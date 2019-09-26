The 'Dollar' Is Not Calculated For The 21st Century

Emerging market currency instability seems to lead many equity market corrections and may indicate another one is on the horizon.

Looking exclusively at emerging markets, we can see that the dollar has been linearly trending higher for years.

(Source: Pexels)

The U.S. dollar index had a great day on Wednesday and saw some of the best performance in weeks, bringing the index back to its highs. As exhibited through ongoing repo market shortages, the world has run out of U.S. dollars. It is not clear how large the shortage is, but it seems to be much larger than the Federal Reserve is able to admit. If the U.S. dollar continues and breaks new highs, it will bring profound changes to the macroeconomic landscape and likely be bearish for just about all assets.

All economic trends and monetary moves indicate a higher U.S. dollar index. Repo borrowers are demanding cash, and the cash is not coming without Fed conjuring. Emerging market countries are struggling to meet external debt repayments based on U.S. dollars. Financial market volatility is increasing. Interest rates are struggling to make new lows. And ongoing trade drama is causing many countries to "manage" their currency lower.

Remember, the "U.S. dollar" does not exist in it of itself, it is merely a short index of the top developed world currencies in the 1970s. Due to this, the index tends to be negatively correlated with all financial assets (besides maybe long-term government bonds). It is the least volatile "long volatility" trade, and the break possibly much higher seems to have just begun.

As someone who focuses on international investing, managing my dollar position is key, because most of my overseas investments come with a short-dollar position embedded. The most important factor is correctly calculating the dollar. In my opinion, the traditional euro-centric calculation fails to correctly reduce noise and is an often misleading measure of the U.S. dollar's true impact on global markets.

The 21st Century Updated Real Dollar Index

The current calculation of the dollar index is very outdated and has created a situation where the index does not track economic reality. The index is nearly 60% the euro and, in total, is just over 75% in European currencies (including the franc, krona, and sterling). The other quarter is split between the Canadian dollar and yen. Thus, it has no exposure to most Asia Pacific currencies, where a large portion of U.S. investment and trade flows lie.

Let's look at the dollar under a few alternate indices. As you will see, the dollar is actually at a multi-decade high if more of the floating currencies are added into the equation.

In my opinion, the best way to truly measure the dollar is an equal-weighted measure that tracks all floating (even managed float) currencies. The currencies in my equal-weighted basket include:

Currency Code Country Developed or Emerging Group JPY Japan D Asia Pacific CAD Canada D CNY China E Asia Pacific DKK Denmark D Europe MXN Mexico E Latin America NOK Norway D Europe PLN Poland E Europe RUB Russia E Europe SEK Sweden D Europe SGD Singapore D Asia Pacific TRY Turkey E ZAR South Africa E EUR Europe D Europe GBP Britain D Europe AUD Australia D Asia Pacific NZD New Zealand D Asia Pacific ILS Israel D EGP Egypt E BRL Brazil E Latin America CLP Chile E Latin America ARS Argentina E Latin America CZK Czech Republic D Europe IDR Indonesia E Asia Pacific INR India E Asia Pacific KRW South Korea E Asia Pacific THB Thailand E Asia Pacific

By creating an equal-weighted basket of these 27 currencies, I believe we have the broadest measure of the U.S. dollar. In my opinion, the issue with weighting schemes (for all ETF's) is that they mischaracterize the index. Yes, the euro is a far more important currency than the Thai baht, but by giving the euro a 60% weight, the dollar index is much more a measure of European financial volatility/events and not that of the U.S.

Using equal weighting, most idiosyncratic volatility of each individual currency is canceled out, and we are left with a purely U.S.-dependent measure.

Take a look at how this "real dollar" index compared to the traditional index over the past years:

(Data Source: Google Finance)

As you can see, this index is very similar to the Eurocentric one but shows the dollar's strength much more clearly. It has been breaking to new highs, while the traditional index is "at resistance". In my opinion, the "Real Dollar Index" shows the recent increase in monetary volatility and the potential for a major breakout more clearly.

