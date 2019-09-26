A Few Thoughts On Nordson, Its Returns, And Value

The company has decent long-term growth prospects inextricably linked with the global GDP, but the short and medium-term upside is questionable.

Now the stock is quite expensive even after the Q3 FY19 profit and revenue miss.

Doing my regular stock screening, I have recently come across Nordson Corporation (NDSN), a company from the Industrials sector that has returned more than ~98% in the last 5 years as the market appreciated its prodigious financials. Nordson, which continuously invests in R&D to keep pace with the industry trends, has a high-quality, efficient business with robust market position and diversified customer base, positive FCF and excellent earnings quality, but yet, I suppose the stock is too expensive at the moment given its 16.46x EV/EBITDA together with ROTC of 9.82%.

In the article, I will discuss the firm's fundamentals in more detail and explain why the share is not a "Buy" at these levels but might become worth considering as a long-term investment if valuation multiples shrink.

Share performance

Since 2009 its share price has been growing with much more resilient momentum than its revenue, operating income, net CFFO, and EPS. Yet, the chart below shows that there has been somewhat a correlation between improved financials and bullishness of the market and capital appreciation was mostly spurred by improving financial metrics that, in turn, were supported by a favorable market environment.

Data by YCharts

This year Nordson has performed better than the S&P 500 (SPY) and the S&P MidCap 400 (MDY), while iShares US Industrials ETF (IYJ) climbed a bit higher. The indexes and the share reflected the trade war and global economic slowdown concerns.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, a few unpleasant EPS and revenue surprises (put another way, misses) have hindered Nordson from going higher this year. Most importantly, since Q1 FY16, NDSN had consistently beat EPS forecasts before the trend abruptly changed direction in Q3 FY18, indicating that more pressure on the top line made it harder to secure margins.

Data by YCharts

The top line

Nordson has three reporting units:

Advanced Technology Systems that underpinned 46% of FY18 revenue; includes the engineering and manufacturing of products and systems for precision dispense, fluid management, surface treatment, test & inspection, and proprietary solutions; Adhesive Dispensing Systems that brought 42% of sales in FY18; the segment manufactures hot melt dispense solutions; Industrial Coatings Systems; its contribution to the top line amounted to 12% in FY18. The division manufactures standard and highly-engineered systems used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants.

The company has a diverse and broad customer base, no single customer accounted for 10% of sales, as it was assured in the 2018 Form 10-K. An important notice is that the bulk of revenue, 68%, is generated outside of the US, and, uncoincidentally, the majority of taxes are paid to governments abroad, and thus, its EPS is principally dependent on foreign tax regimes.

Nordson's systems and solutions are vital for manufacturing lines in a wide array of industries from the durable and non-durable consumer goods to electronics and healthcare. Speaking more specifically:

ATS segment's end markets are electronics, medical, and industrial (including aerospace, construction, defense, energy, industrial machinery); ADS segment's end markets are consumer durable and non-durable, automotive, industrial, and electronics; Finally, ICS's customers are in industrial, automotive, consumer durable and non-durable, and semiconductor industries.

In the presentation, Nordson clarified that its revenue is closely correlated with the pace of global GDP growth, which is not coincidental. If the pace turns glacial, its top line will also show lackluster dynamics. The company targets the ATS organic growth rate to be 2-3x the global gross domestic product, the ADS to grow 1.5-2x the global GDP, while the ICS is to perform in line or slightly above the world's GDP.

It is obvious that its revenue is heavily dependent on capital budgets of clients and their readiness to invest in expansion and buying new machinery. Here it is also worth noting that equipment depreciates over time, and, hence, manufacturers have to replace their asset base and pour funds into sustaining capex even if they do not ponder further expansion projects, for instance, in the case of approaching or full-scale recession. This gives some sort of sales protection even if the world economy will fall off a cliff like it did in 2008.

It is intuitively evident that some segments are better protected in the case of a global economic slowdown. More precisely, the ADS is mostly dependent on the customers from consumer non-durable industry and, hence, should perform better in the case of looming or full-scale recession. To support that point, let's take a brief look at capex and depreciation of the consumer staples company Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) during the previous global economic crisis.

