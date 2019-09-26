Adobe: Selloff Provides Long-Term Opportunity

The 2021 addressable market for Adobe will exceed $100 billion, at which time Adobe will still have massive runway for growth with well under 15% market share.

The valuation today is reasonable given Adobe's growth profile, its strong competitive position in the markets in which it participates, and its strong financial condition.

With a valuation exceeding a hefty $130 billion, the company continues to impressively grow revenue 20%+ annually and strong double-digit growth will likely continue for foreseeable future.

Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) reported another strong quarter, but slightly subdued growth guidance going into Q4-19 resulted in a minor sell-off of the stock. I added to my position and consider Adobe a solid long-term investment.

The company has a strong competitive position in the markets in which it participates and estimates that its 2021 addressable market is valued at >$100 billion, of which today the company has less than 15% share. There is ample room for growth.

The company has faced some challenges, notably subdued sales growth in its Digital Experience business segment, but the company is working to address this issue and the recent weakness is a buying opportunity.

Recent Weakness

On the Q3 call, management noted that it is not satisfied with the sales performance of its Marketo solution to medium-sized businesses. The company will invest more money on demand creation and inside sales to boost Marketo's revenue growth in this area. Additionally, there were some bookings delays in Q3.

...there were Analytics Cloud subscription bookings delays with related shortfalls in consulting services bookings and revenue associated with the launch of our new Adobe Experience Platform. We are confident... the ongoing global roll-out of the Adobe Experience Platform will convert strong customer demand and the current pipeline into bookings starting in Q4. - John Murphy, CFO.

Source

Marketo is a marketing automation platform that was acquired by Adobe in 2018. Marketo is part of the Adobe Digital Experience business segment, one of the company's two primary business segments. The other major business segment is Adobe Digital Media, which is focused on creativity software like Adobe Photoshop (photo editing), Adobe Premiere (movie editing), and related applications.

As with other solutions in the Adobe Digital Experience business segment, Marketo is designed to help businesses improve engagement with prospective customers. While Adobe Digital Experience comprises just 29% of revenue (Q3) vs. 69% for Adobe Digital Media, it is the Digital Experience market that provides the most upside potential for Adobe.

In a 2018 investor presentation, the company noted that Adobe Digital Experience market potential by 2021 would be $71 billion. By comparison, the total addressable market (TAM) for Digital Media is $37 billion.

Source

The company has a clear growth trajectory in front of it in both business segments. Adobe is the undisputed King of the Digital market, and with total revenue this year that will be well below $10 billion, the company's Digital segment still has a lot of room to grow into the $37 billion TAM.

But the runway in Experience is even greater, though much more competitive. The company is barely scraping 5-6% market share in Experience and has prime competitors in the likes of Salesforce and Oracle. A recent Forrester market study on Digital Experience Platforms ranked Adobe in its top four Experience vendors after an analysis of ten leading Experience solutions.

Source: The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2019 report, available for free download at adobe.com.

Looking Ahead To Q4

The company issued tempered guidance going into Q4. That said, growth across the board is expected to remain strong. This isn't the first time the company has issued guidance that came in below Street expectations, but the differential in expectations is modest. The overall $2.97 billion in revenue guidance by the company came in less than 2% below the Street expectations of $3.02 billion.

Source

On the recurring revenue front, the company expects to add $450 million in subscription revenue in its Digital Media segment. One of the impressive things about Adobe is its subscription revenue stream. The company sells its software as a service, and more than 90% of revenue is subscription revenue. The company has continued to strengthen the stickiness of its revenue.

In the recent quarter, 92% of revenue was recurring. In 2018, 87% of all revenue was recurring. Compare this to 2015, when just 67% of revenue was recurring.

Valuation

Adobe may not look like an obvious value given its P/E ratio or a discounted free cash flow analysis, but when you consider the dominant position it holds in Digital Media, the continued strength of its Digital Experience platform and the industry recognition that Adobe is a leader in this space, and the massive runway that lays before Adobe in both the Media and Experience markets, Adobe is trading at a reasonable valuation for a company that continues to grow revenue 20%+ yoy. The company has dramatically boosted the stickiness of its recurring revenue stream in recent years and may further embolden its position via acquisitions. The company has a rock solid balance sheet, has been a consistently strong generator of free cash flow, and continues to buy back stock. Given these elements, I think Adobe at ~$280 is a reasonable price.

Conclusion

Adobe is a great company trading at a reasonable price. I have added to my position. If shares get punished again below current valuation before the end of the year, I would consider adding to my position again given the market opportunity ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long DOCU, a competitor to Adobe in digital signatures.