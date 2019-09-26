Arlington Asset And Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: MBS Pricing For Q3 2019 (Includes Current BV Projections Amid Volatility)

This article also provides my projected valuation changes within AI’s and CHMI’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios. My buy/sell/hold recommendation and current price target are provided in the “Conclusions Drawn” section.

Focus of Article

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security ("MBS") price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one's total return or minimize one's total losses.

In addition, I also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI's 2018 "entity status" was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics" including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has "switched back" to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company's quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted AI's and CHMI's valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to AI's and CHMI's CURRENT book value ("BV") (BV as of 9/20/2019).

This quarter, I wanted to provide AI's and CHMI's valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have fairly similar investing and risk management strategies when it comes to agency MBS. Regarding my AI and CHMI BV projections for the second quarter of 2019, they ultimately wound up being fairly accurate-accurate. I projected AI and CHMI would report a BV as of 6/30/2019 of $8.10 and $16.50 per share, respectively (provided before any sector peer reported). In comparison, AI and CHMI reported a BV as of 6/30/2019 of $7.80 and $16.80 per share, respectively. AI's actual BV as of 6/30/2019 came in at the low end of my projected range while CHMI's actual BV was towards the higher end of my projected range. As such, I believe AI's quarterly BV was a modest underperformance while CHMI's BV was a minor outperformance. AI and CHMI had a BV as of 3/31/2019 of $8.70 and $17.54 per share, respectively.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q3 2019 (Through 9/20/2019)

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2019; Through 9/20/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company's investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5%-4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2019. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.06, 0.22, 0.08, 0.07, and 0.52 to settle its price at 100.69, 102.09, 103.27, 103.89, and 102.91, respectively. As such, a minor (less than 0.25) price increase occurred on the 2.5%-4.0% coupons while a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 4.5% coupon. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 9/20/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar net price fluctuations.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") more "hawkish" rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) experienced net price decreases during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019 the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more "dovish" tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases were on hold through, in my opinion, over the foreseeable future. As such, this positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and had also put a much needed "stop"/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. This more cautious tone caused overall rates/yields to decrease, on a net basis, during the first and second quarters of 2019.

After a very minor reversal to this trend during July 2019, rates/yields once again quickly decreased during August 2019. As will be shown later in the article, this increased volatility negatively impacted the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during August 2019 (increase in spread/basis risk). However, through a quick "spike" in rates/yields during the early part of September (which have partially reversed course back lower as we head into the last week of the third quarter of 2019), there has been a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during September 2019 (through 9/20/2019; decrease in spread/basis risk) which has partially offset BV decreases experienced during August 2019. It should also be noted specified pool MBS holdings have "held up" pretty well during the third quarter of 2019. That specific topic/analysis is beyond a "free to the public" article.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2019; Through 9/20/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBSs are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0%-5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 5.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2019. For example, during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.57, 0.28, 0.32, 0.73, and 1.33 to settle its price at 101.34, 102.47, 103.64, 105.20, and 107.00, respectively. As such, a modest price increase occurred on the 3.0%-4.5% coupons while a notable (at or greater than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 5.0% coupon.

Generally, in a net decreasing interest rate environment, there is an increase in prepayment risk which is why lower coupon generic fixed-rate agency MBSs typically outperform higher coupons. However, after several quarters of this specific trend, it would appear more market participants are now "searching for yield"; hence the larger quarterly price increase within higher generic MBS coupons. This is a possible indication a "bottom/floor" has occurred back in August when it comes to longer-term U.S. Treasury yields/mortgage interest rates (something to monitor). When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 9/20/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar net price fluctuations.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019), let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, AI and CHMI.

AI and CHMI MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis

Let us start this analysis with a brief history of the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during 2018 and the first half of 2019. As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in "real time" as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship "abated" for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher durations]). Simply put, AI and CHMI were not "immune" to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company's actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection due to, in my opinion, several quarterly missteps made my management.

Moving to 2019, a notably more positive relationship developed during the first quarter which ultimately led most mREIT peers to report a minor-modest increase in quarterly BV (especially companies who lowered their hedging coverage ratio and increased their MBS portfolio).

