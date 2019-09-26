Youngevity Could Benefit From New Banking Bill

Youngevity (YGYI) and other stocks tied to the hemp and/or cannabis sector may see some brighter days ahead if a bill passed by the House of Representatives ultimately becomes law. On September 24, the House overwhelmingly passed the SAFE Banking Act by a vote of 321 in favor and just 103 opposed. To better grasp the magnitude of this bill, we need to go back in time a bit.

There are many states that have made medical marijuana legal. There are even a handful of states that have made recreational marijuana legal. Despite the moves forward in this space, marijuana has never been made legal at the federal level. This could potentially mean that anyone conducting business in the marijuana space could be subject to prosecution seizures, etc.

The fact that there was essentially a risk related to federal prosecution or action had kept the business of marijuana a mostly cash business. Many banks refuse to take the risk of lending to those doing business in marijuana, refuse to take deposits, refuse to run business through credit cards, and essentially close the door. Making matters worse, many equity firms and financial institutions which invest in the market placed massive restrictions on such investments. The problem was so prevalent that even in states where marijuana was legal, companies would have to do cash calls for investment dollars to build out growing space for marijuana used for medical purposes.

If that was bad enough, the hemp and CBD industry found themselves caught up in similar restrictions despite the passage of the Farm Bill which made hemp and CBD legal in all 50 states. Banks and financial institutions were wary of the hemp and CBD space because of the perceived similarity between the two products, as well as the fact that many companies were trying to do business in both hemp and marijuana.

The importance of this bill to the marijuana and hemp sector cannot be understated. If this bill passes, then banks and financial institutions will no longer need to fear prosecution. This makes financing operations for companies much easier. It opens up new players to the space that need to play catch-up. It also allows more capital to be invested in a much easier manner.

The hemp, CBD, and marijuana sectors saw explosive growth about a year ago and then saw the rug get pulled out from under it in the last 6 months. Part of the drop was the fact that many companies had insane valuations, but another factor was the federal laws which did not align with state laws. Even though the bill still needs to get through the Senate, the bipartisan passage in the House of Representatives should be a shot across the bow that the narrative on banking and this sector is shifting. This has the very real potential to unlock billions in capital from new businesses that will now participate without fear.

It should be pointed out that the House version of the bill did address some concerns of senators, which could mean that the bill has a very good chance of passing the Senate.

Youngevity investors can think back to the recent offering of preferred Youngevity stock (YGYIP). That preferred stock essentially acts as an interest-bearing bond. The company still has $3 million more of this stock to put into the market, and that could well be sold quickly if this bill becomes law.

At this stage, Youngevity is staying strictly to the hemp and CBD space, but if the slate clears on the banking law, the company could be free to sell extraction equipment to companies in the marijuana space without fear of repercussion. In very simple terms, Youngevity could soon have many more doors open up. Sales doors, banking doors, credit doors, and even partnership doors are all on the table. There are billions at stake even for the Federal government. In my opinion, it is not a question of if the SAFE Banking Act passes, but a question of when. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.