The Emerging Markets Dollar

This brings me to my second dollar index, the "Emerging Markets dollar". This includes all countries where incomes are less than $20,000 per year, and many of these currencies are subject to some form of managed float.

The dollar strength is due by and large to emerging market currency struggles. Many of these countries are struggling with high inflation that cannot be stopped by high interest rates, and thus, currencies have continued to weaken. This is particularly true in Pakistan, South Africa, and Argentina. The chief problem is that most EM nations cannot get easy financing in their home currency, so they have opted for very low interest-bearing, U.S. dollar-denominated external debt.

This is a major issue in China which has at least $3 trillion in dollar debt between its public and private sectors. As the country devalues its currency to directly offset tariffs, this debt effectively rises (in home currency) and worsens the situation for its banks. There is a similar "vicious cycle" problem in many Latin American countries.

Frankly, I believe this to be the cause of repo market volatility. There is a dollar cash shortage that can only be fixed by higher interest rates (to boost cash allocation/savings), which would only make the dollar weaker. While printing money to clear the repo market is bearish for the dollar in the long run, it will take a lot of stimulus to stop the vicious emerging market dollar-positive cycle.

Without further ado, here is a chart of the equal-weighted emerging market dollar index versus the traditional index:

(Data Source: Google Finance)

This measure has been on a relatively clear linear uptrend over recent years. We can also see that the index gives us some clues into what occurred last fall when the equities markets crashed. We can see that this emerging market dollar index was a major culprit, as its rally precipitated the crash in equities. This has actually been true for years, as shown below:

(Data Source: Google Finance)

As shown above, most rallies in the emerging markets occur during/before a crash in equities or a period of poor performance. This is seen clearly in the 2015-2016 "mini global recession" and during the index's sharp rise last year. It also looks like the recent rise in the index since summer may be signaling another leg lower in equities.

Interestingly, when Trump was elected, this pattern did not hold true, which is understandable given the "buy everything"/"reflation" narrative that was popular at the time.

Overall, this chart seems to clearly signal that the U.S. dollar's rally has legs and is likely to continue higher. It also signals that the U.S. equity market may be headed for yet another correction.

As an aside, the traditional dollar index, as well as my personal indices, are all negatively correlated with gold. Indeed, we saw a huge upward move in the dollar combined with a major drop in precious metals on Wednesday. I am bullish on gold priced in foreign currency. If you are in Europe and own gold, it is not really negatively correlated to the dollar.

Speaking of which, let's jump to the developed world index.

Developed World Dollar Index

This next index is simply an equal weighting of the twelve developed country currencies in the database. This index is much more similar to the traditional index but has far less weight on the euro and includes Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and others. Here is its chart:

(Data Source: Google Finance)

As you can see here, this index is much more similar in nature to the traditional "dollar index" but also looks a bit less like the euro (i.e., it is not currently in a completely linear trend). We also see a much higher degree of mean reversion (up moves precipitate down moves, and trends are short). Overall, I think it is fair to say that this index looks less bullish than the previous one.

There are economic reasons for this. Real interest rates (rates minus inflation) are nearly equally low for all developed world countries. Of course, this is particularly true for the Swiss franc, yen, and euro, where investors will necessarily lose money due to rates being lower than inflation. Because interest rates are higher in the U.S., and unlike most on Wall Street, I don't expect another cut, which will very bullish for the developed world dollar index once/if the market realizes.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it seems clear that investors and analysts may want to reconsider how the U.S. dollar is calculated. If you believe that most information that pertains to markets is ingrained in asset prices, then it seems smart to create indices that best relay that information.

I'm sure many will point out that I left out a certain currency or could achieve even better results with a different weighting scheme. I simply want to point out the need for a new dollar measurement and the fact that any measurement will always be subject to biases.

By using equal-weighted measures and by separating between EM and non-EM currencies, we can see that EM monetary instability has been the major driver of the U.S. dollar and U.S./global equities. It will be interesting to see what the "endgame" will be for EM currencies that have been steadily trending lower, but I think it is safe to say that the currency market may be the primary catalyst for the ongoing economic downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.