020 Sulfur Cap.

Purchases of vintage vessels are a bet on the short term market and while it's great that owners have that sort of optimistic take, those considering demolitions may in fact turn to the S&P market which would keep tonnage on the water.

Additionally, recall that there is an inverse correlation between demolition rates and charter rates, so as rates (or expectations) improve demolitions will wane.

Charter rates dictate the operating revenue of a company. One of the main operating costs of a vessel is bunker fuel. In 2020, many will be shifting to more expensive 0.5 sulfur fuel. Additionally, this demand shock is expected to create a price response until the market adjusts.

The balance between expectations of an improving market against higher operating costs is one that vintage tanker owners must consider. But if they don't wish to do so, instead of turning to the scrapyard, which was once thought to be their only way out, they may test the S&P market.

Over the past six months, the activity in the S&P market has been well ahead of newbuilding activity on a statistically significant level, indicating that owners are looking to put their capital to work in the near term as opposed to three years from now.

Suezmaxes

The Suezmax market was overwhelmed by deliveries in 2017.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

But since that time a relatively disciplined pace of newbuilds has allowed the market to absorb that excess capacity.

Gross fleet growth for 2020 is expected to come in just under 5% which should be favorable.

The first half of 2019 handled a heavily front loaded delivery schedule well, and the seasonally strong back half of the year will be complemented by relatively tepid fleet additions.

Going forward the rate of newbuilds being introduced seems relatively in line with vintage vessels, until that 15-20 year old age group begins to approach retirement age.

Source: VesselsValue

Recall that Suezmaxes have a bit longer average life span compared to their much larger VLCC counterparts, which carry roughly double the cargo.

So far in 2019 we have only seen four specialized Suezmax shuttles retired which is very unusual considering the 20 Suezmax crude carriers and two shuttles we saw retire over the course of 2018.

In the S&P market, we are seeing the same preference for vintage tonnage over the past six months.

Source: VesselsValue

This interest in vintage tonnage coupled with expectations of a seasonally strong back half of 2019 is likely keeping demolitions very subdued for now.

It is noteworthy though that newbuild orders over the last six months have numbered 15, meaning the Newbuild/S&P activity ratio over that period doesn't present the same sort of skewed preference for older tonnage that we have seen as of late for VLCCs.

Aframaxes

2019 marks a clear peak in Aframax deliveries and 2020 will see about 3% gross fleet growth, which is highly favorable.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

In fact, 2020-2021 will see almost 50% less tonnage delivered over those two years compared to 2018-2019.

While the demo market in 2019 has been practically non-existent for these vessels, there are ample retirement candidates, especially in the 15-20 year category.

Source: Vessels Value

2018 did see a number of retirements with many being in the 18-20 year old age group, meaning any sort of market turmoil can look to this supply side relief valve.

With Aframaxes there is always the possibility of cargo switching between LRs and Aframaxes. An equally thin orderbook on the LR product tanker side looks to keep supply tight there as well.

With the upcoming 2020 Sulfur Cap expected to benefit product tankers the most, there is a chance some properly coated Aframaxes may switch over to the product trade if the charter rate differential and expected duration of that strength can account for the cleaning and downtime needed for a switch.

Asset Values

An improving market will not only lift charter rates, but there is also a direct correlation between those rates and a vessel's value.

Source: VesselsValue

Following the Spring/Summer 2018 cyclical lows, an improving market has had a significant impact on asset values, particularly for older vessels.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

While a seasonally strong back half of 2018 paved the way for these asset value increases, expectations of an improving market have kept them growing in 2019 even as rates fell back to off-season low points.

Source: Data Courtesy VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Some may notice that vintage assets have seen a disproportionate increase in value.

Asset values (outside of the value for recycling) for much older vessels are solely dictated by short term market forces. Their few remaining years are locked into whatever market they may find themselves left with.

Younger vessels see more conservative asset value shifts based on the long term expected averaging, which insulates them from short-term markets to a greater degree.

A strengthening market (or expectations of future strength) often inspires owners to bid up these vintage assets to a greater degree, as they represent a way to capture market strength while risking less capital and having a fairly established resale price to scrap yards to fall back upon.

Political Supply Shift

With Iranian sanctions again in full swing, it's not just crude that's being targeted. The National Iranian Tanker Co. is a target of those sanctions as well and these vessels targeted compose a significant portion of the global fleet.

In the VLCC class, there are currently 239,162,800 DWT on the water. VLCCs compose the vast majority of the NITC, numbering 38 with a total of 11,721,300 DWT. This represents 4.9% of the total VLCC fleet which is now largely unable to trade on the global market.

