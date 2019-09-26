How To Safely Invest In Retirement With As Little Effort As Possible

My regular job is not in finance but rather in nursing, and I have spent the last few weeks helping my co-workers with their retirement accounts, choosing smarter investments for them and, more importantly, explaining what it is that they own. I believe that everyone should know what their money is in, and “traditional” methods of over-diversifying into mutual funds made up of even more mutual funds with weird names and high fees is incredibly common with the limited options of many retirement plans. Many of my co-workers have complained to me that their efforts to go in person to the retirement plan office have left them more confused than before.

One older co-worker who is nearing retirement age, let’s call her Mary, approached me recently with a unique challenge. Mary confessed to me that she knew nothing about investments and was worried if she would have enough to live off of when she retired in a few years. She was frustrated with her current portfolio because it was comprised of many different names that meant nothing to her and was also greatly lagging the performance of the rest of us (high fees, overexposure to low-yielding bonds, etc.). She said that she had about $750,000 total in her retirement account and wanted to replace her income with income from dividends as opposed to just withdrawing a set amount akin to the 4% rule. Lucky for both myself and, especially, her, she was not the sole breadwinner of her family, so we only had to worry about her expenses.

Mary had experienced the 2008 financial crisis and, according to her, lost a good chunk of money in the aftermath of that event. Despite the fact that most of us know that the markets have recovered nicely since then, that pain that she felt really stuck with her. She knew she wanted safety and stability, but only knew about bonds when it came to defensive options. For a younger and more aggressive investor, I would consider adding positions in mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital (NLY) or one of the mortgage REIT exchange-traded notes like MRRL, storage REITs like Jernigan Capital (JCAP) or even timberlands like Weyerhaeuser (WY). Since these are more finesse-based pseudo-hedges for a portfolio, they wouldn’t work well for Mary. They still have their share of volatility, just at somewhat different times than more traditional equities.

I have come to greatly appreciate landlord-style investing in undervalued, cash flow-rich income stocks over the past year, but this wouldn’t be a perfect fit for her. These types of positions often require some aspect of timing (as most value plays do), fundamental analysis and typically at least a dozen holdings to diversify out the risk. Mary would not be able to execute this strategy well because she wouldn’t know when anything was undervalued or overvalued, and being comfortable with unrealized losses is a required skill for this style.

I wanted to teach her about preferred stock investing because I thought that they would, as bond alternatives, be perfect for her high-income and high-safety approach. However, as a relatively inexperienced person with preferred shares myself, I didn’t think she’d be able to remember all the nuances with callable dates, selecting the right ticker, etc. It would also mean picking many individual names to be most effective. I also didn’t want her to have to worry about having to reinvest money if some of her holdings got called away.

After some deliberation, I came up with the following portfolio (rounded down to 700k to preserve some cash):

Portfolio tool from the High Yield Landlord marketplace service

The portfolio has two holdings, both from Cohen & Steers (CNS): their REIT and Preferred Income fund (RNP) and their Infrastructure fund (UTF). Here’s why I don’t think that this is a crazy idea. First, because the portfolio has only two holdings, it will be easy to keep tabs on and simple to transfer, reinvest, etc. Second, these funds are actively managed, and while they sport above-average expense ratios net of leverage of around 1.5%, they take all the work out of investing for Mary. Third, and perhaps most importantly, their total returns have beaten the S&P 500 over virtually every time period, including 1 week, 1 month, 6 months, YTD, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years and 10 years. Fourth, volatility (while not always a bad thing) is very low, with beta at about half of that for the broader market. Fifth, both funds pay their dividends monthly, which means that Mary will not have to do any long-term financial planning or worrying about how much to budget. Her income checks will arrive as often as her old paychecks did. $45,000 a year in dividends is enough for a retiree to live on in Iowa, especially when you consider the fact that her partner also has retirement funds of his own and neither of them would have to start taking social security benefits.

RNP vs. SPY

UTF vs. SPY

Images from Seeking Alpha

Together, this two-fund strategy can be described as being conservatively managed, defensive-oriented equity funds with high distributions. There is some overlap with holdings, as both hold names like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI), but they complement each other well. Outside of the aforementioned cell phone tower holdings, UTF primarily holds utilities, and RNP holds some large-cap REITs as well as half of its portfolio being preferred shares and corporate bonds (UTF also holds some corporate bonds).

RNP

Image from Seeking Alpha

UTF

Image from Seeking Alpha

Income reliability is very important to retirees, and both of these funds have 70% payout ratios when you take dividends divided by the sum of net interest income and realized gains. While I feel more comfortable holding individual REITs that pay out less in dividends than their recurring funds from operation, a closed-end fund operates a little differently and it’s okay to rely more on realized gains. After all, it has clearly been working for them, as their returns have trounced the market. As alluded to prior, both funds also employ leverage, but it’s only 23% for RNP and 27% for UTF. Their interest rate on this leverage is also a low ~3.00%, with 85% of that being fixed-rate. In addition, many of the names that both funds hold are growth stories, not just income plays, and companies like Next Era Energy (NEE) and American Tower have been aggressively growing their dividends at 5-year average growth rates of 11% and 23% respectively. This means that these funds’ distributions will become hypothetically safer over time as the underlying dividend growth fuels NII growth.

Drawbacks/Risks

Obviously, there would be risks involved here, most notably a high concentration in cell phone tower REITs and financial preferred shares. However, most of these preferred shares are strong, non-risky companies, such as Digital Realty (DLR.PI) and JPMorgan (JPM.PF). Many of the corporate bonds are in utilities and big banks. As for the cell phone towers, they have great profitability, a long history of outperformance, frequent dividend raises and industry tailwinds. Other risks I foresee as reader concerns would be a huge lack of exposure to big tech and financials common stock that makes up such a large percentage of the S&P 500 (SPY). While that’s true, it’s also true that many of those tech companies don’t pay a dividend, trade at high valuations, and can have years of gains wiped out very quickly with no income to show for it. Rida Morwa and his team recently had an article talk about the dangers of purely unrealized gains and contrasted them with the fact that dividend stocks gradually reduce your total potential loss with each payment. High-flying tech companies like Netflix (NFLX) can post eye-popping 46% gains, only to lose them all (and more) a few months later. I’m also hesitant to own traditional lenders like big banks in a low interest rate and flat yield curve environment. I don’t think that the potential earnings disappointments are baked into their respective share prices yet. Therefore, our lack of exposure is really more of an asset than a liability.

I suppose if you wanted to increase exposure to some real assets and increase the yield on the portfolio, you could always add in a small amount of my favorite MLP play at the moment with the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF). This closed-end fund sports an 11.5% dividend paid quarterly and provides 1099 tax forms (no dreaded K-1s). You could also add in non-real assets like the mortgage REIT ETN MRRL that we mentioned earlier in the article that would come with a huge ~20% yield, but both of these have large volatility movements and are subjected to additional risks.

Summary

Sometimes, investing in retirement doesn’t have to be difficult. By investing in proven winners with a conservative management and defensive focus, you can actually beat the market while collecting large amounts of income in a low-volatility way. More advanced investors should consider investing in individual stocks, both common and preferred, but for people who either don’t know much about the market or want to spend their retirement away from the computer, I think RNP and UTF are fantastic choices.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with nearly 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of ~1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, JMF, MRRL, JCAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.