Regarding AI, this mREIT basically had an unchanged BV during the first quarter of 2019; decrease of ($0.01) per common share. While this was certainly a nice "bounce back" in BV when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, it was still a minor-modest underperformance when compared to most of the company's agency mREIT peers. Let us briefly discuss why this occurred. First, AI reduced the company's proportion of agency specified pools versus its generic "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS portfolio during the quarter which was a negative as specified pool MBS prices had more enhanced price increases. Second, even though AI slightly-modestly reduced the company's interest rate payer swaps and net (short) U.S. Treasury securities positions during the quarter (based on notional value), this reduction did not occur until very late in the quarter. While AI's hedging coverage ratio notably decreased from 92% as of 12/31/2018 to 62% as of 3/31/2019, the company's derivative instruments still had a weighted average tenor/maturity of 6.0 years. Simply put, this was towards the longer-end of the yield curve when compared to AI's agency mREIT peers which negatively impacts valuations in a decreasing interest rate environment (more severe valuation losses [higher durations]). Third, AI raised a notable amount of common equity during the first quarter of 2019 which ultimately had a dilutive impact of approximately ($0.18) per common share. When calculated, this negatively impacted BV by approximately (2%). Fourth, AI had some expenses run through the company's income statement in regards to its conversion back to a REIT entity per the IRC.

However, a notably more negative relationship quickly developed during the second quarter which ultimately led to most agency mREIT peers to report a modest decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who increased, maintained, or only slightly lowered their elevated hedging coverage ratio and/or did not notably increase their MBS portfolio). AI recorded a (10.3%) decrease in quarterly BV which was, by far, the most severe decline out of all the mREIT peers I currently cover by nearly (5%). Simply put, AI modestly-notably underperformed all mREIT peers during the second quarter of 2019 when it came to BV fluctuations. AI also reported a notable decrease in core earnings which directly led to the company's recent notable dividend reduction from $0.375 to $0.225 per common share. I previously correctly stated a notable dividend reduction needed to occur. This was recently discussed/analyzed in the following mREIT sector comparison articles:

Regarding CHMI, similar to AI, this mREIT basically had an unchanged BV during the first quarter of 2019; decrease of ($0.04) per common share. While this was certainly a nice bounce back in BV when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, it was still a minor-modest underperformance when compared to most of the company's agency mREIT peers. This was mainly due to two factors. First, CHMI continued to gradually increase the company's mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") portfolio during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was negative for CHMI's quarterly BV as MSR valuations were negatively impacted during the quarter by an overall decrease in rates/yields. CHMI's MSR portfolio recorded a loss of ($27) million during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was large from a proportional standpoint. Second, CHMI slightly increased the company's hedging coverage ratio during the quarter. This was a different strategy when compared to all the other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers who slightly-notably lowered their hedging coverage ratio during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this negatively impacted derivative valuations during the quarter (more severe valuation losses).

Similar to most agency mREIT peers, the notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 ultimately led CHMI to report a modest decrease in BV. However, mainly by lowering the company's hedging coverage ratio and maintaining lower leverage versus its agency mREIT peers, CHMI was able to slightly exceed my expectations during the second quarter of 2019 when it came to valuation fluctuations (as noted earlier CHMI's reported BV as of 6/30/2019 of $20.50 per share versus my projection of $20.35 per share). However, offsetting this factor, CHMI's quarterly core earnings of $0.52 per share came in a bit weaker versus my projection of $0.55 per share. CHMI also "preemptively" decreased the company's common stock dividend from $0.49 to $0.40 per common share during the third quarter of 2019 as management anticipates higher prepayment speeds within both its MBS and MSR portfolios over the foreseeable future.

Switching gears to the current quarter, let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within AI's and CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolios during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - AI and CHMI MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q3 2019 Versus Q2 2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. This is merely a summary sheet which is directly supported by various underlying valuation models and sub-lead spreadsheets)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019) versus the prior quarter (through 6/21/2019) regarding AI's and CHMI's MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 6/21/2019 I projected AI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($25) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AI's MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts (also excludes changes to conditional prepayment rate [CPR] percentages; contra-interest income account). As readers can see, after a minor-modest positive relationship in April 2019, a more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during May which became more severe by the end of the quarter. In a nutshell, during the second half of the quarter, MBS valuation gains were "trumped" by severe derivative valuation losses.

Now using the top left-hand portion, a similar pattern had developed during July-August 2019 when compared to April-May 2019. During July 2019, a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred. This led most agency mREIT peers to either report, or I projected would have reported, a minor monthly increase in BV. However, as the U.S./China trade war "ramped up", along with some other macroeconomic factors/metrics, a more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuation took shape in August (increase in spread/basis risk). This also "spooked" most market participants which, in turn, quickly drove down mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields across most of the yield curve. This caused a more severe partial inverted yield curve during August and caused most mREIT peers (especially agency mREIT peers) to experience a quick, sharp decrease in stock price.