Shipments out of this region will likely lead to spot charter rates higher during the seasonal strength ahead, as the removal of this tonnage artificially altered the supply/demand balance which will become even more distorted during peak demand.

This will provide a key indicator as to when this seasonal strength will set in and just how pronounced it will become.

But... Newbuilds

Some may recall a couple of years ago when a rush to the shipyards spoiled a potential upswing by introducing tonnage into the market just as it was expected to strengthen. This not only negated those expected market improvements but set the stage for another leg down.

So what's to prevent that from happening again?

Recall that in 2015-2017 I wrote extensively about a main concern of mine being the rush to shipyards to capitalize on extremely low newbuild prices at the first sign of a market upswing. So, that market behavior was not only anticipated, but played out as expected.

Recently, in a fairly long report dedicated to explaining how a typical market up-cycle unfolds, I discussed extensively not only how second hand assets will be handled by the market, but why newbuild orders are likely to remain subdued, while providing historic examples and current evidence.

In short:

Shipyard capacity has been rationalized (curtailed) to support the new normal, and newbuild prices are no longer at fire sale levels.

These low newbuild prices had previously encouraged newbuild ordering as opposed to tapping the second hand market in the face of upcoming potential market improvements.

Therefore, in this new normal, newbuild orders will lag and the second hand market will likely see an increasing number of deals, specifically for vintage assets, which is exactly what the past months have shown.

A market upswing across several segments, something that is unique about this particular time, will keep capital investment dispersed across many shipping segments - as opposed to focusing on, and rapidly overheating, a specific single segment.

Another unique feature about this S&P market is the number of prime aged sales candidates, which could delay market exhaustion and keep a lid on prices.

Following the latest historic market downturn in several segments, risk appetite has been curbed and will take some time to return, leaving available investment capital scarce.

All of this will hopefully prolong the length of time owners can utilize the S&P market before it becomes either overheated in terms of price or exhausted of sales candidates, or both.

At that point, as the bull market is in full swing, the reactionary nature of owners, investors, and creditors will all demand more ships, spelling the inevitable supply side driven downturn in the future.

Remember, shipping has hundreds of years of data illustrating this clear cyclicality.

For data, historic examples, and some really neat charts, please check out the previously mentioned report which details all of this and more.

Finally, one final prohibitive factor is that the 2020 Sulfur Cap, along with the Ballast Water Treatment retrofits, has left yard space scarce for newbuilds with "major shipyards currently booked through mid-2021", according to Teekay Tankers' latest quarterly earnings presentation.

2020 Sulfur Cap

Retrofits

Scrubbers have gained traction as of late with Clarksons reporting that over 3,000 vessels of all types have installed the pollution abatement systems.

The back half of the year will see a pick up in activity which will continue through 2020 and beyond.

In fact, while January 1, 2020 is the deadline, many ship owners that have opted for scrubbers as a solution will not be able to install all of those units in time. This is due to capacity constraints at shipyards and other factors.

Source: Freightwaves/Clarksons

For the remainder of 2019, Clarksons believes that in the second half of this year 1.6% of VLCCs will be out of service for scrubber installations.

But a high number of vessels scheduled for retrofits in 2020 will ensure capacity removals will persist for months after the Sulfur Cap goes into effect. This means that any sort of tailwind brought on by the temporary supply side shift will persist long after the implementation of the mandate.

The time required to undertake a retrofit is significant. DHT Holdings reports that during the second quarter of 2019, four ships were undertaking scrubber retrofits, including one project which was done in connection with its third special survey and drydock. Out of the scheduled off hire days in the quarter, 131 days were related to the scrubber project. It is noteworthy that the size of the DHT Holdings' scrubber retrofit is relatively small-scale to those announced by other companies.

But Splash 24/7 recently reported that many retrofits are falling behind schedule:

What was marketed as taking less than a month off-hire is now regularly seeing ships in Chinese yards waiting for up to 60 days to get the new funnel equipment installed. With installations entering their peak phase for the coming three months, delays are expected to worsen.

Notice that the VLCC class has the greatest percentage of the total fleet impacted by these retrofits compared to all other segments and classes, making the impact brought on by this mandate the most profound here.

Of course, increasing off-hire time through delays in the actual retrofit or by failing to accommodate vessels at their scheduled time will adversely impact vessel supply, which (given all else being equal) is a boost to rates.

Retirements

Expectations for vessel retirements hinge on a couple factors; charter rates and the increase in operating costs brought on by higher bunker prices.

Yes, some older vessels are expected to retire as the rise in operating costs along with the maintenance and mandated surveys for these vintage ships will prove too great.

