Recent Dip Presents Buying Opportunity In Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) has taken a bit of a slide in recent weeks, and while there may be no immediate news on the horizon, the fundamentals that brought this stock as high as the mid $60s remain the same, if not improved. The stock is currently trading at about $48 per share, and the recent bear streak actually could present a buying opportunity where the desires of longs and the desires of active traders align.

In the Fall of 2019 Arena inked a deal with United Therapeutics (UTHR) for Ralinepag. The deal paid $800 million upfront, has $400 million in milestones, and has royalties on top of that. United Therapeutics sees Ralinepag as its potential best in class treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The drug is currently in phase 3 clinical trials.

There have been some developments recently that indirectly relate to Arena. Two months prior to the Arena deal with United Therapeutics, United struck a smaller deal with MannKind (MNKD) for dry powder inhaled Treprostinil for the treatment of PAH. In that deal, United optioned another inhaled drug for PAH. Subsequent events, and a process of elimination made it nearly certain that the optioned drug was Adcirca (tadalafil for PAH). Adcirca was an oral pill used to treat WHO group 1 PAH patients.

As it turns out, MannKind has done the necessary studies on an inhaled version related to the $10-million dollar option. The results have been available for over a month, but indications would seem to be that United is not going any further with the inhaled version of Adcirca at this time. Had United moved forward, MannKind would have been eligible for $30 million more in milestones.

Adcirca, as stated, is Tadalafil for pills for the treatment of PAH. For those not aware, Tadalafil is the active ingredient in the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis. As many are aware, Cialis (and thus Adcirca) went generic in the Fall of last year. The generics have decimated Adcirca sales, and ultimately United made a business decision to not go forward.

How does all of this relate to Arena? That answer is simple but lengthy. United is one of the leaders in the PAH space. Adcirca was not the company's biggest seller, but was a very good revenue generator. The combination of United's royalties to Lilly (NYSE:LLY), potential royalties to MannKind for an inhaled version, and $30 million in milestones all stacked up against proceeding on that front. This means that one of United's primary treatments for WHO group 1 patents is now not a money maker. This means that it is United Therapeutics' best interest to get the best in class drug Ralinepag approved as quickly as possible. This also means that United may at some point be tempted to test the waters on a dry powder inhaled version of Ralinepag using MannKind's Technosphere platform. If an inhaled version of Ralinepag is approved, Arena would realize a $250 million payment. Now that United has passed on paying $30 million in additional milestones to MannKind for inhaled Adcirca, the company may be seeking a new candidate to test out on the platform.

In essence, United should be well motivated to get clinical trials completed and get an NDA filed with the FDA sooner rather than later. The savvy clinical trials on Ralinepag to date have brought about half a dozen possible pathways to approval. Once approved and marketed, Arena can expect a nice royalty each quarter.

If you like what I have outlined thus far, you will really like what I have to say next. In my opinion, Arena's pipeline drug Etrasimod has the potential to drive a deal much more impressive than the Ralinepag deal. In fact, it is possible that Etrasimod could be compelling enough to bring a suitor into play for a merger or even a buyout.

Etrasimod has started its Phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis. In addition to this indication, the company is also looking at Crohn’s and atopic dermatitis. Arena bills Etrasimod as a next-generation S1P modulator and believes that the drug has the potential to be the preferred oral agent for patients suffering from a broad range of grievous T-lymphocyte-mediated immune and inflammatory disorders.

Etrasimod seems to possess better characteristics than Celgene's (CELG) Ozanimod. For perspective, it was Ozanimod which was the crown jewel of a $6-billion buyout of Receptos by Celgene. In addition, Arena has other pipeline candidates progressing as well.

With a deal worth over $1 billion on the books, and another best-in-class drug that could be licensed at any time, one might think that is enough to have this stock over $60 per share. Now consider that the company has about $1.2 billion in cash, and the story gets better. That cash is the leverage this company needs to maximize any Etrasimod deal. Arena does not need to hurry to ink a deal. It has the luxury to shop around carefully and could even work Etrasimod right up to approval if needed.

Summary

I am bullish on Arena at these levels and place a 1-year $75 price target on the equity of the company. That presents a substantial upside from the current price of the stock. In my opinion, the downside risk is limited to a low of about $42 if the overall market tanks. Even if the equity were to test these lows, I would carry extreme confidence in both Ralinepag and Etrasimod. Arena's partner United Therapeutics has every reason to expedite efforts on garnering Ralinepag approval, and even more reason to launch the drug with authority upon approval. United could also be compelled to explore an inhaled version of Ralinepag which could add a cool $250 million to Arena's coffers. While the next 12 months might seem a bit dull on the news front, the reward waiting could be substantial. Institutional ownership levels are already high with this equity, so the street is waiting for reward as well. In my opinion, the time to buy this equity is on dips like the current one. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA, UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind or Celgene