It should be noted this decrease was different than the "taper tantrum" of 2013. The recent sector sell-off was less about the actual valuations of agency MBS (and similar types of investments; MSRs excluded) and more to do with the perceived narrowing of net spreads (hence earnings) from higher prepayments/lower yields. In comparison, the 2013 taper tantrum resulted in a severe decrease in most sector BVs (especially agency BVs) as a direct result of notable MBS price decreases (especially lower coupon agency MBS). In addition, specified pool pay-ups basically "evaporated" in the matter of a couple of months which accelerated MBS valuation losses.

However, mainly due to the recent (and likely implied) action by the FOMC regarding the Fed Funds Rate, a quick "spike" in rates/yields occurred during mid-September (which has partially reversed course as we head into the last week of the third quarter of 2019). There has been a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during September 2019 (through 9/20/2019; decrease in spread/basis risk) which has partially offset BV decreases experienced during August 2019. It should also be noted specified pool MBS holdings have "held up" pretty well during the third quarter of 2019. As such, the similarities between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations that occurred between the first two months of the second and third quarters of 2019 have "diverged" when comparing September 2019 versus June 2019. As opposed to a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations in June 2019, a more "muted"/slightly positive relationship has developed in September 2019 (through 9/20/2019) which has benefited agency BVs to some extent. For example, I am projecting AI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $6 million as of 9/20/2019 when compared to 6/30/2019. This is notably more attractive versus a loss of ($25) million as of 6/21/2019 when compared to 3/31/2019.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 6/21/2019 I projected CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($20) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of CHMI's MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. This also EXCLUDES CHMI's MSR valuation fluctuation as this calculation is performed in a separate account for additional accuracy. When including my projected MSR valuation loss of ($35) million, I projected a total net valuation loss of ($55) million as of 6/21/2019. This is a bit "deceiving" (skewed to the downside) as CHMI's MSR portfolio continues to operate with high operating efficiencies/margins which the projected valuation loss above does not include (again, excludes all income and expense accounts). As readers can see, similar to AI, a minor positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during April 2019 which reversed to a notably negative relationship by the end of the quarter.

However, now using the bottom left-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 9/20/2019 I am projecting CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $9 million. When including my projected MSR valuation loss of ($30) million, I am projecting a total net valuation loss of ($21) million as of 9/20/2019. Again, this is a bit deceiving as CHMI's MSR portfolio has ALWAYS generated net servicing income which the projected valuation loss above does not include (again, excludes all income and expense accounts).

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as spread/basis risk. While companies can take steps to "minimize" spread/basis risk, a company can never completely "mitigate" this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of "option adjusted spreads" ("OAS") during the second quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and most recently the second quarter of 2019. The reasoning behind these increases was discussed above.

Conclusions Drawn

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 9/20/2019). After a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a more positive relationship existed during the first quarter of 2019. This was the main reason why most mREIT peers reported a net increase in quarterly BV. However, a notably negative relationship once again took shape during the second quarter of 2019. As the third quarter of 2019 has progressed (through 9/20/2019), a more positive relationship occurred during July but then gave way to a more negative relationship during August. However, "de-coupling" from the trends experienced during the second quarter of 2019, a more positive relationship has occurred during September 2019 (through 9/20/2019). As such, most agency mREIT BVs have likely experienced an increase in BV during September 2019 (through 9/20/2019).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AI's and CHMI's BV as of 9/20/2019 was approximately $7.70 and $16.25 per common share, respectively. This calculates to a projected BV decrease of (1%) and (3%), respectively when compared to each company's BV as of 6/30/2019. These projections INCLUDE AI's and CHMI's common stock dividend for the third quarter of 2019 (even though each company's ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, "StockTalks", and/or comments).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or less than a (12.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/20/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading greater than a (12.5%) but less than a (22.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (22.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are a modest decrease when compared to my last AI article (approximately three months ago) mainly due to the company's continued long-term underperformance, from a BV perspective, when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers and the recent notable decrease in core earnings. With that being said, I believe the recent notable sell-off of the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector has already priced this underperformance in (and then some).

Therefore, I currently rate AI as a BUY (however fairly close to my HOLD range).As such, I currently believe AI is slightly undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AI is approximately $6.75 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $5.95 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/20/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than my projected CURRENT BV through less than a (10%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are also a modest decrease when compared to my last CHMI article (approximately three months ago) mainly due to the company's recent material dividend reduction due to recent/anticipated lower core earnings over the foreseeable future. However, similar to AI, I believe the recent notable sell-off of the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector has already priced in this trend (and then some).

Therefore, I currently rate CHMI as a BUY. As such, I currently believe CHMI is undervalued from a stock price perspective (yes, even with the recent partial "snapback" in price). My current price target for CHMI is approximately $16.25 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $14.65 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the likely two-three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and now August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