But an improving charter rate environment (charter rates compose the operating revenue) could offset increasing operating costs to some degree.

Furthermore, upon the announcement of the 2020 Sulfur Cap, and long after, many analysts predicted price the difference between high and low sulfur fuel would increase astronomically, which would further vessel retirements. This was based on expectations of high crude prices and an insufficient supply of compliant fuel.

However, a slowing global economy has sent crude demand down along with crude prices, even as OPEC maintains its output cut to guard against an oversupply.

Additionally, concerns regarding fuel availability appear to be abating as several industry leaders have publicly stated they see ample supply materializing.

That astronomical gap between 0.5% and 3.5% sulfur fuel is likely never to materialize, or if it does will be short-lived, regional, and solved quickly through astute arbitrage players.

This all leads to a very important point:

There is no reason to be a first mover when it comes to scrapping a ship based on the shift brought on by the 2020 Sulfur Cap.

Demolitions for 2019 have been very slow. A few owners likely held off on demolitions in 2019, hopeful to capture some of that seasonal strength before retiring their vessel prior to 2020. So we might see some demolitions at the end of 2019 that were deferred throughout the year.

But with rates improving and the shift in operating costs expected to be much less than previously anticipated, owners who have the ability will keep tonnage on the water. The hope being that other vintage tanker owners will scrap first, creating a supply side shift favoring higher charter rates.

Any thoughts of mass scrapping come January 1, 2020 need to be laid to rest. Owners know that a collective supply side shift will create a corresponding shift in charter rates. Why be part of that initial collective retirement shift if you can sit back on your tonnage and reap the rewards just months later?

More than likely the increase in demos brought on by the 2020 Cap will likely play out over a series of months, as the market shakes out participants and then adjusts, only to repeat again a few more times until the new normal structural balance is reached.

Also, let's circle back to the fact that owners are collectively shelling out hundreds of millions for vintage tonnage lately. Would any responsible person plunk down $27 million for an 17 year old VLCC without at least some assurance that there will be ample fuel to run that vessel? Now think of that on a collective level. There are assurances being made, of that I am fairly positive.

Finally, recall the preference for vintage tonnage as of late in the S&P market, which is fetching above demo rates. Why demo when you can test a hopefully improving S&P market?

All of this leads me to go against the very popular idea that the onset of 2020 will see mass retirements of vintage vessels.

Instead I believe that the market will shift in a responsible manner in accordance with the new balance between an aging vessel's costs and the bunker fuel needed to run it vs. a structurally improving market favoring higher charter rates.

Slow Steaming

If collective slow steaming (as cost savings measure) materializes on a large scale, this will shift available vessel supply in favor of higher rates - mitigating the economic impetus for vessel retirements.

If even by a knot, slow steaming could have a significant impact on the available vessel supply, consequently producing cost savings and higher charter rates.

Collective moves are hard to orchestrate among a fractured market, and crude tanker shipping is a highly fractured market. But collective action becomes easier when a major shift is felt by most of the participants to a large degree.

Slow steaming rather than the knee jerk reaction to scrap vessels is a route owners might be able to tacitly agree upon initially, before they trend back to their own market efficient economics.

Remember, while some have noted the emergence of a two tiered market, with scrubber vs. non-scrubber vessels, I would argue that there are variations added to that with the introduction of "Eco" designs, and to a much less degree the increasing number of LNG vessels.

This creates a multi-tiered market, where individual fleet economics may take a leading role to any sort of collective action.

Crude Trade Flows

OPEC is restricting supply, meanwhile the US is expected to unleash even more crude into the global market as pipeline projects are completed.

EPIC Midstream has begun shipping crude oil on its 400K b/d pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast.

The 670,000 b/d Cactus II pipeline will start service very soon to Ingleside, Texas, with service to Corpus Christi starting in the first quarter of 2020. The 900,000 b/d Gray Oak pipeline is expected to start up by the end of 2019.

Given the added pipelines, the Permian will have sufficient takeaway capacity through 2020.

Ton miles traveled out of the US have provided a strong tail wind to the tanker market, especially VLCCs, but takeaway capacity restrictions have led to stagnant growth over the past year.

Source: VesselsValue - VLCC Ton Miles Out of USA

July posted a strong gain breaking out from the previous range providing some hope that this growing export capacity will impact long range tanker demand.

But, the WTI/Brent price spread, which has a direct correlation to long range US crude export volumes, has plunged and is the least favorable in quite some time.

This had a significant impact on exports as they recently fell to the lowest level since October 2018, as arbitrage economics have tightened.