Data were taken directly from annual reports

From the chart above, it is evident that during the worldwide economic slowdown, Nestlé's capital investments have only slightly flattened and have never dropped below depreciation.

Furthermore, in Nordson's 2018 annual report, it was mentioned that

the trend of bonding to replace traditional stitching creates a new opportunity for Nordson dispense products, particularly in footwear and athletic apparel.

So, I suppose it is worth taking a look at the capital allocation of a footwear company before, during, and after the peak of the recession. Let it be Nike (NKE).

Data were taken directly from annual reports

In FY10 (June 2009-May 2010), the firm substantially curtailed its investments in PP&E, which slipped close to depreciation (and hence, capex was only sustaining). In FY11, a spread between depreciation and capital expenditures (additions to PP&E) widened, indicating that the company has begun to renew expansion initiatives.

In sum, if full-scale recession strikes, Nordson's revenue will be inevitably impacted. The silver lining is that if the investment activity of its customers recuperates, revenue will skyrocket.

Q3 FY19 results in brief

In Q3 of 2019 fiscal year (ended in July 2019), Nordson's financials have shown signs of weakness. First and foremost, its revenue slipped to $559.7 million from $581.2 million a year ago. Profit has also taken a hit and dropped to $93.9 million from $94.88 million in Q3 FY18. Moreover, H1 FY19 net CFFO plummeted 31%. The silver lining is that its FCFE and FCFF are still resilient due to moderate capex. H1 FCFE margin amounted to 11.8%, which looks like a nice result compared to the net margin of 14.57%.

Also, during the last recession, in FY09, despite the loss, NDSN managed to remain FCF-positive (even despite 2009 revenue drop and goodwill impairment) due to low capex as a percentage of operating cash flow.

Importantly, despite a sizeable weight of debt in the capital structure (Debt/Equity of 0.87), Nordson has quite manageable leverage (Total debt/EBITDA of 2.3x) that is not worthy of concern.

A brief valuation

As Nordson has a considerable debt on the balance sheet, traditional P/E or GAAP earnings yield would not be a perfect valuation ratio to uncover if the company is adequately priced or not. Instead, it would be reasonable to use EV/EBITDA combined with ROTC. I advise my esteemed readers to incorporate these metrics in their research to avoid hasty and sophomoric conclusions regarding a company's efficiency and fair value.

I will use a few peers mentioned in the most recent Form 10-K on page 18,

Albany International (AIN), AMETEK (AME), Actuant Corporation (ATU), Barnes Group (B).

In my opinion, Nordson is overvalued at the moment, and thus cannot be considered as a top pick for value-oriented investors. The company that trades at lofty EV/EBITDA while having mediocre revenue growth prospects in the medium term (e.g., a 2.2% drop in FY19 and 3.8% in FY20) is not correctly priced and offers no margin of safety. At the same time, in the case of correction in the region below EV/EBITDA of 12x, the share would become worth considering.

Consistent insider selling is a red flag

Frankly, I am not a strong proponent of investment theses built solely on insider transactions. The issue is that executives might have an extremely long-term horizon, and their intensified buying activity does not always signal that a stock is due to recuperating sharply. Hence, apart from C-Suite's bullishness or bearishness, a few other variables must be taken into account before buying securities to avoid precipitate and sophomoric conclusions.

Yet, I suppose my esteemed readers should know that Nordson's executives are noticeably bearish. We see a resilient selling trend since March 2019, when the stock price was close to an all-time high. You can take a closer look at it on the chart presented by CNN Money. Given high EV/EBITDA and lackluster short-term growth prospects combined with macro headwinds, I suppose executives have their rationale to curtail long positions.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

I reckon Nordson has decent long-term growth prospects underpinned by its broad customer base and dynamics of the end markets; yet, its short- and medium-term prospects are not stellar. The stock is also quite expensive.

The sell-side has a "Hold" rating, and I fully concur with it. My esteemed readers should be cautious while considering an investment at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.