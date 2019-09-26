DWT: Take Profits On The Short Crude Trade

Since the Saudi attacks, shares of the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Crude Oil ETN (DWT) have strongly performed, earning over a 10% return as the Saudi facilities have come online faster than anticipated. In this piece, I will make the case that if you have been long DWT to capture the short crude trade, I believe it is time to get out. Specifically, I believe that DWT is poised to fall in the immediate future as the price of crude responds to longer term fundamentals and instrument-specific factors drag down returns.

Understanding DWT

Let’s start this piece with a bit of a deep dive into exactly what DWT is. There is a broad variety of unleveraged and leveraged ETPs in the crude oil space and DWT has its own unique methodology which differentiates it from other leveraged instruments. Specifically, DWT offers a 3X leveraged inverse exposure to the GSCI Crude Oil Index which is an index that covers both the Brent and WTI markets. This is different than many competitor oil ETPs like USOD which offer exposure exclusively to WTI futures. Let’s dig into the index which DWT tracks to understand more about how this methodology works.

The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index is a unique index among the various crude offerings in that it gives exposure to both the Brent and WTI markets and it does so through a production-weighted allocation. The general idea here is that GSCI seeks to capture a representative sample of key and liquid crude oil benchmarks in a way which gives exposure on a global scale rather than tying performance to any specific crude grade.

While the idea is nice, there are some key limitations to this methodology when it comes to the crude markets. The primary and most noteworthy limitation is that Brent and WTI (the two contracts used by the index) are highly correlated. When I say highly correlated, I mean that Brent and WTI move in almost lockstep fashion. Specifically, Brent and WTI have a 1-year correlation coefficient of 90% which means that the two different crudes basically move in tandem. You can graphically see this lockstep relationship below.

This relationship is so tight that crude traders frequently look at and trade the differential between these two grades and over a period of months, the differential between these two prices of crude oil may widen by a few dollars per barrel.

So why does this matter? Well, the key reason this matters is that if you are trading DWT under the belief that you are capturing a global crude price theme (the reason for the S&P Global index), then you really are just holding something which is highly correlated to either Brent or WTI separately.

All this said, there is an important factor which should be considered when trading DWT and that is commodity roll yield. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding an investment in the forward curve of a commodity through time. The fundamental financial principle which drives roll yield is the fact that in general, prices in the back of a futures curve approach the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that in DWT’s case, since it is short commodity futures, when a market is in contango, it will see positive roll yield since it will be shorting the back of the curve at higher prices which will tend to fall through time. Conversely, a market in backwardation is bad for shares of DWT because it will be shorting at lower prices and prices will generally rise as they approach the month as time nears expiry.

In the case of both Brent and WTI, roll yield is negative for shares of DWT because each is in backwardation. Specifically, Brent is in nearly a dollar per barrel of backwardation in the front months and WTI is around eighteen cents backward in the front. This tangibly means that DWT’s rolling methodology has it shorting at substantially lower prices than the front-month contract in Brent and moderately lower prices in WTI. Due to the general principle of roll yield, these prices will approach the front-month contract as time progresses which will result in depreciation in value for DWT. On this basis alone, holding a long position in shares of DWT over lengthy periods of time will likely see an erosion of wealth. However, I believe that the fundamentals for Brent and WTI are highly bullish right now which indicates that the short crude trade is liable to falter soon.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to the crude story, Brent and WTI are solidly linked at the moment. The reason for this linkage has to do with the fact that the primary story in the North American markets is the same story driving returns (and market structure) in Brent. And this story is OPEC.

At the tail-end of 2018, crude prices were strongly falling around the world due to oversupply and OPEC met and agreed to cut exports. This agreement led to an immediate reversal in the price of crude oil and a general increase in the value over the next 6 months. Around the middle of this year, OPEC agreed to extend these cuts through March of 2020.

The reason why these cuts are such a big deal for Brent markets is fairly straightforward. Brent is a barrel produced in the North Sea which is immediately placed on a vessel for transportation. OPEC exports are almost entirely done through vessel as well, which means that the waterborne crude market has seen a substantial reduction in volume. Since Brent is not subject to OPEC cuts, the demand for Brent surged and strong backwardation has been seen in the market for the duration of the cuts. Going forward, OPEC cuts should keep supply constrained and should continue to prop up the Brent barrel.

On the North American side, OPEC cuts have led to a collapse in imports into the United States.

On an outright basis, imports into the United States have come in at one of the lowest levels in decades with most weeks reported at under the 5-year range for this entire year.

Even though demand has been weak, crude inventories have still largely dropped which means that OPEC is essentially controlling the long-term supply and demand balance for North America.

As this situation continues, I expect the price of crude oil to continue climbing higher due to fundamental tightness in supply and the forces which have brought a negative 70% year-to-date return in DWT to continue through March of 2020.

Conclusion

DWT gives a negative leveraged exposure to both Brent and WTI, but these instruments are highly correlated. Roll yield in both Brent and WTI futures is negative for a short strategy which means that shares are likely to continue declining. Fundamental balances are tight and tightening which indicate higher prices for crude oil in the future. It’s time to sell DWT.

