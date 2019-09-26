PPG Industries: Uninspiring

Introduction

As it has been a while since I had a look at PPG Industries (PPG) in my previous article, I wanted to follow up on the company, because despite the growing uncertainty in the world economy, PPG share price remains strong, while its headline results aren’t too exciting at all. Are we missing something that could explain the strong share price performance? Or is the market getting too excited and ahead of itself?

The performance in the first half of the year isn’t exciting at all

Unfortunately, PPG Industries has to deal with a declining revenue, which has a direct (negative) impact on the operating margins. In the second quarter, the revenue decreased by 3% to just over $4 billion, although we need to admit that at a constant FX rate, PPG would have been able to record a 1% revenue increase.

That’s an acceptable explanation, but even if we take a step back and have a look at the financial result for the first semester, the revenue decrease of 3% remains relatively steady. What’s a more bitter pill to swallow, though, is the sharp decrease of the pre-tax income, which dropped from $900 million to $782 million in the first semester.

(Source: Company quarterly report)

A large part of the drop in the pre-tax income was caused by the restructuring charges, which increased from $83 million to $173 million. However, even if we would add the $90 million increase back to the pre-tax income, the adjusted result of $872 million would indeed be just 3% lower than the pre-tax income last year. And if we would want to compare the "pure" performance of the underlying business without taking any restructuring expenses into account, the pre-tax income would have been $983 million in H1 2018 and $955 million in the first half of this year. Which actually means PPG’s margins are holding up really well considering the revenue decrease has no impact on the margins, which both fell by around 3% on an adjusted basis. And that’s an achievement, as usually some of the operating expenses (like G&A) are pretty much "fixed," and it’s not that easy to keep those under control.

The bottom line shows an EPS of $2.44/share, which is around 13% lower than last year’s first semester despite a 17% decrease in the reported net income, which dropped to $584 million.

The cash flows appear to be better, mainly because the entire $173 million restructuring expense appears to be non-cash, as the operating expense gets added back to the operating cash flow, which came in at $486 million on a reported basis. However, the first semester is traditionally very heavy on the working capital front, and the total net investments came in at $569 million, which boosts the adjusted operating cash flow to $1.06 billion. After deducting the $133 million in capex, the adjusted free cash flow was roughly $900 million in H1.

(Source: Company half-year report)

That’s indeed substantially higher than the net income, and there are two explanations for this. First of all, the $173 million in restructuring expenses was added back integrally to the operating cash flow, while H1 was very capex-light. PPG spent just $133 million on capex, although its total depreciation charges were almost twice as high. Unfortunately, this means the company will catch up on the capex front in what appears to be a capex-heavy second semester, as during the conference call, PPG’s CEO confirmed the company plans to spend 3% of its revenue on capex. This will bring the full-year capex in line with the full-year depreciation expenses, so that’s something we should be aware of.

(Source: Company presentation)

Perhaps PPG Industries is overvalued at this point?

While a 17% drop in the reported net income isn’t great, PPG Industries has been working hard on minimizing the impact of the lower results on a per share basis. Its share repurchase program is the only reason why the EPS fell by just 13%, and this additional layer of protection keeps the damage limited.

However, this doesn’t mean the company is cheap. Even if we would add the entire restructuring expense back to the pre-tax income of $782 million, the net income in H1 would still have been just around $725 million, or $3.06/share. And even if we would extrapolate that to figure out a full-year performance, PPG Industries would still be trading at a P/E ratio in the high teens. Hardly a bargain.

Yes, the company continues to generate an excellent amount of free cash flow, but then again, in H1, the FCF/share was just around $4. Not bad, but also not enough to incentivize me to pay in excess of $115 for a PPG share, as the higher capex in the second semester will weigh on the H2 free cash flow.

Investment thesis

This doesn’t mean PPG Industries is a "bad" company. I’m just not willing to pay $116/share for it. The ongoing "acquisition mode" where PPG plans to pursue growth by adding bolt-on acquisitions to its asset portfolio is probably a very good move, and perhaps PPG should also consider using its expensive shares as currency to pursue a larger purchase. And perhaps Axalta (AXTA) could be a nice fit.

For now, I remain on the sidelines, but I am watching with interest.

