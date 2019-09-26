Great Western Bancorp Offering Attractive Total Return

Loan growth will slow due to problems in the agricultural segment. Nevertheless, loan book expansion will be large enough to result in earnings growth.

Earnings declined in 3QFY19, mostly due to a surge in provisions charge. We expect this charge to normalize, which will support earnings growth in the future.

Earnings of Great Western Bancorp (GWB), a bank holding company, declined in the June 2019 ending quarter (3QFY19) due to a surprise jump in provisions charge for credit losses. We expect credit quality in GWB's problem area - agriculture - to improve in the coming quarters, which will help the company resume its earnings growth. We expect earnings to be driven by loan growth as well.

Provisions Charges to Normalize

GWB’s provisions charge for credit losses surged in 3QFY19, mostly due to the milk industry, according to the latest investor conference call. In the call, company management stated that they expect asset quality of the segment to improve, as milk prices have started recovering. The chart below shows the improvement in milk prices after the sharp plunge towards the mid of this year.

Data by YCharts

As a result of a better outlook for the milk and cattle segments, we are expecting provisions charge to decline to $10 million in 4QFY19, from $26 million in 3QFY19.

Loans to Continue to Grow, Albeit at a Slower Rate

Based on management’s guidance, we are expecting GWB’s loan portfolio to grow by 5.4% in 2019. As per disclosures made in the 3QFY19 conference call, management is confident about loan growth due to the company's healthy pipeline. We expect slower growth in FY20 of 4.1%, due to our anticipation of general slowdown in the economy brought about by trade uncertainties. Our outlook on the agricultural sector is particularly bleak due to China’s retaliatory tariffs. As agriculture makes up a significant 22% of GWB’s loan portfolio, we expect the slowdown in this sector to hurt the company’s overall loan growth. The table below shows our estimates for GWB’s loans and other key balance sheet items.

Net Interest Margin to Receive Support from Cost of Funds

We expect GWB’s net interest margin, NIM, to receive support from lower cost of funds in the coming quarters. According to management, the company has discontinued promotional pricing for deposits, which will lead to lower rates in the future. Further, the 25bps Fed Funds rate cut in September will have an effect on cost of funds in 1QFY20. The effect on term deposits, which make up about 20% of total deposits, will be somewhat lagged. For the full year of 2020, we expect cost of funds to decline by 2bps.

The 50bps rate cut in 2019 will also have an effect on yields on earning assets. We expect yields to decline by 4bps in 4QFY19 and 2bps in 1QFY20. Less than half (around 47%) of GWB’s portfolio comprises of fixed-rate loans, which is why we expect a significant impact of the rate cuts in 4QFY19 and 1QFY20, as floating-rate loans will have an immediate impact.

We do not expect any further cut in Fed Funds rate in 2019 or 2020, as we do not foresee worsening of the economic outlook. Surprise developments on the trade front may, however, lead us to update our expectations. The table below shows our estimates for GWB’s net interest margin.

Earnings Growth to Resume on the Back of Loan Portfolio Expansion

Given our expectation of growth in earning assets, we have forecast earnings to increase by 3.1% in 2019 and 6.2% in 2020. Stability in NIM despite a Fed Funds rate cut will also support earnings. Furthermore, normalization of provisions charge for credit losses is expected to boost the bottom line. On the other hand, we expect non-interest expenses to rise next year, thereby containing the earnings growth. The table below summarizes our earnings forecast:

GWB Offering Dividend Yield of 3.66%

We expect GWB to maintain its dividend payout at $0.30 per quarter in the remainder of FY19 and through FY20. Our dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 3.66% for FY20. GWB may also increase its dividends next year, as our estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 41%. However, to be a bit conservative, we are assuming that the company will maintain its dividends.

Valuing at $39.9

We’re using GWB’s historical price-to-book, P/B, to value the company. In the past four years, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.15, as shown in the table below:

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with our forecast book value per share of $34.7 gives us a September 2020 target price of $39.9. Our target price implies 21.8% upside from GWB's September 20, 2019 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of our target price to different levels of P/B multiples:

Conclusion: Buy

Our estimates for the stock price upside and dividend yield suggest a total return of 25.4% for the next 12 months. Hence, we are adopting a bullish stance and advising investors to buy GWB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.