Artko Capital - Command Center, Inc.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Artko Capital.

Command Center (NASDAQ:CCNI) - We added a 10% Core Portfolio position in the $25mm market cap staffing company that underwent a reverse merger/tender offer transaction in July 2019 with a bigger, more profitable competitor, Hire Quest - which after the recent close of the transaction took the market capitalization of the new company close to $80mm. We believe, given the nano cap size of Command Center, this very lucrative transaction is currently not noticed by the overall market, and we expect significant appreciation to our assessment of fair value in the next few years. We will not try to sugar coat the economics of the staffing industry as it is a somewhat cyclical and low margin business as well as certain small red flags with management. However, with our average purchase price of $5.40 implying a $65mm market cap on management guidance for $15mm in EBITDA for 2019 (though we think will be slightly lower), we believe we are well compensated for the risks at a sub 5.0x EV/EBITDA purchase price which does not take into consideration the company's stated goal to convert CCNI's branches into franchises.

The combination involves merging Command Center's 67 owned branches with Hire Quest's 97 franchised and 1 owned branch. However, the real goal of the transaction is to convert CCNI's branches into franchises resulting in de-risking of the business model as well as in a significant cash inflow from the sale of franchise agreements. Based on our research into Hire Quest's past franchise agreements, this can result in additional cash inflows of $20mm to $40mm over the next couple of years. While there is currently limited information, we expect the new CCNI led by its founder, Richard Hermanns, with 40% ownership of the new company, to be able to generate over $20mm in EBITDA within a couple of years, especially with staffing industry performing better during economic slowdowns at mid-single-digit unemployment numbers. While we do not think that this business should trade at high-double-digit franchise EBITDA multiples, we believe a 10-12x EBITDA multiple will be appropriate, with the aforementioned franchise agreement cash inflows, taking the enterprise value to over $250mm or over 200% upside from today's levels. Finally, we will note with curiosity the company's relationship with the strategic partner Dock Square Capital for up to 12% dilution for "introduction to customers", which happens to be Jeb Bush's family office.

