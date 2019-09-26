Weekly Edge: Trade And Impeachment Concerns Send Equities On A 3-Day Losing Streak

By Ansh Chaudhary

President Trump's recent criticism of China, in addition to talks of an impeachment inquiry against the president, sent equities on a three-day losing streak.

Early Tuesday (Sept. 24), stocks opened higher after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that U.S.-China trade talks would resume in two weeks and that progress was being made on the deputy-level negotiations, reports MarketWatch. However, stocks started to slip later in the day following Trump's remarks at the U.N. meeting. He stated he wouldn't accept an unfavorable deal with China and once again accused China of manipulating its currency and stealing intellectual property. This contradiction of Mnuchin's previous comments rattled investor confidence and sent stocks lower.

Stocks continued to drop after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would make an announcement about launching impeachment proceedings against the president later in the day. "At issue are Trump's actions with Ukraine. In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he is said to have asked for help investigating former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine - prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens," reports The Associated Press. The market regained some of its losses after Trump announced he would release a transcript of a phone call with the Ukrainian president, reports MarketWatch.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the U.N. assembly on Tuesday saying that the decoupling of the two world's largest economies would have disastrous effects, reports The Wall Street Journal. He went on to claim that the two economies' interests are inseparable and if the U.S. were to decouple from China it would lead to lost opportunities in the future.

As domestic concerns in the U.S. grow, the Chinese government is dealing with its own economic issues. The Journal reports that the head of China's central bank isn't going to follow other countries' lead in lowering interest rates. The People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang reported that the economy was performing within expectations with only mild inflation. Like the U.S. Federal Reserve, China also wants to leave room to lower interest rates further in times of an economic downturn. "Mr. Yi emphasized … the importance of preserving flexibility on policy options as the economy slows to its lowest rate of growth in nearly three decades," says the Journal.

It's a confusing time in the markets right now: Investors are anxiously awaiting the resumption of the U.S.-China trade talks next month, and impeachment concerns are also on the horizon, further increasing caution in markets.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from 17.18 to 11.64. Momentum decreased for nine of the 11 sectors last week. With a 12-point drop in momentum score, Energy remained second to last in the ranks. Utilities, with a 9-point jump in momentum score, and Real Estate, with a 1-point increase, overtook Industrials and Financials for the top spots.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 16.25 to 9.42. Momentum decreased in 11 of the 12 factors last week. Low Volatility remained neutral. High Beta's momentum score suffered the most, dropping 17 points. This caused High Beta to fall from second to almost last place. Value remained in the top spot despite a 9-point decrease in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from 13.09 to 6.91 for the week. Momentum in the global sector decreased in all but one of the 11 regions last week. Japan remained neutral. Japan and Canada remained in the top spots. Latin America remained the laggard after a 12-point decrease in momentum score.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.