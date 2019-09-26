Yext: Possible Multi-Bagger

Relative to other fast-growing SaaS companies, Yext forward P/S under 7 seems like a reasonable entry point. However, like other SaaS growers, Yext is not profitable.

Yext's knowledge engine is a conduit between companies and the search engines--Google, Amazon Alexa, Facebook, etc--that consumers use to find information about companies.

The company has no notable competitors and believes its addressable market exceeds $10 billion vs. $300 million revenue expected this year.

Thesis

Yext (YEXT) invented the market in which it now participates: Digital Knowledge Management (DKM). The company has no notable competitors and is growing revenue in excess of 30% per year and expects growth to be strong for the foreseeable future.

Yext is on track to generate $300 million in sales in a market that the company believes is worth at least $10 billion. That gives the company a 3% market share in a market with almost no competition. This competitive landscape may change, but Yext is the pioneer in the space and may be in the early stages of a long-term growth story.

It's one of several SaaS companies I have been considering after the recent selloffs in the SaaS space. I do not have a position.

Digital Knowledge Management (DKM)

Yext invented a category called DKM. Under DKM, Yext acts as a conduit between companies (Yext clients) and the search engines--Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple Maps, Facebook, etc--that consumers use to find information about companies.

Source

Yext provides its customers with a technology platform that enables customers to control the information obtained by consumers when the consumer is searching for information about the company.

For example, if you open the Yelp app and search for grocery stores in the hopes of finding one that is open at 11 p.m. on a Wednesday night, you might get multiple results in Yelp stating as much.

But that information isn't always correct. Historically, any results in Yelp were updated by businesses on a store-by-store, city-by-city basis. It may be Grocery Store Chain A down the street was open 24 hours a day a year ago, but they stopped 24-hour operations three weeks ago. If nobody at Grocery Store Chain A has manually gone to Yelp, and Google, and Facebook, and Amazon Alexa, etc., and updated store information for the location in question, you may end up driving to the store only to find that it in fact closed an hour ago.

Source

On the other hand, if Grocery Store Chain A used Yext, corporate staff at Grocery Store Chain A could simply log on to Yext's platform, update its store hours, and then have that information populated across all third-party search engines that aggregate information about Grocery Store Chain A.

Yext simplifies the process of a company controlling its messaging across multiple platforms.

And Yext has provided strong return on investment for clients. On the Q3-19 earnings call last year, CEO Howard Lerman stated the following:

...we've seen customers who implement Yext achieve a 15x ROI or higher. ROI from Yext comes from a revenue lift, because their brand has become more discoverable in the search ecosystem. And by the way, speaking of search we look to this sample of more than 72,000 of our customer locations in the U.S. and Europe. This sample looks across a wide spectrum of verticals including finserv, food, retail, healthcare and hospitality. And when you compare their experience before using DKM, these businesses saw an average of 49% more views on search mass and other services in their first 12 months from using Yext.

Yext And Search Engines

Before I started reading about Yext, I wondered why Google or Facebook hadn't already crushed them. But it's not that simple.

Yext is agnostic and its advantage is that its platform isn't owned by one of the search engines. Instead, it partners with all of the search engines to provide customers with the ability to engage with all search engines simultaneously. If Facebook owned Yext, or offered a competing solution to Yext, Google might see little benefit to helping Facebook and vice versa. Yext is the middleman between companies and search engines.

Source

Last year, Yext crossed what the CEO said he thought was the company's last major hurdle to becoming an indispensable platform in the U.S. The company partnered with Amazon Alexa. And the company now has relationships with all major domestic search engines.

Valuation

Losses widened for the company dramatically this quarter compared to a year ago. And anticipated losses going into Q3-20 are expected to be wider than analysts had anticipated. Operating costs continue to outpace revenue, notably in marketing and sales. The company has boosted its sales headcount by 35% as it focuses more aggressively on enterprise and mid-market sales.

On a forward price-to-sales basis, Yext (<7) looks pretty reasonable compared to other fast-growing SaaS companies. But with increasingly widening losses, it remains to be seen what the path to profitability will be as the company aggressively pursues new clients.

Conclusion

Yext has a strong position in a niche market with what appears to be a sizable runway ahead of it. Cost management remains an issue. The company could also face headwinds if it attracts a major challenger to the market. The company looks interesting, but I already have a few investments in fast-growing SaaS companies that are not profitable, and will remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.