China, India, South Korea and Singapore have been taking fewer barrels over the past two weeks, cFlow data shows.

However, this will be short lived according to energy forecasts from the EIA which predicted that average Brent/WTI spread will average $5.50/b during the fourth quarter of 2019 and in 2020, up from July's estimate of $4.00 for 2020. This revised assumption is based on the marginal cost of moving crude oil via pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast.

Finally, as more crude reaches the US Gulf Coast, and refinery inputs remain stable, the additional barrels will need to either find homes in the international market, or be placed in storage. OPEC output restrictions and growing US export capacity ideally will play into a strong spread. As the spread builds once again, expectations of long haul US crude exports will grow.

Trade Deal

China’s crude oil imports rose 13.9% on the year to 9.7 million b/d in July, which brings China’s total crude oil imports for the first seven months of this year to 9.88 million b/d, up 9.5% from a year ago.

Import dependent China, which is also the world’s largest oil buyer, is witnessing a massive capacity build out of refineries, which requires even greater amounts of crude feedstock.

In the first seven months of this year, the country’s oil product exports registered a 9% year on year increase to 38.01 million mt.

Easing trade tension earlier this year saw Chinese buyers rekindle their interest in US crude, as imports climbed to a nine-month high of 247,000 barrels per day in May.

But a recent rise in rhetoric and tensions are likely to see US crude again targeted by Chinese buyers.

Russia has been more than happy to fill any gap left by declining US cargoes, with the haul from Eastern Russia to China being extremely short compared to that of a US based voyage.

An end to the trade war would likely bring about increased US crude flows to China, either through normal market mechanisms or an agreement centered around commodity purchases (representing an artificial mechanism).

But the ongoing nature and growing divide between leaders suggest a prolonged and escalating conflict. This gives little hope for a solution anytime soon.

At this point any short term bets on a resolution to this trade battle, and the consequent expected upswing in the markets, look to be misguided as an end doesn't appear anywhere in sight.

Conclusion

Yes, the wave of VLCC deliveries is a bit unwelcome as they may skew the balance in a recovering segment. However, this is a short term issue and they will be absorbed.

2020 is looking promising on the supply front, with the possibility of around 2.5% net fleet growth, and perhaps lower if a higher degree of demolitions is observed.

Adding to positive supply side news for the market as a whole (not so great for NITC) is the removal of almost 5% of the VLCC fleet from the market. Yes, some of these vessels will continue to find work, but historically these sanctions have had a significant impact on the operation of the NITC fleet.

Scrubber retrofits will take a large part of the VLCC, and tanker fleet in general, out of action temporarily, providing a short term boost. These retrofits are reported to be taking longer than expected out of Chinese yards, increasing the magnitude of this impact.

Vintage tonnage is en vogue, and values have bounced off demo levels for older ships indicating buyer interest and short term market optimism.

Those expecting mass demolitions brought on by the 2020 Sulfur Cap may be disappointed, as increasing asset values for older ships, rising charter rates with expectations to continue, and less costly MGO that was previously predicted may serve to keep vessels on the water in greater numbers than expected, especially from a "doomsday" analyst's standpoint.

Global demand revisions for crude have peppered the market lately, but positive supply side developments in the crude tanker fleet as well as tailwinds from the 2020 Sulfur Cap look to overshadow that issue.

A slowing Chinese economy has provided a narrative for waning crude import growth there, but China is witnessing robust year over year gains thanks to the demand brought on by increasing refining capacity.

This refining capacity is also leading to a corresponding rise in product exports.

As import dependent China becomes an even larger refining hub, refining margins will be a key driver in short term fluctuations in crude imports, and consequently crude tanker demand.

US crude exports are about to get a big boost in terms of take away capacity. With OPEC restricting output and the US growing theirs, the narrow Brent/WTI spread should widen again leading to longer hauls out of the US along with greater volumes. These ton mile demand increases could be a significant driver over 2020 and 2021.

Overall, if the global economy can stave off a massive recession/depression, the crude tanker segment looks poised to see several positive developments offset the lone specter of weaker global demand.

The market will experience another solid round of strength toward the back half of the year. Beyond that is a market which continues to trend tighter, favoring higher charter rates.

Looking out to 2020, the market is increasingly bullish. Even lackluster demand coupled with conservative ton mile gains will significantly outpace vessel deliveries.

If 2020 crude demand comes roaring back (as the IEA and EIA predict) and a trade deal is struck (cynical me noting it's election season in the US) we could see a very exciting year.

Thank You

I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to read my work. If you found this report helpful and/or would like to easily refer back to it in the future, please click the "Like" button and it will be saved to your favorites.

