Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Look To Build On Gains

Facebook’s newest antitrust probe

The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate Facebook (FB) for potential antitrust violations, according to Bloomberg. They will examine conduct separate from the ongoing FTC investigation. Facebook also faces probes from a group of state attorneys general and the House Judiciary Committee.

Peloton IPO could price at $29/share

Fitness startup Peloton (PTON) will price its IPO at the top end of its $26-29/share range, Reuters reports. The listing will offer 40M shares, which makes for a $1.2B raise and valuation of more than $8B.

GM and UAW nearing agreement

General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers union are nearing a tentative agreement that could soon end the strike, according to CNBC. Talks between the two sides have intensified in the past couple of days, and UAW VP Terry Dittes told union members late yesterday that “all unsettled proposals are now at the Main Table and have been presented” to GM.

WeWork mulls selling three businesses

WeWork (WE) is considering selling the recently acquired businesses to help raise cash and cut costs after the IPO stumble, The Information reports. The businesses relate to office cleaning services, group meetings, and marketing services. Earlier this week, the publication reported that WeWork was looking to cut one-third of its workforce to reduce costs.

PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2B in reorg plan

A group of PG&E (PCG) noteholders are prepared to put $29.2B into their reorganization plan for the company, according to a court filing. The plan would get them new debt and a controlling equity stake while providing for paying off insurers and victims of the 2017-2018 wildfires that bankrupted the company. It's got support from the victims, but the company has its own plan.

Italy pushing Delta toward bigger Alitalia stake

Italy's government is pressing Delta Air Lines (DAL) to take a stake in failed carrier Alitalia that could exceed 15%, vs. current plans for Delta to buy in at 10%, according to a newspaper report. But that's one of a few factors up for debate in the current approach, among companies involved in the rescue. Delta could agree to the bigger stake if it sees more weight on the board or top management changes.

Ericsson makes $1.2B provision to settle SEC, DOJ probes

Ericsson (ERIC) plans a provision of 12B Swedish kronor in Q3 for investigations by the SEC and Justice Dept. over compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It's estimating $1B in combined monetary sanctions, along with costs to resolve the probes.