Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes - it just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "Buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main differences you'll find between my analysis and others' are that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I usually share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate, where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is a "Sell," so that we can get an idea of how likely it is that the stock will trade low enough to become a "Buy" again over the next few years.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. (Within the Business/Shareholder return category, I further break down where the future expected returns will likely come from: dividends, buybacks, business reinvestment and earnings growth. This can help paint a clearer picture for investors who prefer to get their expected future earnings from one category or another.) I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Medtronic's (MDT) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Every year for the past 20 years, Medtronic has grown its EPS. For me, this is good enough to place the company's historical earnings in the "secular growth" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Medtronic a "1" in terms of historical EPS cyclicality.

For stocks ranked a "1," their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Medtronic's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price-cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Medtronic's current blended P/E is 20.69, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 15.54. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 15.54 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.82%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Medtronic's forward earnings yield is currently 4.99%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Medtronic's FCFE/EV yield as of the end of last quarter is 3.00%. That is a fairly significant distance from the 4.99% earnings yield. I'll use the 3% number as my conservative estimate and run two sets of forward-looking estimates based on each of these numbers later on in the analysis to give a range of projections. One can also see from this chart that there was a big dip in FCFE/EV in late 2014. This was caused by its $43 billion acquisition of Covidien. I usually avoid the stocks of companies that have made big acquisitions during the current cycle. But, it has been almost 5 years now since this acquisition was made, and it doesn't seem to have had much effect, positive or negative, on Medtronic's performance. EPS has grown about the same rate after the acquisition as it was before it.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 1.16% is coming back in the form of a dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle, so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

We can see that as part of the 2014 acquisition, a lot of shares were issued, causing Medtronic to have more shares outstanding than at the beginning of the cycle. (Though they tended to reduce shares a little bit most years during this time period.) Next, I'll estimate how much shareholder yield we might expect from buybacks based on the most recent trends of 3 years and 1 year.

Medtronic is currently buying back anywhere from 0.50% to 1.75% of shares outstanding per year. That number seems to have mostly stopped in 2019, so I'm not sure I would expect much in terms of buyback yield going forward if the stock prices continues to trade at these levels.

Since I am interested in how much money Medtronic might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, which runs about 12 years from 2008 to 2020, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +6.64%, which is a decent rate of growth for a business the size of Medtronic.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Medtronic's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.00 to $4.99 per year, and that amount would grow at +6.64% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $143.99 for the conservative estimate and $172.28 for the normal estimate, and that translates to a +3.67% to +5.59% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Medtronic will produce a -2.82% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +3.67% to +5.59% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +0.85% to +2.77%.This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Medtronic is currently a "Sell" for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Medtronic is a good business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels, versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years in the past 20 Medtronic traded below its average P/E of 15.54, and at some point during each year in 8 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. A closer examination of those numbers shows that all 8 of those years occurred within the past 12 years. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in 2015. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Medtronic's P/E will fall at least to that 15.54 level. (In 2011, the P/E fell below 10.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 20.69 to 15.54 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -25%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. I assume we will have an economic slowdown after that point. What I want to know is, if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2-3 years to May of 2022, including dividends, we can expect to add $38.90 to Medtronic's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2-3 years from now of $146.66 using today's 21 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -25% of its value and produce a price of $111.50, which is essentially where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go almost three years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock. If a bear market were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -25% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, and Medtronic saw a P/E of 10 again as it did in 2011, the price would decline nearly -50%. That is much more downside risk than upside risk, unless one thinks the next recession is very far down the road.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of Medtronic stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued, like Medtronic. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of Medtronic who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until Medtronic's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Medtronic shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with over a dozen other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

