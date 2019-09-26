Plains All-American: Earn 7% With A Midstream That Has Real Growth

Plains All-American (PAA) is a multi-faceted midstream powerhouse that is being overlooked by the market. The stock has faced some difficulty as of a late, but as the yield approaches 7%, it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. With Q4 just around the corner, the company is focused on asset optimization and increasing returns from its projects that are underway. While these efficient developments are occurring, Plains has a clear path towards growing distributable cash flow and providing an even greater benefit to shareholders than it does now.

Source: Genscape

Plains Quietly Continues To Make Progress

Plains has an expansive network of crude and natural gas pipelines, transporting over 6.6 mmb/d. It also has a large volume of storage assets, currently storing over 124 mmb/month. What I particularly like about the company’s asset footprint is that it extends all the way from Western Canada down to the Eagle Ford in Texas, crossing the Rockies and the Permian basis in the process. The company also has pipelines that reach the Williston basin and STACK. There is significant demand for pipelines in North America at the moment, as crude and natural gas production continue to rise.

Plains is targeting significant increases in volumes out of each of the basins it services, with the Permian seeing the largest growth over the next four years to 3,300 mb/d, seen below. No basin is projected to see a decline in volumes and the only potential negative we can observe from this slide is that the Williston growth rate looks to be uninteresting. With over 18,000 miles worth of pipelines, 110 million barrels worth of storage capacity, and 60 Bcf of natural gas storage, this is an overlooked stock that serves a vital role in the American energy space.

Source: Investor Presentation

Plains isn't your normal midstream that just has the transportation of oil and gas to an end location. Rather, this company has the transportation component and extensive storage assets, as well as a supply and logistics segment that generates a significant amount of EBITDA. It represents the sale of purchased crude oil and natural gas liquids. It is commodity price neutral, like normal midstream assets, but adds a capital-light element to the business that helps provide an enhancement to margins.

When we couple this with the fact that its fee-based assets have been growing at a +19% CAGR over the last 13 years, which accounts for two significant commodity price downturns, this is a company that knows how to grow its distributable cash flow, even when faced with significant adversity.

Source: Investor Presentation

Plains isn't the type of company to rest on its laurels, either, which I think is what makes this stock a unique investment. There are multiple, ongoing growth initiatives that provide clear benefits to the cash flow profile of the company. This is one of the few companies that is actively focused on building thousands of miles' worth of greenfield projects.

For example, the company is working on its Diamond expansion and Capline Reversal. This will go into service in 2020 and be operating at a normal rate by early 2022. That runs across Arkansas and Mississippi. Elsewhere, in its Webster JV, the company has taken on three new partners in MPLX (MPLX), Delek (DK), and Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and has engaged in long-term volume commitments for this pipeline.

Brownfields are important, as well, and the company is expanding its Saddlehorn JV, in conjunction with Magellan (MMP) and Anadarko (APC). The Saddlehorn pipeline runs across Nebraska and has a capacity of 340,000 barrels per day, with the Saddlehorn JV owning just over 50% of that capacity at 190,000 barrels per day. The expansion project is to increase the capacity by 100,000 barrels per day.

It doesn't stop there. The company has two other expansions, one in its Red River JV and the other in its Red Oak JV. These will help increase the asset footprint of Plains All-American such that it becomes one of the largest midstreams in the country, if not North America. What I'm particularly excited to see is Cactus II. This is a pipeline that is seeing its capacity scaled up to 670 mb/d and has an end delivery target to Corpus Christi from the Permian Basin. This is critically important as Corpus Christi is now known for being an LNG export terminal and if the company can perform well with this operation, future large-scale LNG end-market opportunities exist for the company. The direct deliveries to Corpus Christi are expected to go into service in Q1 2020.

Operating Profile Lends Strength To The Stock

With solid growth projects backing the company, the focus has to be on leverage and distribution coverage. Currently, the company has $2.9 billion in liquidity and is on track to hit its guidance of $2.98 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year, which represents an increase of +7% in fee-based revenues. The capital expenditure increase in the recent update to guidance is modest, at +$150 million to $1.5 billion for the full year. Distributable cash flow is on track for $2.24 billion, which would be an increase from $1.95 billion last year. That's real distributable cash flow growth of +14.8% and a strong backing for the current yield.

With midstream companies struggling somewhat with a lackluster commodity price environment and a long project timeline to put in more capacity, it's reassuring to see a company like Plains All-American moving full steam ahead with multiple greenfield and brownfield projects. Leverage is on pace to close out 2019 under 3x adjusted EBITDA, as leverage at the end of the second quarter, on a net basis, was 2.8x. This is down from 5.1x just about two years ago, in Q3 2017. The fee-based assets have been consistent adj. EBITDA drivers for the company this year, as they should be, but it's the supply and logistics segment that is driving the above guidance results so far, aiding deleveraging efforts.

Source: Investor Presentation

With all of this in mind, the stock currently yields 6.83%. A near 7% yield isn't something to overlook and very few midstreams, let alone large-cap midstreams, surpass this level. The current distribution is growing at +5% per year, which is in line with the industry and sustainable in difficult environments. The midstream companies that try and raise their dividends at a double-digit pace or higher without the distributable cash flow to back it up are in a difficult position. I’d rather take on a midstream with the same operating fundamentals and tangible distributable cash flow growth over a higher yield every day of the week.

The stock has had a difficult time in Q3 and it is now trending towards a second bottom at $20/share. If the stock reaches this point, it will have effectively erased all of its YTD progress. I think this is a great time to be building a position in this name, especially near the 7% yield mark. I see few companies in the space that can compete with Plains on both an asset growth and distributable cash flow growth basis.

Source: StockCharts

As the stock has faced a difficult time in the third quarter, the valuation has begun to look more appealing. The stock trades at under 1x EV/Sales at 0.8x, versus an energy sector average of 1.8x. It trades also at just 10x forward earnings. The energy sector itself is cheap, under 10x, but this isn't a large premium and, if anything, Plains is deserving of that premium for the earnings growth they're showing. The price to distributable cash flow is also very supportive at 6.86x. With a moderate valuation and a high yield, there's an opportunity for investors, here.

Conclusion

Plains All-American is in the process of creating real value for both its customers and shareholders. With a yield near 7%, this is a great high-yield addition to a portfolio that is looking for companies with a high level of fee-based assets, but a growth component, as well. I am impressed by both the numerous growth opportunities that the company is pursuing, as well as the commitment to the balance sheet, which works in favor of shareholders in the end. This is not the stock to overlook heading into the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.